Two local pharmacies on Islay and in Inverary up for sale

Two pharmacies on the West Coast of Scotland on Islay and in Inveraray are up for sale.

Islay Pharmacy is located on Main Street in Bowmore and dispenses around 3,600 items to patients across Islay.

The quaint community pharmacy is the only one on the island and serves its 3,200 population.

It is being sold for £600,000 by specialist business property advisers Christie & Co for Sanjay Majhu, who bought it in 2018.

He also purchased the other pharmacy in Inveraray in 2016 and is selling both to concentrate more on his five other properties.

Located on the town’s Main Street, it dispenses an average of 1,694 NHS items and is on the market for £275,000.

The property is ideal for someone who enjoys the outdoor lifestyle and will appreciate the stunning views out across the rugged west coast of Scotland.

‘Excellent lifestyle opportunities’

Inveraray has become a tourist hotspot, attracting both UK and international visitors who enjoy its attractions, such as Inveraray Castle and the Georgian Inveraray Jail.

Karl Clezy, who is handling the sales at Christie & Co, said: “Both pharmacies are excellent lifestyle opportunities for owner-pharmacists to work and live in stunning parts of rural Scotland.

“Both benefit from a high influx of tourists and visitors – Inveraray is a popular village on Loch Fyne for visitors looking to spend a day enjoying the scenery and grabbing a bite to eat.

“Whereas Islay is well-known for its famous whisky distilleries that attract whisky enthusiasts from all over the world.

“Both pharmacies are trading well, helping to support the healthcare needs of their communities.”