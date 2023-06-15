The sky’s the limit for two north and north-east building firms named the best in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

The sky’s the limit for two north and north-east building firms named the best in Scotland

Alford based building firm Coldwells Build and Stornoway company O’Mac Construction both picked up awards at the glittering Federation of Master Builders’ 2023 Scotland Master Builder Awards.

By Rosemary Lowne
The Arbour House is at the cutting edge of modern, minimal style. Image: Woburn Partners
Two building firms breaking down barriers to create incredible properties in Aberdeen and Stornoway have been recognised at the 2023 Scotland Master Builder Awards.

It was a night of celebration for the talented team at Alford based construction company Coldwells Build who scooped the House Builder award for The Arbor House,  a stunning two-storey family home.

The Arbour House is the height of style and sophistication. Image: Woburn Partners

Glamorous guests at the glittering ceremony at the Radisson Blu in Edinburgh last week heard how the firm’s excellent team of joiners, builders and subcontractors worked together to build The Arbor House, a cutting edge, modern and minimal property on the site of a decrepit bungalow.

Made of steel, concrete, timber and glass, the company also repurposed stone from the demolished bungalow for a colonnade leading into a secret garden while inside, the striking and light-filled living space combines panoramic windows, made-to-measure joinery and a sweeping plywood staircase.

The talented team at Coldwells Build won the House Builder award for constructing The Arbor House, a stunning two-storey family home. Image: Woburn Partners

Major renovation

That wasn’t the company’s only award of the night though as the firm also picked up the Large Renovation Project prize for their work in modernising and restoring Farragon, a Victorian period property which overlooks the historic Deeside railway line.

Over two years, the builders fought timber rot and more than a century of wear-and-tear to restore the home’s period features to their former glory.

Farragon, pictured, is a restored Victorian period property which overlooks the historic Deeside railway line. Image: Woburn Partners

These included ornate woodwork and plasterwork, joinery, stained glass, sash and case windows and the elegant reception hall staircase.

The team also added a new, custom-built oak staircase and removed internal walls to open up space throughout the property – especially in the beautiful kitchen, dining and social space at the heart of the home and a picturesque rooftop office with views of the surrounding landscape.

The team at Coldwells Build were able to restore Farragon’s period features to their former glory. These included ornate woodwork and plasterwork, joinery, stained glass, sash and case windows and the elegant reception hall staircase.

Ecstatic to be recognised at the awards run by the Federation of Master Builders, Ross Booth, the director of Coldwells Build, says it represents a team effort.

“The Arbor House and Farragon took more than a year to complete and throughout, our dedicated and talented workforce innovated, problem-solved and pushed boundaries to bring these two beautiful and complex designs to life,” says Ross.

The team at Coldwells Build took home two awards. Pictured from left are Coldwells Build Founder and Director Ross Booth, FMB Scotland Board Member and former National President of the FMB Jim Gilmour and Coldwells Build Founder and Director Clare Booth. Image: Woburn Partners

Goathill Housing Development

Claps and cheers also rang out when Stornoway building company O’Mac Construction, took home the Commercial or Public Sector Project award for Goathill Housing Development.

The development, part of an initiative of the Hebridean Housing Partnership (HHP), brought 74 affordable homes to Lewis, near Stornoway’s Goathill Farm.

O’Mac Construction picked up the Commercial or Public Sector Project award for Goathill Housing Development.

Mark Macdonald, director of O’Mac Construction, says their team overcome several challenges to create quality but affordable rented and shared equity housing.

“Building on a Scottish island is difficult at the best of times, throw in a pandemic, material shortages, material price increases and labour shortages and it made for an extremely challenging project,” says Mark.

“We are extremely proud of our team who embraced all the challenges that they were faced with, to deliver this project on time, on budget and to a high standard of finish.”

Stornoway building company O’Mac Construction were winners on the night. Pictured from left are: Head of Building Standards at the Scottish Government Stephen Garvin; O’Mac Construction Project Manager, and Lead Construction Manager Stewart Hoblyn and O’Mac Construction Founder Mark MacDonald. Image: Woburn Partners

