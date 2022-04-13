Historic home for sale in the heart of Grassic Gibbon country

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A fine, historic home set on a generous plot in the village that inspired Lewis Grassic Gibbon is ready to start a new chapter with its next owner.

Miltonmuir House is a four-bedroom detached house in Arbuthnott, Aberdeenshire, where the Sunset Song author spent his childhood and went on to write about life in the Mearns.

The village is also home to Arbuthnott House with its 17th Century gardens and the 13th Century Parish Church of St Ternan.

Bannerman’s shop

Miltonmuir House dates back to the late 1880s and is well remembered as Bannerman’s general shop and grocers, converted in more recent years to form a spacious and versatile property.

Sure to suit the needs of a range of buyers, the property not only offers a substantial home, but also an adjoining and self-contained living annex, together with scope to develop the stone outbuildings, subject to the relevant permissions being obtained.

It is served by oil-fired central heating and has full double glazing.

Upon entering the main residence, a welcoming hallway allows access to all ground floor accommodation, with a central stair featuring the original retained handrail and balustrade.

The lounge has multi-aspect windows and a wood-burning stove set against an ornate fireplace surround.

Country kitchen

The open-plan dining kitchen offers a real country kitchen feel, well equipped with a range of base and wall units, while offering ample space for family dining and entertaining.

It is served by a useful utility room and WC cloakroom.

One double bedroom is situated at ground floor level, with a carpeted stair ascending to the upper landing, giving way to all further accommodation.

The master bedroom is made bright by a dual aspect outlook, while two further bedrooms are equally well-sized.

There is a sizeable family bathroom, complete with three-piece suite incorporating a Jacuzzi bath.

Annex

Accessed via the dining kitchen, or by its own self-contained front entrance, the annex has been thoughtfully converted to offer an excellent addition, lending itself well to additional guest accommodation, rental option or ideal for those working from home.

A spacious entrance hallway opens to the living room, with wood-burning stove, which in turn leads to the good-sized kitchen and double bedroom, with en suite shower room attached.

Outside, the property enjoys a generous plot, with stone chipped courtyard to the rear, and a large lawned garden to the east side.

Development potential

A row of stone outbuildings are ripe for future development potential, and there is an abundance of parking space, as well as two timber sheds for secure outdoor storage.

Views extend to the neighbouring farmland at the rear and across to the adjacent woodlands at the front.

Miltonmuir House, Arbuthnott, Laurencekirk AB30 1PB, is for sale at offers over £330,000 with Aberdein Considine.

