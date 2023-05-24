Immaculate Mintlaw home with gym on the market for £460,000

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drink in breathtaking countryside views from this magnificently modern Mintlaw home.

Strikingly stylish from the outside, Adenview House is a fantastic four-bedroom bungalow with immaculate open plan living spaces throughout.

First impressions are excellent as the plush property opens up with an attractive entrance vestibule with a boot room which leads into a welcoming hallway.

The wow factor continues in the lavish lounge area where eye catching floor to ceiling vaulted windows bring the outside in.

Opulent open plan spaces

And whether it’s family movie nights or relaxed evenings with friends, this superbly stylish space is ideal for entertaining.

Raising the bar even higher though is the amazing open plan kitchen and dining area.

From the integrated appliances and superb storage space to the breakfast bar and vaulted windows, this incredible space is undoubtedly at the beating heart of the home.

Oozing style and sophistication, the separate dining area is perfect for all culinary occasions.

Four fabulous bedrooms

Built with busy family life in mind, this handsome home also has a handy utility room with a door leading outside, a further boot room and a family bathroom.

Also impressive are the four fabulous bedrooms especially the wonderful master bedroom with en suite.

Two further bedrooms both have dressing rooms and en suites.

For those who work from home, there is a charming office space with patio doors meaning tea breaks can be enjoyed outside.

Home gym

And after a busy day at work you don’t have to travel far to the gym to work up a sweat as there is a gym room in the upstairs area of the triple garage.

Although this space is currently used as a gym it could also be used as a games room.

The icing on the cake of this home is the sprawling garden space.

Be it family barbecues, a tranquil space for gardening or an expansive area for children to play and explore, the large garden with superb views over the countryside has endless possibilities.

Glorious garden

Location wise, the property is ideally located on the outskirts of Mintlaw but within walking distance of the town centre.

Close by there are a range of local facilities and amenities as well as primary and secondary schools.

For those who commute to work, Aberdeen is also just over half an hour away by car while Peterhead is just a 15-minute drive from the property.

Other key features include oil central heating, solar panels for the hot water, a dual aspect wood burner in the lounge and triple glazed windows.

To book a viewing

Adenview House, Nether Aden Way, Mintlaw, Peterhead, is on the market for offers over £460,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01779 475365 or go to the website aspc.co.uk