Final energy-efficient homes for sale at Bridge of Don development

Demand is expected to be high for the last three homes on the market at a new Bridge of Don development.

Featuring solar panels and energy-efficient boilers, the two and three-bedroom homes and a two-bedroom bungalow are the last properties up for sale at Dandara’s Grandhome development.

Claire Bathgate, head of sales at Dandara Aberdeen, urges potential buyers to act fast to avoid disappointment.

“Despite data showing a drop in consumer confidence this year, the Scottish market is persevering,” said Claire.

“Our homes at Grandhome are selling quickly, and indeed at our other developments across Aberdeen.

“In my experience, the market shows no signs of slowing down as of yet, it seems to be the perfect time for many buyers looking to move to such a beautiful part of Aberdeen.”

Energy efficient

With electricity costs in the north of Scotland cited by experts as being the second highest in the UK, Claire says Dandara was keen to take the financial strain off families by installing energy-efficient features.

“We understand that our prospective buyers are facing rising living costs and are proud to present an energy-conscious set of properties at Grandhome that will help tackle these financial strains,” added Claire.

Solar panels

Alongside a modern exterior, the latest homes include solar panels to capture the sun’s energy and convert it into electricity which can help to reduce energy bills.

The properties also have an energy-efficient boiler installed to help manage consumption levels.

Internally, the homes boast stylish contemporary fitted kitchens complete with stone worktops and en suites with marble shelving.

Spacious gardens

Outside, the new builds enjoy landscaped front gardens and generous back gardens.

Location-wise, the homes are described as being perfect for families with primary and secondary schools within a 15 minute walk while there’s a good selection of supermarkets nearby.

For those who will be commuting, Grandhome is ideally situated just a short drive from Aberdeen city centre with road and rail links to Dundee and beyond.

As 96% of the homes are sold on the site, people are encouraged to act fast if they’re interested in the remaining three homes.

Prices at the development start at £204,950 for a two-bedroom home.

To book a viewing

To find out more about Grandhome or to book a viewing of the showhome go to the website www.dandara.com/grandhome or get in touch directly by calling 01224 064296.