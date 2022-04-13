Historic home for sale in the heart of Grassic Gibbon country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Historic home for sale in the heart of Grassic Gibbon country

By Jacqueline Wake Young
April 13, 2022, 5:00 pm
The exterior of the house.
Miltonmuir House, Arbuthnott, Laurencekirk is on the market with Aberdein Considine.

A fine, historic home set on a generous plot in the village that inspired Lewis Grassic Gibbon is ready to start a new chapter with its next owner.

Miltonmuir House is a four-bedroom detached house in Arbuthnott, Aberdeenshire, where the Sunset Song author spent his childhood and went on to write about life in the Mearns.

The dining room has wooden floors, table and chairs, and it has a wooden wall piano in the corner.
Miltonmuir House dates back to the 1880s and its architecture reflects that.

The village is also home to Arbuthnott House with its 17th Century gardens and the 13th Century Parish Church of St Ternan.

Bannerman’s shop

Miltonmuir House dates back to the late 1880s and is well remembered as Bannerman’s general shop and grocers, converted in more recent years to form a spacious and versatile property.

Black and white photo of what once was Bannerman's general shop and grocers.
Once Bannerman’s general shop and grocers it has now been converted into a substantial home.

Sure to suit the needs of a range of buyers, the property not only offers a substantial home, but also an adjoining and self-contained living annex, together with scope to develop the stone outbuildings, subject to the relevant permissions being obtained.

It is served by oil-fired central heating and has full double glazing.

The lounge has four windows visible in the photo and carpeted floor.
The lounge has multi-aspect windows and is flooded with natural light.

Upon entering the main residence, a welcoming hallway allows access to all ground floor accommodation, with a central stair featuring the original retained handrail and balustrade.

A wooden carpeted staircase leads upstairs. The floor in the corridor has stone tiles.
The hallway is in keeping with a period property.

The lounge has multi-aspect windows and a wood-burning stove set against an ornate fireplace surround.

Country kitchen

The open-plan dining kitchen offers a real country kitchen feel, well equipped with a range of base and wall units, while offering ample space for family dining and entertaining.

It is served by a useful utility room and WC cloakroom.

The kitchen has green painted walls, white cabinets and a large sink.
The kitchen is open plan to a dining area and offers a good space for entertaining.

One double bedroom is situated at ground floor level, with a carpeted stair ascending to the upper landing, giving way to all further accommodation.

The master bedroom is made bright by a dual aspect outlook, while two further bedrooms are equally well-sized.

There is a sizeable family bathroom, complete with three-piece suite incorporating a Jacuzzi bath.

A bedroom with a wooden bedframe, wooden dressers and bedside table.
There are four bedrooms, one of which is at ground floor level.

Annex

Accessed via the dining kitchen, or by its own self-contained front entrance, the annex has been thoughtfully converted to offer an excellent addition, lending itself well to additional guest accommodation, rental option or ideal for those working from home.

A spacious entrance hallway opens to the living room, with wood-burning stove, which in turn leads to the good-sized kitchen and double bedroom, with en suite shower room attached.

Outside, the property enjoys a generous plot, with stone chipped courtyard to the rear, and a large lawned garden to the east side.

The stove and stone surround in the lounge.

Development potential

A row of stone outbuildings are ripe for future development potential, and there is an abundance of parking space, as well as two timber sheds for secure outdoor storage.

Views extend to the neighbouring farmland at the rear and across to the adjacent woodlands at the front.

Miltonmuir House, Arbuthnott, Laurencekirk AB30 1PB, is for sale at offers over £330,000 with Aberdein Considine.

The bathroom with light blue walls.
The property has been decorated in attractive, neutral colours.

