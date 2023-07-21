‘I’m really sorry’: Aberdeen financial advisor jailed over £500,000 Ponzi fraud

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I’m really sorry’: Aberdeen financial advisor jailed over £500,000 Ponzi fraud

When confronted by The Press and Journal as he was led to a prison van, Alexander Martin Idris Hind finally apologised to his victims.

By Danny McKay
Alexander Hind being led to the prison van. Image: DC Thomson
Alexander Hind being led to the prison van. Image: DC Thomson

A cruel financial advisor who ripped off pensioners to the tune of hundreds of thousands of pounds has finally apologised to his victims.

Alexander Martin Idris Hind set up a company and bank account with a similar-sounding name to the legitimate Aberdeen financial firm where he worked so that victims would be fooled into paying him money for investments.

He used his fake company to scam a number of pensioners out of retirement money and life insurance pay-outs totalling more than half a million pounds – then fled to the US before law enforcement could catch up with him.

But Hind, who lived in a $400,000 South Carolina home, complete with a swimming pool, was eventually arrested by US Marshalls and hauled back to Scotland where he admitted forming a fraudulent scheme.

Apology outside court

Hind had refused to acknowledge or even look at his devastated victims at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

However, when confronted by The Press and Journal as he was leaving the court in handcuffs, Hind had a message for his victims.

He said: “I’m sorry. I’m really sorry.”

Asked if they would ever see their money again, Hind added: “I don’t have it.”

He said the money had been spent on medical bills for his wife.

‘A gross breach of trust’

Having previously pled guilty to the offence, Hind was back at court today to hear his sentence.

Defence agent David Sutherland said: “This is clearly a very serious matter. There’s a significant amount of money involved and there’s no recovery of the benefit to Mr Hind.

“It seems there is no prospect of recovery, at least in the short term.

“In addition to that, we are dealing with vulnerable victims in the main.

“There’s a clear breach of trust and a clear impact on each of the victims.”

Mr Sutherland said a court-ordered background report “highlights his remorse”.

He added: “My understanding is the bulk of the money was spent on medical bills for his wife, for what that is worth.”

Alexander Martin Hind.

The solicitor pointed out Hind had also spent a month in custody in the US awaiting extradition.

Sheriff Graham Buchanan told Hind: “This is plainly a very serious matter. You committed a gross breach of trust.

“Your calculated deceit over a period of almost three-and-a-half years has resulted in significant losses for your victims.”

He ordered Hind, whose address was given in court papers as Denburn Court, Aberdeen, to be jailed for three years and two months.

Victims’ retirement dream in ruins

Two of Hind’s victims, a couple who lost more than £150,000, previously told how their retirement dream of moving to Cornwall to be close to family was left in tatters.

The Ellon grandparents, a retired helicopter pilot and credit controller, said: “We planned everything. We got planning permission, we got drawings for an extension lined up, we got a builder lined up – and then we found out our money was no longer available.

“That was our one shot. That’s it finished.”

The former pilot said they had never had any contact or apology from Hind.

He said: “There was no acknowledgement. I don’t think he’s remorseful.”

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

