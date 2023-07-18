Richie Ramsay: Challenging conditions can help Scottish contingent move into Open contention

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Richie Ramsay: Challenging conditions can help Scottish contingent move into Open contention

Blustery and wet weather could play into the hands of the British players, including the seven Scots.

The main scoreboard above the grandstand beside the 18th green at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. Image: Shutterstock.
By Richie Ramsay

We have seven Scots in this week’s Open Championship and I wouldn’t be surprised to see a saltire up there challenging on the leaderboard this weekend.

The conditions look very changeable. It is going to be windy and rainy and that should suit the British players a little bit more than the players from the rest of the world.

The cooler conditions will really affect the ball and that can be hard for some players who aren’t used to the way the conditions can impact club selection.

I had a few good examples of that on Sunday.

I’m not the longest hitter but on one of the par fives I hit it 385 yards off the tee and then had a 6-iron into the green.

Coming back and playing into the wind, I was hitting a 5-iron into a 148-yard par three.

That gives you an idea of how much of a factor the wind was.

Those skills that the Scottish players have learned over the years can come in good use this week.

Hopefully one of us can make a run at it.

I was really disappointed with my finish to the Genesis Scottish Open. I battled hard and played really well in tough conditions.

To finish with two bogeys was really frustrating. I need to be more aggressive this week.

Overall, it was a good week but I felt I should have finished higher up the leaderboard.

I haven’t played an Open at Royal Liverpool before but I spent a couple of days there in March.

Robert MacIntyre working on his chipping at Royal Liverpool. Image: PA. 

It is a huge tournament so you want to feel prepared and I knew it would be important to see the course in advance.

The Open is such a busy week that you don’t want to spend a huge amount of time playing practice rounds before play starts on Thursday.

It is my fourth week in a row so it’s also important to conserve energy because you don’t want to be feeling fresh and ready to go when the action gets under way.

I feel I have done my homework and the next couple of days are more about finding out how the course is playing in terms of the rough, the way the ball is bouncing and the wind, which should be pretty similar to the Scottish Open.

Perfect Open venue for McIlroy

In March I came away thinking that driving and accuracy were the key attributes.

There is a real element of risk and reward off the tee and the players who can hit the ball long and straight over the bunkers can make substantial gains.

The choice for the players will be to lay up short of the bunkers and take a longer approach into the green or hit driver and take on the bunkers.

Rory McIlroy has all the tools to make it another successful week at Hoylake. Image: Shutterstock. 

Depending on how firm the elevated greens are, a higher shot to make sure the ball lands softly and doesn’t run off the fringe will be required.

That high, soft shot is essential and there is one player who does that better than any other player – and that is Rory McIlroy.

It was no surprise he won at Hoylake in 2014 and he starts this week as the favourite, especially after his victory at Renaissance on Sunday.

It can be difficult to win back-to-back, although it has been done before with Phil Mickelson following up a Scottish Open win in 2013 by winning at Muirfield the following week.

Rory will take huge confidence from an impressive finish at the Scottish Open because he wasn’t playing at his best earlier in that final round.

 

