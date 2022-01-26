Stamp of approval: Apartment in former Aberdeen Post Office for sale at £185k

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Putting your own stamp on a property comes with the territory at 25b Dee Street.

For the attractive two-bedroom duplex apartment has a very well-known postcode, located within Aberdeen’s former post office.

Described as similar in style to Balmoral Castle, the striking granite building, just off Union Street, forms part of the New Century House Development by Stewart Milne Homes.

And judging by its beautiful baronial style exterior complete with turrets, it’s clear that this iconic building has been sympathetically converted to offer the best in city-centre living.

Open plan

After admiring the property from the outside, it’s time to step inside and explore the charming two-floor apartment.

Bright, modern and airy, the entrance hallway makes a great first impression and leads through to a handy cloakroom.

At the heart of the home is the superb open-plan lounge and dining room complete with feature spiral staircase.

Entertaining space

This bright open space is ideal for entertaining friends or family, especially as the kitchen is on open plan to this room.

With an array of storage units and appliances including a four-ring gas hob, and an American-style fridge freezer, the kitchen is the ideal place to prepare meals.

So whether it’s a Sunday roast with the family, a romantic meal in with the other half or a drinks night with friends, this open-plan space ticks all the right boxes.

Two double bedrooms

After a long day, there’s no better place to be than upstairs where there are two double bedrooms to choose from.

The first bedroom has an en suite shower room together with three west-facing windows, a fitted wardrobe and a further double wardrobe.

Equally as cosy is the second bedroom which has an en suite bathroom with a wide fitted wardrobe to suit all storage needs.

Other key features include gas central heating, double glazing, video entry and an alarm system.

Leisure suite

On top of the excellent accommodation, residents also have access to a leisure suite complete with gym, sauna and male and female showers.

Not only that but there is also a games room with pool tables.

And parking is taken care of as there is a secured courtyard car park with an allocated space plus access to a shared visitor’s parking space.

The car park is protected by security gates which are operated via keypads at the access points.

25B Dee Street, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £185,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon and Co on 01224 623400 or check out the website.