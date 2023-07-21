Bob Dylan’s sprawling Highland estate with views of Cairngorms for sale for £3 million

American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan has put his sprawling Highland estate up for sale for £3 million.

The 82-year-old first purchased Aultmore House in Nethy Bridge, Strathspey, 17 years ago with his brother, David Zimmerman.

The siblings bought the Edwardian mansion within the Cairngorm National Park for £2.2m.

During its history, the property has been used as a war hospital, a finishing school for foreign students and a B&B.

Since the famous musician became the owner in 2006, he has carried out further improvements and still hires out the property as a holiday let and wedding venue.

It is understood he has not been able to visit his Scottish retreat since before the pandemic and feels it is now time for the A-listed mansion to find a new owner.

What will £3 million buy?

Aultmore House is located about six miles from Grantown-on-Spey and features “dramatic views” towards the Cairngorms.

The building was commissioned by Aberdonian industrialist Archibald Merrilees in the early 1900s, but he was only able to spend one summer at the property before his death.

The almost 24-acre estate retains many of its original features which can be appreciated upon approach from the private tree-lined driveway.

Over three storeys, the mansion includes 16 bedrooms, a billiard room, coal cellar and workshop.

A number of rooms feature Adam-style marble fireplaces, beautifully detailed plasterwork and timber floors.

The sprawling property covers 18,357 square feet and has potential for the buyer to use as a home or transform into a venue.

In the grounds stands a separate gate house and three holiday cottages, as well as stone gazebos, a grotto and central fountain and pond to the south of the main house.

Gate Lodge is currently let out while the three refurbished cottages, named Osprey, Heron and Curlew, are used as holiday lets throughout the year.

The manicured gardens and mansion are surrounded by more than 15 acres of mixed mature woodland which are maintained by a handyman, gardener and house manager who work full-time at the property.

The new owner would be required to continue their employment.

In the heart of the Cairngorms

Estate agents Knight Frank added: “Aultmore is centrally located within the Cairngorm National Park, an area renowned for its natural beauty.

“The site of Aultmore House was specially selected because of its outstanding southerly views across Abernethy Forest to the Cairngorm mountains.

“The Highland village of Nethy Bridge is just 1.5 miles away with a butcher’s shop, primary school and nine-hole golf course.

“The surrounding area of the Cairngorms National Park enjoys some of the finest scenery in Scotland and offers everything for the outdoor enthusiast including skiing, hill walking, mountain biking and world class shooting, fishing and stalking.”

Aultmore House is for sale at offers over £3 million.