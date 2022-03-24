Inverurie bathroom business soaks up national success at star-studded awards bash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bow ties and bubbly was the order of the night for the team at Laings who were the toast of the town at a national awards ceremony.

The red carpet was rolled out for the family run Inverurie based business after they scooped both the UK’s Bathroom Retailer and the Kitchen Retailer of the Year at the national kbbreview Retail & Design Awards 2022.

Vernon Kay

Presented with their awards by TV and radio star Vernon Kay, the team beamed with pride as they took to the stage during the glittering ceremony in Birmingham.

“We are thrilled to have been recognised by the kbbreview Awards as the best Bathroom and Kitchen Retailers in the whole of the UK,” said Darren Walker, the managing director at the firm.

“The competition in this industry is fierce, particularly in London and we are very proud to have scooped the top two awards in the whole country.”

Double celebrations

Describing it as a “difficult” past two years, Darren says the team’s “keep calm and carry on” approach is the secret to their success.

“The last two years have been difficult for all businesses and this industry has experienced many additional challenges, particularly with supplies,” said Darren.

“However, the Laings approach is to always keep pushing forward with new displays, cutting edge design and new technology such as our brand new virtual reality equipment to give our customers the very best.”

160 years in business

Their double award win is even more special this year as the company marks 160 years in business.

Mr Walker adds, “The Best Kitchen and Bathroom Retailer awards are particularly special to us because they reflect the commitment of all our staff to our customers – from the showroom to the installation and aftercare.

“We are so proud to bring these awards back to the north-east, where we

have been part of the community for 160 years.”

Showroom

It is not the first time Laings has been recognised nationally for its showroom and dedication to its customers.

In 2017, the firm was named the UK’s Bathroom Showroom of the Year and the following year, in 2018, it was named the UK’s Bathroom Retailer of the Year.

Latterly in 2020 Laings scooped another double win, being named both Bathroom Showroom of the Year and Bathroom Retailer of the Year at the kbbreview Awards.

For more information about Laings check out their website.