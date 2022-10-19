Forever family home on the market for £350,000 in Kingswells

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Make memories to last a lifetime in this forever family home.

Spanning no fewer than three floors, the superb semi-detached property in Denview Wynd is made for modern family living.

Located in the sought-after Kingswells area of Aberdeen, this home enjoys the best of both worlds with beautiful countryside walks on its doorstep while the city centre is within an easy commute.

Parents can also relax in the knowledge that there are nurseries and schools nearby as well as regular transport links to the centre and easy access to the Aberdeen West Peripheral Route and Aberdeen Airport.

Three floors

Attractive from the outside, it’s once over the threshold when expectations are exceeded even further.

From top to bottom, this wonderful home has been meticulously designed with growing families in mind starting with the lower ground floor.

Featuring an open plan kitchen/dining/lounge with bi-folding doors out into the garden, this area of the property is undoubtedly the heart of the home.

Kitted out with all the latest appliances including an induction hob, overhead extractor fan, oven/grill with integrated microwave oven, fridge freezer and dishwasher, the kitchen is sure to inspire even the most reluctant of budding chefs.

Cosy family room

A separate breakfast bar provides space for casual dining while located just off the kitchen is a cloakroom toilet and a plumbed utility cupboard.

Up on the ground floor, there is a cosy family/sitting room which could potentially be transformed into a fourth bedroom if required.

Also on this level are two double bedrooms with fitted storage as well as a family bathroom.

On the top floor – the first floor, there is a charming principal bedroom with en-suite shower room and box room/dressing room.

Stylish decor

Together with its pristine decor and modern features, this property also has superb storage space in the form of a large storage cupboard on the ground floor and an under-the-stair storage cupboard on the lower ground floor.

Outside, there is an enclosed back garden which is perfect for families with young children.

And for those who aren’t too keen on gardening, fear not as both the front and back gardens are extremely low maintenance as they have artificial lawns.

Enclosed back garden

During the warmer summer months, family barbecues can be enjoyed on the decking or on the small paved patio area.

Parking is also taken care of as there is a driveway with off-street parking for two cars.

In addition, there is a single garage with up-and-over door, power, light and floored loft above the garage.

An added feature is the electric car charging point which is to remain.

10 Denview Wynd, Kingswells, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £350,000.

To arrange a viewing contact James & George Collie Property + Mortgage Agency on 01224 572777 or go to the website www.aspc.co.uk.