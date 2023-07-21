Bob Dylan’s sprawling Highland estate with views of Cairngorms for sale for £3 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Bob Dylan’s sprawling Highland estate with views of Cairngorms for sale for £3 million

The American singer-songwriter has owned the property in Nethy Bridge for 17 years.

By Ellie Milne
Aultmore House exterior
Aultmore House is a 16-bedroom Edwardian mansion in Inverness-shire. Image: Knight Frank.

American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has put his sprawling Highland estate up for sale for £3 million.

The 82-year-old first purchased Aultmore House in Nethy Bridge, Strathspey, 17 years ago with his brother, David Zimmerman.

The siblings bought the Edwardian mansion within the Cairngorm National Park for £2.2m.

Bob Dylan performing with a guitar
Bob Dylan has not visited his Highland estate since before the pandemic. Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

During its history, the property has been used as a war hospital, a finishing school for foreign students and a B&B.

Since the famous musician became the owner in 2006, he has carried out further improvements and still hires out the property as a holiday let and wedding venue.

It is understood he has not been able to visit his Scottish retreat since before the pandemic and feels it is now time for the A-listed mansion to find a new owner.

Aultmore House entryway
The grand entrance to the Edwardian mansion. Image: Knight Frank.

What will £3 million buy?

Aultmore House is located about six miles from Grantown-on-Spey and features “dramatic views” towards the Cairngorms.

The building was commissioned by Aberdonian industrialist Archibald Merrilees in the early 1900s, but he was only able to spend one summer at the property before his death.

The almost 24-acre estate retains many of its original features which can be appreciated upon approach from the private tree-lined driveway.

Aultmore House gardens
The gardens at Aultmore House cover 3.46 acres. Image: Knight Frank.

Over three storeys, the mansion includes 16 bedrooms, a billiard room, coal cellar and workshop.

A number of rooms feature Adam-style marble fireplaces, beautifully detailed plasterwork and timber floors.

The sprawling property covers 18,357 square feet and has potential for the buyer to use as a home or transform into a venue.

Reception room in Aultmore House
One of many reception rooms in the main house. Image: Knight Frank.

In the grounds stands a separate gate house and three holiday cottages, as well as stone gazebos, a grotto and central fountain and pond to the south of the main house.

Gate Lodge is currently let out while the three refurbished cottages, named Osprey, Heron and Curlew, are used as holiday lets throughout the year.

The manicured gardens and mansion are surrounded by more than 15 acres of mixed mature woodland which are maintained by a handyman, gardener and house manager who work full-time at the property.

The new owner would be required to continue their employment.

In the heart of the Cairngorms

The A-listed mansion is surrounded by woodland. Image: Knight Frank.

Estate agents Knight Frank added: “Aultmore is centrally located within the Cairngorm National Park, an area renowned for its natural beauty.

“The site of Aultmore House was specially selected because of its outstanding southerly views across Abernethy Forest to the Cairngorm mountains.

“The Highland village of Nethy Bridge is just 1.5 miles away with a butcher’s shop, primary school and nine-hole golf course.

“The surrounding area of the Cairngorms National Park enjoys some of the finest scenery in Scotland and offers everything for the outdoor enthusiast including skiing, hill walking, mountain biking and world class shooting, fishing and stalking.”

Aultmore House is for sale at offers over £3 million.

More from Property

Katie McRobbie, pictured with her adorable pooch Macdui, has spent evenings and weekends renovating the traditional hone she will share with her partner Alistair Thomson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Period property renovation: The Aberdeenshire couple putting the love back into their gorgeous granite…
Enjoy all the beauty of the countryside in this stunning Aberdeenshire home.
Enjoy Northern Light displays at stunning £470,000 Durno house
Work could start on the £12 million development within months
'We'll get there': Work could start on delayed £12m Tomatin retail and food village…
Beautiful Banff home is full of charm and character.
Beautiful former Banff manse could be the answer to your prayers as it goes…
This Elgin High Street unit is available to let and owners could consider a sale. Image: DC Thomson/ Design team
143 Elgin High Street: What now for the former Starbucks building?
Work is underway at the new Rothney West development in Insch. Pictured from left are Stephen Westall, sales and marketing executive; Allan Brown, managing director and Martyn Skinner, project architect at Drumrossie Homes. Image: Engage PR
First look at new Insch houses as construction work gets under way at the…
This stunning home is sure to impress.
Stunning Cults house on the market for £875,000
Princess Diana's former bodyguard Lee Sansum puts his Elgin house on the market
Princess Diana's former bodyguard puts elegant Elgin home on the market for £550,000 
Calderwood, a new build home in Stonehaven near Aberdeenshire by GS Brown Construction.
A slice of life in Stonehaven — Why should you consider buying a new…
Young couple find dream Aberdeen home in time for new arrival
Young couple find dream Aberdeen home in time for new arrival