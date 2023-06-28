Two local pharmacies on Islay and in Inverary up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two local pharmacies on Islay and in Inverary up for sale

The two properties located on Islay and in Inveraray are being sold by Sanjay Majhu through Christie & Co.

By Ross Hempseed
Inveraray Pharmacy is being sold for £275,000. Image: Christie&Co.
Inveraray Pharmacy is being sold for £275,000. Image: Christie&Co.

Two pharmacies on the West Coast of Scotland on Islay and in Inveraray are up for sale.

Islay Pharmacy is located on Main Street in Bowmore and dispenses around 3,600 items to patients across Islay.

The quaint community pharmacy is the only one on the island and serves its 3,200 population.

It is being sold for £600,000 by specialist business property advisers Christie & Co for Sanjay Majhu, who bought it in 2018.

Islay Pharmacy is the only one on the island and serves 3,200 people. Image: Christie&Co.

He also purchased the other pharmacy in Inveraray in 2016 and is selling both to concentrate more on his five other properties.

Located on the town’s Main Street, it dispenses an average of 1,694 NHS items and is on the market for £275,000.

The property is ideal for someone who enjoys the outdoor lifestyle and will appreciate the stunning views out across the rugged west coast of Scotland.

‘Excellent lifestyle opportunities’

Inveraray has become a tourist hotspot, attracting both UK and international visitors who enjoy its attractions, such as Inveraray Castle and the Georgian Inveraray Jail.

Karl Clezy, who is handling the sales at Christie & Co, said: “Both pharmacies are excellent lifestyle opportunities for owner-pharmacists to work and live in stunning parts of rural Scotland.

According to sellers Christie&Co both businesses are doing well in their respective areas. Image: Christie&Co.

“Both benefit from a high influx of tourists and visitors – Inveraray is a popular village on Loch Fyne for visitors looking to spend a day enjoying the scenery and grabbing a bite to eat.

“Whereas Islay is well-known for its famous whisky distilleries that attract whisky enthusiasts from all over the world.

“Both pharmacies are trading well, helping to support the healthcare needs of their communities.”

