Midfielder Max Sheaf joins Ross County on two-year contract

Ross County have made their first cross-border raid of the summer by signing midfielder Max Sheaf from Ridditch United.

The Premiership club, which stayed up via a dramatic play-off final win against Partick Thistle this month, have been rebuilding by adding players with SPFL experience.

Midfielders Scott Allardice and Kyle Turner have joined from Championship clubs Caley Thistle and Partick Thistle on two-year contracts, while left-back Josh Reid has returned after two years with Coventry City, signing up until 2025.

On Tuesday, striker Alex Samuel was rewarded for his efforts at County last term by signing a two-year deal.

Sheaf is a 23-year-old Kent-born central midfielder, whose former club Redditch play in the Southern League Premier Division Central. He played more than 50 games for the club last season.

His career began at Arsenal’a academy before he joined Hull City and he’s had loan stints at Cheltenham Town, Torquay United and Hungerford Town, along with a permanent move to Gloucester City before Redditch signed him on a free transfer last summer.

Energetic Sheaf will add presence to the heart of midfield, following the exits of David Cancola and loanees Nohan Kenneh from Hibs and Gwion Edwards from Wigan Athletic.

‘Another young, hungry talent’ – boss

Mackay explained that Sheaf’s talented caught the attention of his backroom staff and they swiftly made their move.

He said: “I am delighted with the signing of Max. He comes to us on the back of a great season at Redditch.

“Our recruitment department identified him as a player of interest to us and he comes as another young hungry talent who wants to commit his future to Ross County.”

It’s understood County are also working hard behind the scenes to bring striker Eamonn Brophy, who was on loan from St Mirren this year, to the club on a permanent move.

And, as part of a double raid on Paisley, they are reportedly keen to bring Jay Henderson to the Highlands, following the young wide midfielder’s terrific loan stint at Scottish Cup finalists Caley Thistle.