Selling Sunset style open house event comes to Aberdeen

Drinks and canapes will be served up as guests nosy round The Aspire Residence, a new development in Union Grove.

By Rosemary Lowne
The Aspire Residence in Aberdeen's west end is hosting an official launch event.
Property hunters can take a tour round The Aspire Residence in Aberdeen's west end. Image: Bancon Homes

Aberdeen may be 5,000 miles from the Hollywood hills where the hit Netflix show Selling Sunset is filmed but the property scene in the Granite City is just as hot.

As glitzy as the reality show but without the ensuing drama, guests will receive the VIP treatment at the summer launch of The Aspire Residence in Union Grove next Thursday. (July 27).

While sipping on drinks and enjoying canapes, guests will enjoy a tour of The Aspire Residence’s newly completed East Apartment Building and can find out more about the range of luxury one and two-bedroom apartments currently on sale.

Further home inspiration will also be found in the chic Albyn Show Home while experts from Bancon Homes and independent mortgage advisors will be on hand to offer information.

It’s show time at The Aspire Residence as an official summer launch event is lined up. Please note that the images feature virtual furniture. Image: Bancon Homes

Glitzy launch event

Excited to throw open their doors to the public, Jo Skinner, the sales director at Bancon Homes, says the event is a great opportunity for people to get a real taste of what the apartments are like.

“We are very proud of The Aspire Residence,” says Jo.

“It has been a huge team effort to get to this point and we are excited to have created a striking new place to call home in Aberdeen’s exclusive west end.

“We are all looking forward to the official opening.

“It is an incredible opportunity for us to celebrate these wonderful apartments with our existing customers, and with potential buyers looking to live in a fabulous new home in a superb location.”

The two-bedroom Waverley is one of seven different apartment styles at The Aspire Residence. Please note that the images feature virtual furniture. Image: Bancon Homes

Designer kitchens and beautiful balconies

Billed by Bancon Homes as the deal for first-time buyers, downsizers, investors or anyone just looking to enjoy everything the fabulous west end location has to offer, there are seven different apartment styles on offer.

Featuring designer kitchens and super stylish decor, the apartments also have lift access, secure parking and energy efficient features including EV charging points and solar panels.

Each apartment has also been designed to maximise the use of space with large windows which flood the homes with light and offer excellent views of the surrounding area.

The Rubislaw apartment is currently on the market. Please note that the images feature virtual furniture. Image: Bancon Homes

Some also come with balconies or Juliet balconies to bring the outside in.

To coincide with the official opening, new customers will, this month (July) be able to reserve their new home for £99.

Anyone who is interested in attending the launch event at The Aspire Residence Albyn Showhome in Union Grove on Thursday July 27 from 4pm to 7pm should email sales@bancon.co.uk

Apartment prices currently start from £172,995 and for more information check out the website banconhomes.com

The sleek and stylish designer kitchens have all the right ingredients. Please note that the images feature virtual furniture. Image: Bancon Homes

