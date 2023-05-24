Immaculate Mintlaw home with gym on the market for £460,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Immaculate Mintlaw home with gym on the market for £460,000

From the amazing open plan kitchen/diner to the lavish lounge, every inch of this stylish home is made for modern family living.

By Rosemary Lowne
This wonderful family home in Mintlaw has the wow factor. Image: Aberdein Considine
This wonderful family home in Mintlaw has the wow factor. Image: Aberdein Considine

Drink in breathtaking countryside views from this magnificently modern Mintlaw home.

Strikingly stylish from the outside, Adenview House is a fantastic four-bedroom bungalow with immaculate open plan living spaces throughout.

First impressions are excellent as the plush property opens up with an attractive entrance vestibule with a boot room which leads into a welcoming hallway.

The wow factor continues in the lavish lounge area where eye catching floor to ceiling vaulted windows bring the outside in.

Relax in style in the stunning lounge area. Image: Aberdein Considine

Opulent open plan spaces

And whether it’s family movie nights or relaxed evenings with friends, this superbly stylish space is ideal for entertaining.

Raising the bar even higher though is the amazing open plan kitchen and dining area.

From the integrated appliances and superb storage space to the breakfast bar and vaulted windows, this incredible space is undoubtedly at the beating heart of the home.

Oozing style and sophistication, the separate dining area is perfect for all culinary occasions.

The modern kitchen is seriously impressive. Image: Aberdein Considine

Four fabulous bedrooms

Built with busy family life in mind, this handsome home also has a handy utility room with a door leading outside, a further boot room and a family bathroom.

Also impressive are the four fabulous bedrooms especially the wonderful master bedroom with en suite.

Two further bedrooms both have dressing rooms and en suites.

For those who work from home, there is a charming office space with patio doors meaning tea breaks can be enjoyed outside.

A good night’s sleep is guaranteed in this beautiful bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine

Home gym

And after a busy day at work you don’t have to travel far to the gym to work up a sweat as there is a gym room in the upstairs area of the triple garage.

Although this space is currently used as a gym it could also be used as a games room.

The icing on the cake of this home is the sprawling garden space.

Be it family barbecues, a tranquil space for gardening or an expansive area for children to play and explore, the large garden with superb views over the countryside has endless possibilities.

Get the feel good endorphins flowing in the home gym. Image: Aberdein Considine

Glorious garden

Location wise, the property is ideally located on the outskirts of Mintlaw but within walking distance of the town centre.

Close by there are a range of local facilities and amenities as well as primary and secondary schools.

For those who commute to work, Aberdeen is also just over half an hour away by car while Peterhead is just a 15-minute drive from the property.

Watch the sun go down over the countryside from the sprawling garden. Image: Aberdein Considine

Other key features include oil central heating, solar panels for the hot water, a dual aspect wood burner in the lounge and triple glazed windows.

To book a viewing

Adenview House, Nether Aden Way, Mintlaw, Peterhead, is on the market for offers over £460,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01779 475365 or go to the website aspc.co.uk

