The sky’s the limit for two north and north-east building firms named the best in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two building firms breaking down barriers to create incredible properties in Aberdeen and Stornoway have been recognised at the 2023 Scotland Master Builder Awards.

It was a night of celebration for the talented team at Alford based construction company Coldwells Build who scooped the House Builder award for The Arbor House, a stunning two-storey family home.

Glamorous guests at the glittering ceremony at the Radisson Blu in Edinburgh last week heard how the firm’s excellent team of joiners, builders and subcontractors worked together to build The Arbor House, a cutting edge, modern and minimal property on the site of a decrepit bungalow.

Made of steel, concrete, timber and glass, the company also repurposed stone from the demolished bungalow for a colonnade leading into a secret garden while inside, the striking and light-filled living space combines panoramic windows, made-to-measure joinery and a sweeping plywood staircase.

Major renovation

That wasn’t the company’s only award of the night though as the firm also picked up the Large Renovation Project prize for their work in modernising and restoring Farragon, a Victorian period property which overlooks the historic Deeside railway line.

Over two years, the builders fought timber rot and more than a century of wear-and-tear to restore the home’s period features to their former glory.

These included ornate woodwork and plasterwork, joinery, stained glass, sash and case windows and the elegant reception hall staircase.

The team also added a new, custom-built oak staircase and removed internal walls to open up space throughout the property – especially in the beautiful kitchen, dining and social space at the heart of the home and a picturesque rooftop office with views of the surrounding landscape.

Ecstatic to be recognised at the awards run by the Federation of Master Builders, Ross Booth, the director of Coldwells Build, says it represents a team effort.

“The Arbor House and Farragon took more than a year to complete and throughout, our dedicated and talented workforce innovated, problem-solved and pushed boundaries to bring these two beautiful and complex designs to life,” says Ross.

Goathill Housing Development

Claps and cheers also rang out when Stornoway building company O’Mac Construction, took home the Commercial or Public Sector Project award for Goathill Housing Development.

The development, part of an initiative of the Hebridean Housing Partnership (HHP), brought 74 affordable homes to Lewis, near Stornoway’s Goathill Farm.

Mark Macdonald, director of O’Mac Construction, says their team overcome several challenges to create quality but affordable rented and shared equity housing.

“Building on a Scottish island is difficult at the best of times, throw in a pandemic, material shortages, material price increases and labour shortages and it made for an extremely challenging project,” says Mark.

“We are extremely proud of our team who embraced all the challenges that they were faced with, to deliver this project on time, on budget and to a high standard of finish.”