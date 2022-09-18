Six superb homes for sale across the north-east of Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

From Lochs and equestrian facilities to gyms and libraries, this week’s property round-up features six handsome homes on the market across the north-east.

3 Carron Den Road, Stonehaven

Sleek and stylish throughout, this five bedroom detached home is the epitome of modern living.

Striking from the outside, the good impressions continue inside where there is an impressive lounge on semi open plan with a beautiful dining area.

And even the most reluctant of cooks are sure to be inspired by the chic designer kitchen.

Offers over £495,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Old Edinburgh Road South, Inverness

From the library and gym to the craft room and clock tower, this five bedroom detached home is a sight to behold.

Lovingly upgraded and restored, Glenruidh House blends old and new to dramatic effect with almost 5,400 sq. ft. of light-filled flexible accommodation set out over two floors.

Al fresco dining can be savoured in the garden before a post dinner dip in the hot tub.

Offers over £1,100,000 with Strutt & Parker.

Dorena, Strachan, Banchory

With five bedrooms, an open plan dining kitchen area, a charming lounge, wonderful garden grounds and beautiful views, Dorena is the ideal family home.

Nestled in the picturesque village of Strachan – just a short drive from Banchory – this attractive abode is ideal for those who wish to soak up country life while remaining close to local amenities.

Offers over £415,000 with Aberdein Considine.

St Ternans, Thornhill Road, Forres

Music fans are sure to be singing the praises of this wonderful family home.

Featuring a piano/music room, the superb six bedroom detached home also features a detached bothy/garden room, master bedroom with dressing room and off street parking.

Offers over £500,000 with Grampian Property Centre.

Lochside Lodge Glenesk, Turriff

With 180 degree views over your own loch, this four bedroom home is a breath of fresh air.

From the lounge/sun room and traditional country kitchen to the four acres of garden grounds with mature meadows and woodlands, lovers of the great outdoors will be right at home here.

Offers over £410,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Ordyfauld, Keith Hall, Inverurie

Equestrian enthusiasts are sure to be impressed by this delightful detached granite and slate farmhouse complete with grazing paddocks.

Set within four acres of land, the four bedroom property is brimming with character throughout with the hub of the home being the charming sitting room with an open fire.

Offers over £425,000 with Savills.