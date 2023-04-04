Beautiful Blackburn home complete with games room on the market for £360,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beautiful Blackburn home complete with games room on the market for £360,000

The stunning open plan kitchen, family, and dining area steals the show at this bucolic bolthole.

By Rosemary Lowne
Pretty on the outside, the real magic begins inside this stunning family home. Photos supplied by Kellas.
Pretty on the outside, the real magic begins inside this stunning family home. Photos supplied by Kellas.

Spectacular sunsets can be soaked up from the back garden of this beautiful Blackburn home.

Enjoying an idyllic yet central location, just 20 minutes from the centre of Aberdeen, this supremely stylish four-bedroom property has been extended to offer the very best in open plan living.

From the stunning open plan kitchen, family, and dining area to the games area complete with pool table, the plush property is perfect for growing families.

The open plan kitchen/dining area is stunning. Photo supplied by Kellas.

City and country life

It was the unspoiled countryside views and the easy commuting distance from Aberdeen which first attracted Charlotte McLean to 23 Brookwood Crescent back in 2015.

“Blackburn is only 20 minutes from Aberdeen centre so it’s really accessible but it feels like you’re out in the country,” says Charlotte.

“The land behind us is protected as it has a small nature reserve, so we had a guarantee that the view from the back of the property would always be there for us to enjoy.”

Entertaining is easy in the games area. Photo supplied by Kellas.

Live your best life

Rooted in love and laughter, Charlotte says the property has been the perfect place to make happy memories with her partner Graeme Mair, her sons Callum and Ioan and Graeme’s twins Ben and Caitlin who visit every other weekend.

But after eight blissful years, Charlotte says the time is right to put their home on the market and begin an exciting new chapter in their lives.

“The property is the perfect mix of city access and country living, in a house with a fabulous extension which provides plenty of space and versatility for all ages,” says Charlotte when asked what she thinks will appeal most to potential buyers.

Bright and modern, the lounge is the ideal place to unwind. Photo supplied by Kellas.

Perfect for families

Bright, spacious and versatile, the open plan kitchen, family, and dining area with bi-fold doors is seriously impressive.

For those who enjoy cooking, you’re in for a real treat as the kitchen has plenty of storage space and an attractive quartz work top.

Meanwhile, the rest of the space is currently divided into a family lounge area, dining area and games area with pool table.

Over the years, Charlotte says this space has been at the heart of the home.

Charlotte McLean and her partner Graeme Mair with their cockapoo Freddie. Photo supplied by Kellas.

“We created a large extension on the back which is an open plan kitchen/dining/family space with bi-fold solid oak doors that open up the whole of the back of the house and there’s also a large pitched roof with feature windows which floods the space with light,” says Charlotte.

“The garage was extended to create a large utility room tucked behind the kitchen and the old dining room was widened to provide a more balanced room with bi-fold internal doors to the new extension, allowing the whole space to be opened up.

“A new kitchen was fitted with charcoal grey gloss doors, quartz worktop and an oak breakfast bar while the original lounge was retained to provide a separate quiet space downstairs.”

Space to work from home

Off the open plan kitchen/dining area there is a study-come guest bedroom, which could be used in a variety of ways while the spacious utility room is perfect for doing the laundry.

Also on the ground floor is a formal front lounge and a toilet.

Upstairs the master bedroom has an ensuite shower room while the three remaining bedrooms are all a good size with built-in storage.

In addition, there is a family bathroom with a separate shower and plenty of built-in storage.

Asked what she’s enjoyed most about the amazing home, Charlotte says it’s a mix of the flexible accommodation and the wonderful location.

This room is perfect as a study or a home office. Photo supplied by Kellas.

“The amount of space created by the extension has been fantastic and so versatile,” says Charlotte.

“The old dining room which was widened has been a playroom, bedroom, pool table room and a spare room/office over the years.

“The sun sets over the back of the house and the views from the open plan family area are stunning.

“Despite the back of the house being mostly glass, the space is remarkably private as there are no houses behind and it’s not overlooked.

“The fact that the land is protected from further building means that this will always be the case.”

Enjoy a good night’s sleep in one of the four cosy bedrooms. Photo supplied by Kellas.

Garden with glorious views

Outside, the recently extended garden has access to a field and a playpark, making it perfect for children and dog owners.

“Blackburn is a lovely village with a great school and an active community centre,” says Charlotte.

“There is a park behind the house which my children have played in over the years and there are lots of great walks that we enjoy … more with the dog now, as the children are all teenagers.”

The attractive garden has a gate at the back which leads to a field and playpark. Photo supplied by Kellas.

New chapter

Although Charlotte will be sad to bid farewell to her home, she’s happy in the knowledge that it will make another family extremely happy.

“The property is so versatile that it would suit anyone … but if I had to choose, it’s just perfect for a family as there is so much space for everyone,” says Charlotte.

“We have used the space for all sorts, from young children scooting about on wheely toys to teenage parties with the pool table and open access to the garden.”

The garden has an amazing outlook. Photo supplied by Kellas.

To book a viewing

23 Brockwood Crescent, Blackburn, offers over £360,000.

For more information contact Kellas on 01467 622030 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Tags

Conversation

