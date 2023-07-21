‘I’m really sorry’: Aberdeen financial advisor jailed over £500,000 Ponzi fraud

A cruel financial advisor who ripped off pensioners to the tune of hundreds of thousands of pounds has finally apologised to his victims.

Alexander Martin Idris Hind set up a company and bank account with a similar-sounding name to the legitimate Aberdeen financial firm where he worked so that victims would be fooled into paying him money for investments.

He used his fake company to scam a number of pensioners out of retirement money and life insurance pay-outs totalling more than half a million pounds – then fled to the US before law enforcement could catch up with him.

But Hind, who lived in a $400,000 South Carolina home, complete with a swimming pool, was eventually arrested by US Marshalls and hauled back to Scotland where he admitted forming a fraudulent scheme.

Apology outside court

Hind had refused to acknowledge or even look at his devastated victims at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

However, when confronted by The Press and Journal as he was leaving the court in handcuffs, Hind had a message for his victims.

He said: “I’m sorry. I’m really sorry.”

Asked if they would ever see their money again, Hind added: “I don’t have it.”

He said the money had been spent on medical bills for his wife.

‘A gross breach of trust’

Having previously pled guilty to the offence, Hind was back at court today to hear his sentence.

Defence agent David Sutherland said: “This is clearly a very serious matter. There’s a significant amount of money involved and there’s no recovery of the benefit to Mr Hind.

“It seems there is no prospect of recovery, at least in the short term.

“In addition to that, we are dealing with vulnerable victims in the main.

“There’s a clear breach of trust and a clear impact on each of the victims.”

Mr Sutherland said a court-ordered background report “highlights his remorse”.

He added: “My understanding is the bulk of the money was spent on medical bills for his wife, for what that is worth.”

The solicitor pointed out Hind had also spent a month in custody in the US awaiting extradition.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Hind: “This is plainly a very serious matter. You committed a gross breach of trust.

“Your calculated deceit over a period of almost three-and-a-half years has resulted in significant losses for your victims.”

He ordered Hind, whose address was given in court papers as Denburn Court, Aberdeen, to be jailed for three years and two months.

Victims’ retirement dream in ruins

Two of Hind’s victims, a couple who lost more than £150,000, previously told how their retirement dream of moving to Cornwall to be close to family was left in tatters.

The Ellon grandparents, a retired helicopter pilot and credit controller, said: “We planned everything. We got planning permission, we got drawings for an extension lined up, we got a builder lined up – and then we found out our money was no longer available.

“That was our one shot. That’s it finished.”

The former pilot said they had never had any contact or apology from Hind.

He said: “There was no acknowledgement. I don’t think he’s remorseful.”

