Beautiful former Banff manse could be the answer to your prayers as it goes on the market for £450,000

An exquisite example of a period property, this fabulous five-bedroom home in Aberdeenshire has been restored to its former glory.

By Rosemary Lowne
Beautiful Banff home is full of charm and character.
With its distinctive fairytale turret, happy endings are guaranteed at The Elms, a beautiful former manse in Banff which has just went on the market. Images: Julieann Bruce

Blessed with magnificent period features, wonderful views and a glorious garden with an allotment, this former manse in Banff is heaven on earth.

Dating back to the late 1890s, Julieann Bruce and her husband David have poured their hearts and souls into restoring the five-bedroom home to its former glory.

But after 12 blissfully happy years, the couple who are both retired business owners have reluctantly put The Elms,  their characterful home, on the market as they prepare to start a new chapter in Milltimber.

“We no longer have the same family attachment to the area, and have had a house built in Milltimber, which still gives us rural living but only 20 minutes to Aberdeen city,” says Julieann.

Julieann Bruce has loved everything about her wonderful home in Banff. Image: Julieann Bruce

Banff manse is brimming with charm and character

It will be an emotional wrench for the couple to move as they have loved everything about their beautiful home especially its distinctive character.

“We will miss all the character and original features which you only get with an old traditional property, especially being originally built as a manse,” says Julieann.

“The character and original features of the property are striking, especially the sweeping mahogany, wooden staircase and wine cellar.

“Overlooking the staircase is a large arched window.

“We had always considered putting the stain glass back into the window, but loved the natural light from the window more.”

This elegant room is the perfect place to entertain. Image: Julieann Bruce

Fully renovated both inside and outside

Determined to celebrate the home’s rich history, the couple have also added some very special touches.

“The original iron railings were taken out of the walls to be used as steel during the war so one of the first things we did when we purchased the property in 2011 was to put back in all the iron railings,” says Julieann.”

Strikingly beautiful from the outside, the fairytale-esque turret instantly catches the eye.

The magic continues inside where elegant original features such as ornate ceiling roses, cornicing and carved handrails blend beautifully with stylish modern touches.

“The house was completely renovated internally, keeping all of its original features and has been lovingly restored in-keeping with the property,” says Julieann.

The kitchen is at the beating heart of the home. Image: Julieann Bruce

Stunning views

First impressions are excellent as the home opens up with an attractive entrance vestibule and hallway where there is access to a wine cellar.

Exuding style and sophistication, the drawing room is perfect for entertaining with breathtaking views over the countryside together with a cast-iron feature fireplace.

Family memories can also be made in the beautiful lounge where a bay window offers postcard perfect views.

Undoubtedly the beating heart of the home, the kitchen and dining area is sure to whet the appetite with everything from fitted storage units and a central island to a large corner pantry and French doors out to the garden.

Over the years, Julieann says they have hosted many memorable parties at their home.

The attractive family bathroom has a free standing bath. Image: Julieann Bruce

“The property has a large kitchen and open plan area where over the years we have enjoyed entertaining family and friends on many occasions,” says Julieann.

“One of our most memorable occasions was entertaining family and friends on Boxing Day watching the test match cricket in South Africa.

“Guests arrived at 10.30am for the start of the cricket and left somewhat ten hours later.”

Completing the ground floor is a family bathroom with a free-standing cast-iron bath, a laundry room and the fifth bedroom which overlooks the garden.

Pretty period features can be found round every corner. Image: Julieann Bruce

Glorious garden grounds

Upstairs there are four further double bedrooms and a shower room.

Outside, the walled grounds are set in manicured and mature landscaped gardens.

The private back garden is ideal for al fresco entertaining with spacious patio areas, manicured lawns, a large shrubbery area, a beautiful decked area and a small allotment.

“We have over the years enjoyed growing our own vegetables with several different varieties of kale, cabbages, onions, strawberries, sprouts, which we have shared with our neighbours,” says Julieann.

“Also set in the gardens are three mature apple trees and a cherry tree.”

This aerial view brings to life the amazing garden grounds. Image: Julieann Bruce

In addition, there is also a double garage with power and lights.

Asked who she thinks the property would suit next, Julieann says: “The Elms is not limited to any particular buyer as it would suit an expanding family, grandparents having grandchildren to stay, or as a second home for anyone wanting to escape the hustle and bustle of city life.

“Or just like ourselves, someone who was brought up in Banff, wanting to come back to their family roots.”

Although sad to be leaving, the couple are happy in the knowledge that The Elms will bring the next owners so much joy.

“We have loved living at The Elms with its spectacular rural views and situated on the Moray coastline,” says Julieann.

Every inch of this home is full of period personality. Image: Julieann Bruce

To book a viewing

The Elms, Sandyhill Road, Banff, is on the market for offers over £450,000.

To arrange a viewing contact A.C. Morrison & Richards on 01224 573321 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

