Inverurie bathroom business soaks up national success at star-studded awards bash

By Rosemary Lowne
March 24, 2022, 5:00 pm
Double success: TV and radio star Vernon Kay with creative director Mark Strachan, senior designer Suzanne McNeil, finance director Janine Cameron, operations director Stuart McKay, retired managing director Andy Walker, current managing director Darren Walker.
Bow ties and bubbly was the order of the night for the team at Laings who were the toast of the town at a national awards ceremony.

The red carpet was rolled out for the family run Inverurie based business after they scooped both the UK’s Bathroom Retailer and the Kitchen Retailer of the Year at the national kbbreview Retail & Design Awards 2022.

Presented with their awards by TV and radio star Vernon Kay, the team beamed with pride as they took to the stage during the glittering ceremony in Birmingham.

“We are thrilled to have been recognised by the kbbreview Awards as the best Bathroom and Kitchen Retailers in the whole of the UK,” said Darren Walker, the managing director at the firm.

“The competition in this industry is fierce, particularly in London and we are very proud to have scooped the top two awards in the whole country.”

Luxury kitchen: Laings scooped the UK’s Bathroom Retailer of the Year award.

Double celebrations

Describing it as a “difficult” past two years, Darren says the team’s “keep calm and carry on” approach is the secret to their success.

“The last two years have been difficult for all businesses and this industry has experienced many additional challenges, particularly with supplies,” said Darren.

“However, the Laings approach is to always keep pushing forward with new displays, cutting edge design and new technology such as our brand new virtual reality equipment to give our customers the very best.”

Bathroom specialists: The team at Laings also won the UK’s Bathroom Retailer of the Year.

160 years in business

Their double award win is even more special this year as the company marks 160 years in business.

Mr Walker adds, “The Best Kitchen and Bathroom Retailer awards are particularly special to us because they reflect the commitment of all our staff to our customers – from the showroom to the installation and aftercare.

“We are so proud to bring these awards back to the north-east, where we
have been part of the community for 160 years.”

Attention to detail: The team at Laings pride themselves on their bathroom designs.

Showroom

It is not the first time Laings has been recognised nationally for its showroom and dedication to its customers.

In 2017, the firm was named the UK’s Bathroom Showroom of the Year and the following year, in 2018, it was named the UK’s Bathroom Retailer of the Year.

Latterly in 2020 Laings scooped another double win, being named both Bathroom Showroom of the Year and Bathroom Retailer of the Year at the kbbreview Awards.

Special year: 2022 marks 160 years since Laings opened its doors.

For more information about Laings check out their website.

