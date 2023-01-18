Take a look inside this £135,000 apartment in the grounds of the former Royal Cornhill Hospital

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s not every day you get the chance to own a historic Granite gem.

Brimming with charm and character, the immaculate ground-floor apartment is located in the grounds of the former Royal Cornhill Hospital.

Converted into apartments by the housing developer Barratt Homes, the home beautifully blends traditional features with contemporary design to offer the best in modern living.

After admiring the building’s striking granite exterior, the first impressions get even better inside the spotless property.

Setting a stylish yet homely tone, the entrance hallway leads through to the superb open plan lounge, dining and kitchen area.

This naturally bright space – with six original south facing windows – is the ideal place to kick back, relax, cook and spend quality time with loved ones.

For those who dream of a refreshing night’s sleep you will not be disappointed as the apartment has a good-sized double bedroom with plenty of storage.

Also impressive is the contemporary shower room while a utility room provides additional storage space.

And while parking spaces are like gold dust in the city just now, potential buyers will be delighted to know that there is an allocated parking space directly outside as well as a bike store for cycling fans.

Fitness fanatics are well catered for as the property is set amongst delightful garden grounds which are close to the peaceful Westburn Park.

The property may also appeal to medical professionals as Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is close by, while Aberdeen city centre is only a few minute’s walk away.

It’s also worth noting that block and garden grounds are kept to the highest of standards by an appointed factor while the apartment itself is fully served by gas central heating and double glazing.

Students of all ages are also well served as Aberdeen University is nearby as well as reputable nursery, primary and secondary schools including Aberdeen Grammar School.

And whether it’s jumping on the bus into town for some retail therapy or heading further afield for work or a day trip, the apartment is well served by regular public transport.

With its excellent location, modern accommodation and the fact that the block and garden grounds are kept to the highest of standards by an appointed factor, make it the perfect property for busy professionals, first-time buyers and those looking to downsize.

2 May Baird Park, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £135,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 589589.

