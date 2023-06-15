Cove Rangers confirm departure of defender Morgyn Neill

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cove Rangers have announced the departure of defender Morgyn Neill.

The centre-back, 27, joined the Balmoral Stadium outfit in the summer of 2021 and was a key member of Paul Hartley’s League One title-winning squad.

Neill won the club’s player of the year award for the 2021-22 season and was named in the SPFL’s team of the year.

He made 20 appearances in the Championship last season, as Cove were relegated following their first campaign in the Scottish second-tier.

The defender scored two goals last season against Raith Rovers and Arbroath.

Neill had been due to join Alloa Athletic on loan for the second half of the 2022-23 season, but he remained at the club following the exit of Jim McIntyre and the return of Hartley.

A statement from Cove – who are transitioning from a part-time to a full-time model ahead of their first campaign back in League One – read: “Everyone at Cove Rangers would like to thank Morgyn for his contribution over the past two years and wish him well in his future career.”