6 interior trends set to be big for 2022

It’s been a turbulent time in the world of interiors. From pre-pandemic easy-breezy colour schemes for when we wanted to chill out, to decadent decor and glamorous touches for socialising at home.

And then the sudden need for so many of us to work from home and home office space the focus of our desire, who’s to say what a new dawn will bring?

As we look ahead to 2022, home renovation and design platform Houzz.co.uk has unique insights into how people are designing their homes with a community of more than 65 million homeowners and home design enthusiasts, and more than 2.7 million renovation and design professionals.

Here, they reveal six key home design trends along with their furnishing forecast to help you scale up your space.

Hotel-worthy bathrooms

Houzz research found bathrooms were one of the most renovated rooms in the UK last year and a hotel-worthy look seems to be what homeowners are aiming for.

Bathrooms are taking a step away from the classic, functional space with more homeowners creating spa-like spaces where they can linger. Designers on Houzz are opting for tactile natural materials, with wood and natural stone more prominent.

Luxurious touches seem to be popular, with searches for “sauna showers” increasing by more than 10 times that of last year and baths are also taking centre stage.

Bedroom comfort and multifunctionality

The bedroom is becoming increasingly multifunctional, with space for a work area, exercise corner and dressing table, as well as that all-important sense of relaxation. Houzz predicts we will see bedrooms in comforting neutral tones, and textured wall coverings or panelling will be used to add a sense of luxury.

And we’re seeing more photos uploaded to Houzz with bedding and curtains in layered natural textures like linen and cotton in palettes of soft neutral tones. We’re also anticipating statement headboards to be big.

The sociable garden

More and more, gardens are being seen as a relaxing extension of interior living spaces and designed as such, with tables, furniture and rugs that would not be out of place indoors.

Our gardens have provided sanctuary throughout the pandemic and now that we’re able to socialise they’re a prime entertaining spot. In 2022, we expect to see more outdoor kitchen and dining areas, and garden designers on Houzz say clients are more frequently requesting worktops, sinks and even fridges to kit out their outdoor kitchen areas.

Worktops go to work

In the kitchen, designers are using the worktop to make a statement. From flowing waterfall designs, where the worktop wraps over the edge of the island to the floor to chunkier quartz slabs, as well as eye-catching terrazzo used in bold colourways, the worktop is the star of the show.

Continuing the worktop material up onto the splashback as a slab is popular with renovators and adds a sense of luxury.

Biophilia meets sustainability

The design world’s focus on bringing the outdoors in shows no signs of subsiding, with natural materials and nature-inspired tones continuing to be popular.

Biophilia, the innate human instinct to connect with nature, has been a key design principle and will continue to be seen in interior choices, such as colour palettes and materials.

As awareness of our impact on the environment and climate change increases, we expect to see a more mindful approach to design, with homeowners choosing materials based on longevity and timelessness, and natural materials like wood, cork and stone proving popular.

Joyful interiors

With many people spending so much time at home during the past year and a half, homeowners have been focusing more on bringing their own personality to their interiors. With this has come an increased colour confidence, which was evident at 2021’s design shows.

Searches by users for “sage green”, “duck egg blue” and “mustard yellow” have all increased in popularity, and we expect to see more of these shades in interiors in 2022.