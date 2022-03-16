Final energy-efficient homes for sale at Bridge of Don development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Final energy-efficient homes for sale at Bridge of Don development

By Rosemary Lowne
March 16, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 16, 2022, 12:05 pm
Grandhome facade
Home sweet home: Property hunters are urged to act fast as the last three homes go on the market at Dandara's Grandhome development in Bridge of Don.

Demand is expected to be high for the last three homes on the market at a new Bridge of Don development.

Featuring solar panels and energy-efficient boilers, the two and three-bedroom homes and a two-bedroom bungalow are the last properties up for sale at Dandara’s Grandhome development.

Living room with wooden floor and neutral decor
Live your best life: The spacious, bright and modern interior is sure to impress.

Claire Bathgate, head of sales at Dandara Aberdeen, urges potential buyers to act fast to avoid disappointment.

“Despite data showing a drop in consumer confidence this year, the Scottish market is persevering,” said Claire.

“Our homes at Grandhome are selling quickly, and indeed at our other developments across Aberdeen.

“In my experience, the market shows no signs of slowing down as of yet, it seems to be the perfect time for many buyers looking to move to such a beautiful part of Aberdeen.”

Energy efficient

With electricity costs in the north of Scotland cited by experts as being the second highest in the UK, Claire says Dandara was keen to take the financial strain off families by installing energy-efficient features.

“We understand that our prospective buyers are facing rising living costs and are proud to present an energy-conscious set of properties at Grandhome that will help tackle these financial strains,” added Claire.

Bedroom with neutral and modern decor
Beautiful boudoir: The bedrooms are stylish and modern.

Solar panels

Alongside a modern exterior, the latest homes include solar panels to capture the sun’s energy and convert it into electricity which can help to reduce energy bills.

The properties also have an energy-efficient boiler installed to help manage consumption levels.

Internally, the homes boast stylish contemporary fitted kitchens complete with stone worktops and en suites with marble shelving.

Wooden corner kitchen with white countertops
Start the day in style: Whether it’s toast or porridge, the kitchen has all the right ingredients.

Spacious gardens

Outside, the new builds enjoy landscaped front gardens and generous back gardens.

Location-wise, the homes are described as being perfect for families with primary and secondary schools within a 15 minute walk while there’s a good selection of supermarkets nearby.

For those who will be commuting, Grandhome is ideally situated just a short drive from Aberdeen city centre with road and rail links to Dundee and beyond.

The front lawn of the house
Keeping your feet on the ground: The superb bungalow means stairs are taken out of the equation.

As 96% of the homes are sold on the site, people are encouraged to act fast if they’re interested in the remaining three homes.

Prices at the development start at £204,950 for a two-bedroom home.

To book a viewing

To find out more about Grandhome or to book a viewing of the showhome go to the website www.dandara.com/grandhome or get in touch directly by calling 01224 064296.

House prices in Scotland: Track the property values in your area

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]