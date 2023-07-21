5 things to do this weekend: Highland Pride, Speyfest and Peterhead Scottish Week

Stuck for what to do this weekend?

We’ve got you covered with our weekly round-up of things to do in the north and north-east.

This week we’ve got everything from Oban’s Big Bike Weekend to the toe tapping Speyfest in Moray.

Highland Pride

Highland Pride is returning to Inverness this weekend after a three-year break.

The day’s festivities will begin at 2.30pm with a parade starting from Crown Primary School and walking to Northern Meeting Park.

There, Party in the Park will begin, with an extensive line-up of queer artists performing, including local drag sensation Venus Guytrap who is hosting.

The party will wrap up at 8pm. Entry is free, but your should register your attendance for a wristband at outsavvy.com.

Peterhead Scottish Week

Scotland’s longest-running gala, Peterhead Scottish Week, kicked off on July 14 and runs up until July 23.

Now in its 61st year, thousands of people are expected to flock to the coastal town this weekend.

This weekend’s events include an angling competition, car show, tartan service and carnival parade.

Find the full programme and ticket information at peterheadscottishweek.org.

Speyfest

Every year, Speyfest brings the best in traditional and contemporary Celtic music to Moray.

Hosted in the playing fields on East Street in Fochabers from July 21 to 23, this year’s programme includes performances by Talisk, Manran and Skerryvore.

Get ready for a weekend of concerts, ceilidhs, stomps and fairs, as well as workshops teaching festivalgoers how to sing traditional songs and dance a Highland jig.

For more information and to buy tickets, head to speyfest.com.

Breakneck Comedy

Established in 2010, Breakneck Comedy Club aims to bring some of the funniest names in comedy to the north-east every weekend.

This weekend’s shows are as follows:

Friday July 21

Chris Forbes, Dave Wandless, Sean Greig and Rob Gardiner at 28 King Street in Aberdeen

Peter Kay Tribute at Ashdale Hall in Westhill

An Evening With Gavin Mitchell at Kemnay Village Hall

Saturday July 22

Chris Forbes, Dave Wandless, Sean Greig and Rob Gardiner at 28 King Street in Aberdeen

An Evening With Gavin Mitchell at Culter Village Hall

Book your tickets and get ready for a right laugh at breakneckcomedy.co.uk.

Big Bike Weekend

Get on your bike this weekend for the Big Bike Weekend, a weekend of community cycling activities brought together by Adventure Oban, Isle of Kerrera Development Trust, Rusty Cycle Shed, A.C.T. and North Argyll Cycle Club.

Hosted in various locations from Ganavan Sands to Oban Sailing Clubhouse, the weekend’s activities include a ceilidh, bike surgery, movie night, treasure hunt and more.

This year’s event promises to be “bigger and bikier than ever!”

All events are free, but reserve your slot in advance to avoid disappointment. Find out more at adventureoban.org.