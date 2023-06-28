Midfielder Max Sheaf joins Ross County on two-year contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Midfielder Max Sheaf joins Ross County on two-year contract

Energetic player, who came through the ranks at Arsenal's academy, becomes the Dingwall club's fourth summer capture.

By Paul Chalk
Midfielder Max Sheaf has joined Ross County. Image: Ross County FC
Midfielder Max Sheaf has joined Ross County. Image: Ross County FC

Ross County have made their first cross-border raid of the summer by signing midfielder Max Sheaf from Ridditch United.

The Premiership club, which stayed up via a dramatic play-off final win against Partick Thistle this month, have been rebuilding by adding players with SPFL experience.

Max Sheaf in action for Hull City under-21s in 2o20. Image: Greig Cowie/BPI/Shutterstock (10769454fk)

Midfielders Scott Allardice and Kyle Turner have joined from Championship clubs Caley Thistle and Partick Thistle on two-year contracts, while left-back Josh Reid has returned after two years with Coventry City, signing up until 2025.

On Tuesday, striker Alex Samuel was rewarded for his efforts at County last term by signing a two-year deal.

Sheaf is a 23-year-old Kent-born central midfielder, whose former club Redditch play in the Southern League Premier Division Central. He played more than 50 games for the club last season.

His career began at Arsenal’a academy before he joined Hull City and he’s had loan stints at Cheltenham Town, Torquay United and Hungerford Town, along with a permanent move to Gloucester City before Redditch signed him on a free transfer last summer.

Energetic Sheaf will add presence to the heart of midfield, following the exits of David Cancola and loanees Nohan Kenneh from Hibs and Gwion Edwards from Wigan Athletic.

Ross County manager Malky Mackay. Images: Craig Williamson/SNS Group

‘Another young, hungry talent’ – boss

Mackay explained that Sheaf’s talented caught the attention of his backroom staff and they swiftly made their move.

He said: “I am delighted with the signing of Max. He comes to us on the back of a great season at Redditch.

“Our recruitment department identified him as a player of interest to us and he comes as another young hungry talent who wants to commit his future to Ross County.”

It’s understood County are also working hard behind the scenes to bring striker Eamonn Brophy, who was on loan from St Mirren this year, to the club on a permanent move.

And, as part of a double raid on Paisley, they are reportedly keen to bring Jay Henderson to the Highlands, following the young wide midfielder’s terrific loan stint at Scottish Cup finalists Caley Thistle.

