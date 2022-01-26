Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stamp of approval: Apartment in former Aberdeen Post Office for sale at £185k

By Rosemary Lowne
January 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
Granite gem: As far as postcodes go, they don't get much better than the former Post Office.
Putting your own stamp on a property comes with the territory at 25b Dee Street.

For the attractive two-bedroom duplex apartment has a very well-known postcode, located within Aberdeen’s former post office.

Described as similar in style to Balmoral Castle, the striking granite building, just off Union Street, forms part of the New Century House Development by Stewart Milne Homes.

And judging by its beautiful baronial style exterior complete with turrets, it’s clear that this iconic building has been sympathetically converted to offer the best in city-centre living.

City style: Located in the heart of Aberdeen, this sleek apartment is bright and spacious throughout.

Open plan

After admiring the property from the outside, it’s time to step inside and explore the charming two-floor apartment.

Bright, modern and airy, the entrance hallway makes a great first impression and leads through to a handy cloakroom.

At the heart of the home is the superb open-plan lounge and dining room complete with feature spiral staircase.

Cook up a storm: The stylish kitchen means cooking is never a chore.

Entertaining space

This bright open space is ideal for entertaining friends or family, especially as the kitchen is on open plan to this room.

With an array of storage units and appliances including a four-ring gas hob, and an American-style fridge freezer, the kitchen is the ideal place to prepare meals.

So whether it’s a Sunday roast with the family, a romantic meal in with the other half or a drinks night with friends, this open-plan space ticks all the right boxes.

Family time: Spending time with friends or family is easy in the spacious open-plan lounge/dining room.

Two double bedrooms

After a long day, there’s no better place to be than upstairs where there are two double bedrooms to choose from.

The first bedroom has an en suite shower room together with three west-facing windows, a fitted wardrobe and a further double wardrobe.

Wake up call: The bedrooms are bright and spacious with plenty of storage.

Equally as cosy is the second bedroom which has an en suite bathroom with a wide fitted wardrobe to suit all storage needs.

Other key features include gas central heating, double glazing, video entry and an alarm system.

Forty winks: There’s no shortage of space in this bedroom.

Leisure suite

On top of the excellent accommodation, residents also have access to a leisure suite complete with gym, sauna and male and female showers.

Not only that but there is also a games room with pool tables.

Sweat it out: Get those endorphins flowing at the residents gym.

And parking is taken care of as there is a secured courtyard car park with an allocated space plus access to a shared visitor’s parking space.

The car park is protected by security gates which are operated via keypads at the access points.

Game on: Escape the stresses of everyday life with a game of pool.

25B Dee Street, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £185,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Alex Hutcheon and Co on 01224 623400 or check out the website.

