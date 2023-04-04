Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick aiming to make the most of final Scotland U19s appearances

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick aiming to make the most of final Scotland U19s appearances

The Dons defender is the Scotland U19s captain.

By Sophie Goodwin
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick. Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen Women defender Jess Broadrick plans to make the most of her final games for Scotland under-19s.

The 18-year-old is away with the youth national team for the last time this week, as she will be unavailable for selection for the next camp due to turning 19 in July.

Scotland are in Albania for Uefa Euro qualifying action, with a League B clash against the hosts up first on Wednesday before playing Liechtenstein on Saturday.

Broadrick has been a mainstay in the Scotland U19s squad since making her debut in October 2021, having skippered the side in each of her 14 appearances to date.

She said: “It’s one of those where you never want it to end, but it’s always an honour to be called up for Scotland.

“It’s the kind of opportunity where every time you get called up, there is a chance it could be your last one because you might not get the call-up again.

“It’s going to be an enjoyable experience. I’ll be playing with and against some of the best players my age, so it’s another big learning opportunity for me.

“I’ll definitely treasure it forever.”

Jess Broadrick leads out Scotland in a Uefa Euro qualifying match. Image: Shutterstock.

Broadrick admits the captain’s armband was not something she had expected to get from coach Pauline Hamill, but says it has been an honour to lead Scotland out.

She added: “I think anyone in the under-19s set-up could have been named captain, but as a backline player and a more experienced player, I’ve always seen it as how can I help the girls on the pitch.

“Being the captain has been an honour for me, it’s been an added bonus.”

Broadrick wants to work to be ‘best version’ of herself

Like some of her Aberdeen team-mates, Broadrick’s next Scotland appearance would have to be for the senior team as there is currently no women’s under-21s side to progress to.

She said: “We’re all very ambitious players, but at the same time, I’m still focusing on me and trying to be the best version of myself.

“I’m probably annoying Gav (Levey) on a weekly basis with questions I’ve got about the game and how I should be preparing. I think I need to continue doing that to keep progressing.

“An under-21s team would be great, but we have opportunities with our club and we just need to be setting a high standard of our game here before we make the next step.”

Jess Broadrick battles with Spartans’ Hannah Jordan. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Broadrick is the only Aberdeen player to have started all 24 SWPL 1 games this season, and the young defender believes her side can thrive in their remaining matches following the league split.

She said: “In terms of the challenge, it’s going to be the same because the teams in this half of the split, like Spartans, are really tough to play against.

“We’re aiming to finish near the top of the split – that’s our ambition. We’re still learning and Gav has given us the opportunity to go out and express ourselves in these games.”

