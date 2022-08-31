Moving house ranked more stressful than divorce or having children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Moving house ranked more stressful than divorce or having children

By Jacqueline Wake Young
August 31, 2022, 11:45 am
Moving house is very stressful and a lot of hard work.
Moving house is very stressful and a lot of hard work.

Moving house is more stressful than having children or going through divorce, a new poll suggests.

It was ranked the most stressful life event by 60% of Scots surveyed in the study by Legal & General Retail.

The survey revealed that the average adult in Scotland moves four times in their life.

The research investigated the most common difficulties homebuyers face and how unexpected hurdles can influence future decisions.

Having children is a handful – but some people said that moving house was more stressful.

Motivations behind moving

Many buyers have flocked to the suburbs due to flexible working policies and the poll confirms that many movers are happy to put up with the stress of moving in exchange for a garden or spare bedroom.

Stressful side effects

Scottish homebuyers have been feeling the pressure as almost two-thirds (60%) experienced increased stress levels because of moving.

While getting the keys to a new place should be exciting, Scots experienced anxiety (48%), sleep deprivation (30%), and arguments with their partner (21%).

When compared to other life-changing moments, 60% of Scots ranked moving house as the most stressful life event, more so than having a child, starting a new job, or going through a divorce.

Women were more likely to state ‘having a child’ (37%) as their second biggest stressor, while for men this was third (26%) behind job interviews (30%).

Working out the financial side of moving can be one of the biggest headaches.

Financial pain points

Many Scottish homebuyers face financial worries when looking to buy a home, as 43% dread not having enough money to cover unexpected expenses.

A third (33%) found that raising a deposit is the most difficult aspect of buying a new home.

Further, 43% of Scottish homebuyers experienced worry over financial security during their most recent move.

These financial concerns were evident for many Scottish respondents who had recently completed their move.

Scottish homebuyers paid the highest amount over budget for their most recent property on average than any other region (£1,250.50).

Scots experienced anxiety and sleep deprivation in relation to moving home.

So, what would UK homebuyers do differently next time? Some 33% said they would want to understand the complexity of buying a property more thoroughly.

Many said they would need to be more prepared with their finances with a third saying they would save more money than just the deposit.

Lessons learned

The top three actions homebuyers in Scotland would do differently were:

Saving more money than just the deposit required – 33%.
Factor in more time for the moving process end to end – 32%.
Understanding more thoroughly the complexity of the buying process – 27%.

Despite all challenges, a resounding 84% of UK adults polled (and 81% of Scots) said they would consider moving again in the future. Whatever the stresses associated with moving the respondents said buying a home was still worth it.

Despite all the challenges associated with moving home, those surveyed said it was well worth the effort.

Chief marketing officer at Legal & General Retail, Paula Llewellyn, said: “There’s no shortage of households considering moving across the UK but it’s clear it’s still an incredibly stressful life event, especially due to the financial strain of the process.”

Legal & General has developed a handy tool to help calculate any hidden costs buyers might encounter while climbing the property ladder.

Read more…

Check the average house prices and rents in your area with our Housing Market Tracker.

