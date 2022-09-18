Six superb homes for sale across the north-east of Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Six superb homes for sale across the north-east of Scotland

By Rosemary Lowne
September 18, 2022, 6:00 am
Fancy your own loch? Lochside Lodge comes with its very own loch.
Fancy your own loch? Lochside Lodge comes with its very own loch.

From Lochs and equestrian facilities to gyms and libraries, this week’s property round-up features six handsome homes on the market across the north-east.

3 Carron Den Road, Stonehaven

Striking exterior: This modern home is perfect for growing families.

Sleek and stylish throughout, this five bedroom detached home is the epitome of modern living.

Striking from the outside, the good impressions continue inside where there is an impressive lounge on semi open plan with a beautiful dining area.

And even the most reluctant of cooks are sure to be inspired by the chic designer kitchen.

All the right ingredients: The kitchen area makes cooking a very stylish affair.

Offers over £495,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Old Edinburgh Road South, Inverness

Timeless beauty: This spectacular home enjoys over four acres of grounds.

From the library and gym to the craft room and clock tower, this five bedroom detached home is a sight to behold.

Lovingly upgraded and restored, Glenruidh House blends old and new to dramatic effect with almost 5,400 sq. ft. of light-filled flexible accommodation set out over two floors.

Al fresco dining can be savoured in the garden before a post dinner dip in the hot tub.

Contemporary living: Every inch of this home has been beautifully upgraded and restored.

Offers over £1,100,000 with Strutt & Parker.

 

Dorena, Strachan, Banchory

Pretty property: This five bedroom detached property is the perfect forever home.

With five bedrooms, an open plan dining kitchen area, a charming lounge, wonderful garden grounds and beautiful views, Dorena is the ideal family home.

Nestled in the picturesque village of Strachan – just a short drive from Banchory – this attractive abode is ideal for those who wish to soak up country life while remaining close to local amenities.

Large lounge: The lounge is super spacious and enjoys wonderful views.

Offers over £415,000 with Aberdein Considine.

St Ternans, Thornhill Road, Forres

Handsome home: This fantastic Forres property is in a league of its own.

Music fans are sure to be singing the praises of this wonderful family home.

Featuring a piano/music room, the superb six bedroom detached home also features a detached bothy/garden room, master bedroom with dressing room and off street parking.

Working from home: This room is perfect as a home office.

Offers over £500,000 with Grampian Property Centre.

 

Lochside Lodge Glenesk, Turriff

Fresh start: This fabulous home even has its own loch.

With 180 degree views over your own loch, this four bedroom home is a breath of fresh air.

From the lounge/sun room and traditional country kitchen to the four acres of garden grounds with mature meadows and woodlands, lovers of the great outdoors will be right at home here.

Shining bright: Wake up to wonderful views in this dreamy room.

Offers over £410,000 with Aberdein Considine.

 

Ordyfauld, Keith Hall, Inverurie

Escape to the country: This granite and slate farmhouse is ideal for equestrian fans.

Equestrian enthusiasts are sure to be impressed by this delightful detached granite and slate farmhouse complete with grazing paddocks.

Set within four acres of land, the four bedroom property is brimming with character throughout with the hub of the home being the charming sitting room with an open fire.

Room with a view: Enjoy the great outdoors from the comfort of this beautiful room.

Offers over £425,000 with Savills.

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Property

Private developers supply land and buildings to meet affordable housing planning requirements.
Industry body says developers deliver '90% of Scotland's affordable housing'
0
Lucy Mansey working on her Samsung M8 Smart Monitor that doubles up as a TV.
Expert shares the decluttering tips that work for her celebrity clients
0
Highland haven: This impressive mini estate comes with a four bedroom family home, two bedroom annexe and outbuilding with a gym and garages.
Mini Highland estate on NC500, complete with gym, orchard and annexe, on market for…
0
The Steading at Hill Of Fechel has countryside views and landscaped gardens.
Six attractive properties for sale now in the north and north-east
0
Show time: Take a look round the Lewis showhome in Bridge of Don.
Take a look inside this stylish new Aberdeen showhome
0
Fit for a King or Queen: This superb property in Queen's Road is sure to be snapped up fast.
Roll out the red carpet for this £475,000 home in Aberdeen's illustrious Queen's Road
0
The trend for mid-century interiors means that furniture from those decades is in high demand.
Top 10 second-hand furniture pieces that could make you £6,960
0
Number 73a Raemoir Road, Banchory, has four bedrooms and a large garden.
Fine family home with big garden in beautiful Banchory for sale
0
The Tayvallich Estate in Argyll is for sale as a whole for £10.465 million or as 13 separate lots.
£10.5 million price tag for Scottish estate twice the size of Gibraltar
1
Fairytale vibes: The Bield is a B-listed home in Elgin which is set within eight acres.
Six dream homes on the market across the north-east of Scotland
0

More from Press and Journal

Elgin City manager Gavin Price.
Elgin City boss Gavin Price disappointed not to take maximum points from entertaining encounter…
Police are continuing investigations after a body was found in Dyce on Saturday morning. Picture by Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Further train disruption as police continue to investigate body found in Dyce
0
Chocolate peanut butter cookies.
Sweet treats: Make these easy 9 step chocolate peanut butter cookies
Glenurquhart pupils were among 7,000 to receive a commemorative Jubilee coin for their Junior Forester Award.
'What a lovely thing to have' - Glenurquhart pupils will treasure their Jubilee forester…
0
Hibernian's Ryan Porteous appeals for a penalty after a foul from Liam Scales
ANALYSIS: VAR coming to the Premiership soon but too late for Aberdeen after wrong…
0
Davie Smith is a huge advocate of walking football, after it improved his physical and mental health.
Video: Walk your way to wellbeing with new take on football
0

Editor's Picks