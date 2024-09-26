St Fergus dad Calvin Cheyne may never walk again after choking on toast following brain surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Fergus dad Calvin Cheyne may never walk again after choking on toast following brain surgery

A flood of donations just 12 hours after a JustGiving page was set up has given 26-year-old Calvin's loved ones hope.

Calvin Cheyne with his mum Sandra. Calvin, 26, may not walk again after suffering permanent brain damage. Image: Cheyne family
By Andy Morton

Lainey Cheyne remembers the last conversation she had with her brother Calvin.

“It was on FaceTime the day he got his operation,” she says. “He’d told me it would all be fine, and he’d phone me when he was done.

That was three months ago. The surgery was for something called Chiari Malformation, which is a bulge in the back of the brain that puts pressure on the spinal cord, causing Calvin, 26, severe headaches.

The surgery, at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, went well. But in recovery Calvin choked on a piece of toast, Lainey says.

The toast entered his lungs, which collapsed, and Calvin was rushed to intensive care where he was placed in a medically induced coma.

Calvin was admitted to ARI in July. Image: Cheyne family

Since then, Calvin’s lungs have collapsed four times. He remains on a ventilator after undergoing a tracheotomy and can only communicate by mouthing words.

An MRI scan revealed part of his spinal cord and brain stem have been permanently damaged and he may never walk again.

A race to be by Calvin’s side

The incident has turned the Cheyne’s family upside down.

When Calvin was taken into intensive care, Lainey, 28, raced back to Aberdeen from Australia, where she’d been working as a hairdresser, embarking on a marathon 42-hour journey to get to ARI.

Calvin’s partner, Stephanie Summers, and parents Sandra Robinson and Robert Cheyne, are part of a near-constant vigil at his bedside alongside his older brothers Lewis and Ryan.

Also by his side are Stephanie’s parents Helen and Gavin, sister Courtney Summers and her partner Hamish Burr.

Calvin, right, and his big sister Lainey. Image: Cheyne family

Meanwhile, Calvin’s seven-year-old daughter Emily has not seen her dad for 10 weeks as she’s not allowed into the ICU.

“She’s really upset, and it’s difficult to explain to a seven-year-old what’s happening,” Lainey says.

Lainey continues: “[Calvin’s] in a lot of pain. He’s still got feeling in his arms and legs but because his muscles are disintegrating, that’s why he’s getting so much pain. And there’s nothing that we can do to help him.”

Calvin’s family launch £200,000 appeal

On Tuesday, the family launched a JustGiving page to raise £200,000 for Calvin’s recovery.

The extent of that recovery still remains to be seen — doctors are unsure how Calvin’s brain and body will respond to everything that has happened to him.

It will, however, be expensive. For a place at a private recovery unit in London, the family were cited the price of £1,883 a day.

Calvin, second left, with partner Stephanie and Stephanie’s family. Image: Cheyne family

“We realised it was totally outwith our budget,” Lainey says. “We know nobody who’s got £2,000 a day for any sort of rehab and because he’s only 26 we are trying to get the best help we possibly can for him. If it means putting him anywhere in the world, will do it if we can.”

So far, the response has been beyond all expectations. In 12 hours, donations exceeded £10,000 as hundreds on social media shared Lainey’s JustGiving post.

“I never in a million years thought we’d get that in one day,” she says.

‘He was always having a laugh, always having a joke’

The family remains hopeful about Calvin’s recovery. But they are also realistic about what his life will look like from now on.

Lainey says that this all happened just at the point that Calvin, who lives in St Fergus just outside of Peterhead, was making plans for the future — at his oil-and-gas job as an ROV pilot and with his partner Stephanie and daughter Emily.

“It’s going to affect them for the rest of their lives as well,” she says. “It’s just horrific.”

Calvin Cheyne, left, with his dad Robert and brothers Lewis and Ryan. Image: Cheyne family

She adds: “He was always having a laugh, always having a joke. And he’s a great dad whose daughter just adores him.

“Him and Stephanie had just moved into a new house and they’ve got loads of plans for the future.

“Now everybody’s life’s just been turned upside down.”

To donate to Calvin’s appeal, click here.

