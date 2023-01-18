Take a look inside this £135,000 apartment in the grounds of the former Royal Cornhill Hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Take a look inside this £135,000 apartment in the grounds of the former Royal Cornhill Hospital

By Rosemary Lowne
January 18, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 18, 2023, 7:09 pm
2 May Baird Park, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £135,000.
2 May Baird Park, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £135,000.

It’s not every day you get the chance to own a historic Granite gem.

Brimming with charm and character, the immaculate ground-floor apartment is located in the grounds of the former Royal Cornhill Hospital.

Converted into apartments by the housing developer Barratt Homes, the home beautifully blends traditional features with contemporary design to offer the best in modern living.

After admiring the building’s striking granite exterior, the first impressions get even better inside the spotless property.

The ground-floor apartment is located in the grounds of the former Royal Cornhill Hospital.

Setting a stylish yet homely tone, the entrance hallway leads through to the superb open plan lounge, dining and kitchen area.

This naturally bright space – with six original south facing windows – is the ideal place to kick back, relax, cook and spend quality time with loved ones.

For those who dream of a refreshing night’s sleep you will not be disappointed as the apartment has a good-sized double bedroom with plenty of storage.

The stylish hallway is a welcoming sight.

Also impressive is the contemporary shower room while a utility room provides additional storage space.

And while parking spaces are like gold dust in the city just now, potential buyers will be delighted to know that there is an allocated parking space directly outside as well as a bike store for cycling fans.

Fitness fanatics are well catered for as the property is set amongst delightful garden grounds which are close to the peaceful Westburn Park.

The kitchen is sleek and contemporary.

The property may also appeal to medical professionals as Aberdeen Royal Infirmary is close by, while Aberdeen city centre is only a few minute’s walk away.

It’s also worth noting that block and garden grounds are kept to the highest of standards by an appointed factor while the apartment itself is fully served by gas central heating and double glazing.

Students of all ages are also well served as Aberdeen University is nearby as well as reputable nursery, primary and secondary schools including Aberdeen Grammar School.

The open-plan layout is highly desirable.

And whether it’s jumping on the bus into town for some retail therapy or heading further afield for work or a day trip, the apartment is well served by regular public transport.

With its excellent location, modern accommodation and the fact that the block and garden grounds are kept to the highest of standards by an appointed factor, make it the perfect property for busy professionals, first-time buyers and those looking to downsize.

2 May Baird Park, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £135,000.
To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 589589.

The space is flooded with natural light.
The spacious shower room is in keeping with the contemporary feel of the rest of the home.
Mirrored wardrobes in the light and airy bedroom.
An ideal spot for breakfast before work or get-togethers with friends.

