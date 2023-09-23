Kate Forbes’ postnatal depression story ‘lights path’ for other women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottish politics

Kate Forbes’ postnatal depression story ‘lights path’ for other women

The former SNP leadership contender sparked a wider conversation after choosing to share her postnatal depression experience with the Press and Journal.

Adele Merson By Adele Merson
Former finance secretary Kate Forbes says she has been "moved" by the real stories shared with her in response. Image: Duncan McGlynn.


Former Finance Secretary Kate Forbes bravely chose to speak up about her battle with postnatal depression to the Press and Journal.

It was unusual for a politician to speak with such candour about a topic that might still  be off limits for many.

But within minutes of appearing in the P&J on Wednesday, the ex-SNP leadership candidate was flooded with praise for opening up her private life to help others.

Other mums started to share their stories online – and with Ms Forbes – and charities said they were being inundated with media interest.

The Press and Journal front page on September 20. Image: DC Thomson.

‘Incredibly powerful’

Gill Skene, chair of Latnem, a charity offering maternal mental health support in the north-east, said Ms Forbes sharing her own story is “incredibly powerful”.

The charity has over 200 active members and offers face to face support in Aberdeen, Inverurie and Elgin, but also helps women remotely across Scotland.

Ms Skene, who had a traumatic birth with her eldest, leaving her with PTSD and anxiety, said the MSP has an “opportunity to really make change in a position of power”.

Gill Skene, chair of maternal mental health charity Latnem. Image: Supplied.

She added: “In more remote and rural communities there can be a big stigma.”

The charity chair would like to see a mother and baby unit set up in the north of the country to support women with the most severe mental ill health.

And the organisation is currently working to extend the period women can access NHS support for perimental health issues from one year to two – in line with England.

‘I’m moved by the real stories’

In our exclusive interview, the MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch said she was left feeling an “intense sadness I would never escape from”.

And she also shared the “terrors” and fears that someone would harm her baby.

Taking to social media on Thursday, Ms Forbes added she is keen to “pursue these matters further” for mums in Scotland and across the world.

Laura Seebohm, CEO of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance, a UK-wide charity, said new and expectant mums in need of support “will come forward thanks to Kate’s candour”.

“When high-profile individuals like Kate Forbes share their experience of postnatal depression without shame, they not only diminish the stigma that we know surrounds perinatal mental illness but also light the path for countless women to seek the help they deserve”, she added.

‘We applaud the courage’

Dr Doug Hutchison, consultant clinical psychologist in NHS Highland’s perinatal and infant mental health team, said he was “very encouraged” to read the P&J interview.

He said: “We are grateful that she was willing to draw upon her own experiences of pregnancy, childbirth and motherhood, in order to highlight the mental health challenges faced by many parents and families at these times.

“We applaud the courage she has shown by publicly reflecting on a set of very difficult experiences, in order to reduce the sense of stigma for others in a similar position.

Kate Forbes with her husband Ali MacLennan and their daughter Naomi before the SNP leadership result in March. Image: Shutterstock.

“We are also grateful for her affirmation of the role of the NHS in providing care for her and her family when they needed it.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf was among those publicly supporting his former leadership challenger as “exceptionally powerful and brave”.

He added: “I am sure it will give many women courage, and hopefully comfort knowing they are not alone in dealing with postnatal depression.”

Symptoms of postnatal depression and how to access support:

Postnatal depression is a type of depression that many parents experience after having a baby. It affects more than one in 10 women within a year of giving birth. It can also affect fathers and partners.

Signs can include:

  • a persistent feeling of sadness and low mood.
  • lack of enjoyment and loss of interest in the wider world.
  • lack of energy and feeling tired all the time.
  • trouble sleeping at night and feeling sleepy during the day.
  • finding it difficult to look after yourself and your baby.
  • withdrawing from contact with other people.

If you think you may be depressed, speak to a GP, midwife or health visitor as soon as possible.

Latnem is a north-east based maternal mental health charity which offers peer support to women across Scotland. They can be contacted, here. 

There are also more specialist services to support those at risk of becoming more unwell. These include:

  • perinatal mental health services.
  • hospitals, and mother and baby units (MBUs).

Read more via the NHS Inform website here.