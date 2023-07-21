5 things to do this weekend: Highland Pride, Speyfest and Peterhead Scottish Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

5 things to do this weekend: Highland Pride, Speyfest and Peterhead Scottish Week

Here are our top picks of things to do across the north and north-east this weekend.

By Lauren Robertson
Speyfest
Get ready for this year's Speyfest. Image: Speyfest

Stuck for what to do this weekend?

We’ve got you covered with our weekly round-up of things to do in the north and north-east.

This week we’ve got everything from Oban’s Big Bike Weekend to the toe tapping Speyfest in Moray.

Highland Pride

Highland Pride
Highland Pride will return to Inverness this weekend. Image: Andrew Smith

Highland Pride is returning to Inverness this weekend after a three-year break.

The day’s festivities will begin at 2.30pm with a parade starting from Crown Primary School and walking to Northern Meeting Park.

There, Party in the Park will begin, with an extensive line-up of queer artists performing, including local drag sensation Venus Guytrap who is hosting.

The party will wrap up at 8pm. Entry is free, but your should register your attendance for a wristband at outsavvy.com.

Peterhead Scottish Week

Peterhead Scottish Week
The parade at Peterhead Scottish Week in 2022. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson

Scotland’s longest-running gala, Peterhead Scottish Week, kicked off on July 14 and runs up until July 23.

Now in its 61st year, thousands of people are expected to flock to the coastal town this weekend.

This weekend’s events include an angling competition, car show, tartan service and carnival parade.

Find the full programme and ticket information at peterheadscottishweek.org.

Speyfest

Skerryvore at Speyfest
Skerryvore will take to the stage at Speyfest. Image: Speyfest

Every year, Speyfest brings the best in traditional and contemporary Celtic music to Moray.

Hosted in the playing fields on East Street in Fochabers from July 21 to 23, this year’s programme includes performances by Talisk, Manran and Skerryvore.

Get ready for a weekend of concerts, ceilidhs, stomps and fairs, as well as workshops teaching festivalgoers how to sing traditional songs and dance a Highland jig.

For more information and to buy tickets, head to speyfest.com. 

Breakneck Comedy

Breakneck Comedy
Are you needing a laugh this weekend? Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

Established in 2010, Breakneck Comedy Club aims to bring some of the funniest names in comedy to the north-east every weekend.

This weekend’s shows are as follows:

Friday July 21

  • Chris Forbes, Dave Wandless, Sean Greig and Rob Gardiner at 28 King Street in Aberdeen
  • Peter Kay Tribute at Ashdale Hall in Westhill
  • An Evening With Gavin Mitchell at Kemnay Village Hall

Saturday July 22

  • Chris Forbes, Dave Wandless, Sean Greig and Rob Gardiner at 28 King Street in Aberdeen
  • An Evening With Gavin Mitchell at Culter Village Hall

Book your tickets and get ready for a right laugh at breakneckcomedy.co.uk.

Big Bike Weekend

A cyclist
This weekend is all about bikes in Oban. Image: Shutterstock

Get on your bike this weekend for the Big Bike Weekend, a weekend of community cycling activities brought together by Adventure Oban, Isle of Kerrera Development Trust, Rusty Cycle Shed, A.C.T. and North Argyll Cycle Club.

Hosted in various locations from Ganavan Sands to Oban Sailing Clubhouse, the weekend’s activities include a ceilidh, bike surgery, movie night, treasure hunt and more.

This year’s event promises to be “bigger and bikier than ever!”

All events are free, but reserve your slot in advance to avoid disappointment. Find out more at adventureoban.org. 

