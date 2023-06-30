How to build your own dream sofa

The sofa is one of the most important elements of your home. It’s where you unwind and relax at the end of a hard day. You entertain guests on it and it acts as a focal point for your lounge — something that draws the eye the second you step into the room.

With this in mind, it’s vital to get the right one for you and your home.

Celebrations of Turriff, which has more than 60 ranges of sofas, chairs and dining furniture, is now letting you design your own sofa. It means you can tailor your suite to your exact wishes and needs.

Robert Stephen, managing director of Celebrations of Turriff, says: “With this scheme the customer becomes the designer and they can build their own sofa in four easy steps.”

So how do you build your dream sofa?

How to build your own sofa from scratch

Find the style that suits you

The first step is to find the style that’s right for you and your living room. These days the range of sofas available means the world is your oyster. You can pick from corner sofas, u-shaped sofas, chaise, classic and modular to name a few.

Think about how you use your sofa. Do you like to lie well back with your feet up? How many people will be sharing it? Will you be mostly watching TV from it or entertaining? Do you need something with extra support or is comfort your number one priority?

Where in the room will it be is another important consideration. If it’s going to be sitting centrally then you’ll probably want a different style to one that will be in a corner. Also how is your lounge decorated. Do you want something that fits with a contemporary environment or a more olde-worlde feel?

Get the right size for your room

Once you’ve landed on a style, it’s time to look at the size of your sofa.

Again, think about the room it will be going in. If it’s a small room then you don’t want something that will make it feel cramped. Equally a little, two-seater sofa in a large room may look odd. Will it be the main piece of furniture in the room or do you have an open-plan space with dining table and chairs too?

There is a huge range of sizes in two-seater, three-seater and corner sofas to choose from. And if none of them seem right, you’ve still got options.

Robert says: “The great news is with the modern modular sofas you can completely tailor the size to your needs. You can add bits to it to extend it or take parts away to make it shorter. It just depends on what you require. We’ll be able to put together a bespoke option to suit you.”

Add a splash of colour

Now you’ve got the style and size sorted as you build your own sofa, it’s time to look at the cover.

Celebrations has an extensive range of coverings. So, whatever you’ve got in mind its sure to have it.

You can go for bright and breezy or calming tones. Maybe you want something patterned to match other items in your room. Or perhaps you’re looking for a plainer but still luxurious look. There’s a near endless list of options.

You can also choose between fabric or leather, depending on your preference and needs.

Finish it all off with the perfect accessories

So you’ve got the perfect style, size and cover. All that’s left now as you build your own dream sofa are some fitting accessories.

These can come in a number of different ways. Of course you’ll want to get some lovely cushions to perfectly complement your new sofa. Again think of colour, size, and cover. Cushions can come in any number of styles to add that luxurious finishing touch to your dream sofa.

You can also choose from different styles of feet on the sofa and chairs.

It all adds to the finished article and it’s all available for you to choose from at Celebrations of Turriff.

A store with its heart in the community

So why don’t you let Celebrations of Turriff help you build your own dream sofa?