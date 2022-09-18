Caley Thistle Women looking to put things right against Dryburgh, says boss Karen Mason

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle Women looking to put things right against Dryburgh, says boss Karen Mason

By Sophie Goodwin
September 18, 2022, 6:00 am
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason. (Photo by Brian Smith)

Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason says her side will be looking to put things right when they face familiar foe Dryburgh Athletic on Sunday.

The Caley Jags face the Dundee side in the Scottish Women’s Championship for the first time this season, with both sides having played in the regional north division last year.

The two sides played each other three times last season, which resulted in a win each for Inverness and Dryburgh, and a draw.

Mason says her side’s familiarity with Dryburgh could be of some help, but she insists that means nothing if her side don’t focus on themselves rather than the opposition.

She said: “It’s probably a bit of a bonus that we’ve come up against Dryburgh last season, so it’s a team that we know and we’re familiar with.

“They have made some changes and have made a couple signings since we last played them, so they could be a bit of a different side.

“We just need to focus on ourselves and prepare like we would for any other team in the league. But we know it’s going to be a close, and difficult game.

“We can maybe take a bit of confidence from beating them last season, but we have to worry about our own performance and not the opposition.”

Mason’s squad determined to put wrongs right

Caley Thistle travel to Dundee to face Dryburgh having lost three out of the first four games of the Championship season, with their last game being a fortnight ago.

However, Mason says morale hasn’t been affected and squad have been working hard to improve over the break of fixtures.

She said: “It’s kind of like starting afresh again. We can’t really dwell on the results, but we can work on the things that we’ve not done well.

“We know we’re not in a massive slump. We’re not finding it difficult to lift the squad – it’s not been like that at all. Everyone has been wanting to put in the hard work.

“They all want to make sure they’re starting on Sunday so they can try and put all the wrongs right.”

Mason reckons a win against Dryburgh could help kickstart Inverness’ season as they aim to be challenging at the top-end of the table.

Her side go into this weekend’s game currently sitting third-bottom with three points, but are just six points off the top-three who all have nine points.

She said: “We’ve had three losses on the bounce now, and that’s something we certainly don’t want to become familiar with. It’s about trying to stop the rot, really.

“Getting the win would help us kick on, but if we lose and results don’t go our way, we could end up bottom, so it’s a big game for confidence.

“We want to challenge at the top end of the table so now is the time to kick that into action.

“It’s still early enough that the league is still quite tight, so one result could really boost our confidence and turn things around for us.”

