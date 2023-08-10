Peterhead property expert busts the myth that Home Reports aren’t required

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Peterhead property expert busts the myth that Home Reports aren’t required

In this opinion piece, surveyor Steven Dale says home reports are essential when it comes to putting your home on the market.

By Rosemary Lowne
Peterhead property expert says Home Reports are essential.
Peterhead property expert Steven Dale says the first thing people should do before putting their home on the market is get a Home Report. Image: Shutterstock

Not requiring a Home Report to sell your property, is a common misconception that Peterhead surveyor Steven Dale hears time and time again.

In this opinion piece,  Steven, who works at DM Hall Chartered Surveyors, sets the record straight, stressing that without a Home Report, people risk a £500 fine.

Opinion by Steven Dale

It’s a common misconception that Home Reports are not required if you sell your home without the help of an estate agent or solicitor. This is not the case. If sellers place a property on the market, even as a private sale, they can be fined £500 if a report has not been completed.

Since they were introduced in 2008, it has been the responsibility of sellers to provide a Home Report, prepared by a chartered surveyor, before bringing their property to the market.

peterhead property expert Steven Dale explains the importance home reports
Steven Dale, a surveyor at Peterhead based DM Hall Chartered Surveyors, says Home Reports are a must when it comes to selling your home. Image: Blueprint Media

The report has three constituent parts: the single survey; an energy performance certificate; and a property questionnaire (sellers have to provide honest answers to a series of questions about their property which may be of interest to purchasers and their solicitors).

In addition, and importantly, most reputable local surveyors will also include a mortgage valuation report, the final piece in the jigsaw which allows the purchaser’s lender to use the report for mortgage purposes.

Homeowners could lose thousands of pounds

Apart from the possibility of a swingeing penalty, however, sellers who think it is a smart move to circumvent some of the sale costs may be in danger of, as the old saying has it, “cutting off their nose to spite their face”.

For, while they may consider off-market negotiations will lead to an easy sale, they are discounting the fact that, in most areas of Scotland, lack of supply means that there is intense competition for well-presented and desirable properties.

A property with a 'for sale' sign in the front door
Homeowners can market their home themselves but should get a Home Report. Image: Shutterstock

So, while they may think they are achieving a good price, what they are actually doing is suppressing competition, especially if the sale goes to a closing date. They will never know what their home could have been worth in open bidding, and could be losing out on tens of thousands of pounds.

Targeted marketing produces the best results

And they should not dismiss the fact that, in a market in which demand is consistently exceeding supply, local agents will almost certainly have lists of potential buyers who have expressed interest or who have missed out on similar homes.

There is little doubt that targeted marketing produces the best results. In the Peterhead area, the go-to agency is the Aberdeen Solicitors’ Property Centre, which encompasses pretty well all the lawyers in the area operating in house sales.

Someone signing a document with a model house on the table next to them
The Home Report has three separate parts, a single survey; an energy performance certificate; and a property questionnaire. Image: Shutterstock

Of course, just as chartered surveyors cannot advise on which agency a client should use, they cannot prescribe the most advantageous way of marketing a home. Sellers are free to do this in whichever manner they choose.

But what surveyors can be adamant about is that sellers must have a Home Report in their possession before they even think about making their first move.

Comment by Steven Dale, a surveyor in the Peterhead office of DM Hall Chartered Surveyors.

More from Property

Aberdeenshire home with a tower.
Rural Aberdeenshire home with tower overlooking the grounds hits the market for £580,000
This amazing family home has a gym and games room.
Enjoy alfresco dining on the balcony of this beautiful £800,000 Bieldside house
This stunning cottage near Inverness has been fully refurbished.
Dream Bunchrew cottage overlooking the Beauly Firth on the market for £485,000
Stuart McKie and Jennifer Thompson are the new owners of Rum's only shop
From the Covid front line to Rum's only shop: Island's new couple beat the…
Arisaig House was bought for £2.8m Image Savills
Arisaig House: Brexiteer owner reveals plans to change £2.8m property, but what will its…
This fabulous Fyvie house is perfect for family life.
Soak up stunning views from this £399,000 Fyvie house
Enjoy the beauty of the countryside while remaining close to the city at this new housing development in Inverness. Image: The Big Partnership
Houses from £214,000 at new Inverness housing development which promises the best of both…
This wonderful Banchory home is brimming with charm and character. Image: Aberdein Considine
Live your best countryside life in this beautiful Banchory house on the market for…
Seven Stills in Dufftown has hit the market. Image: ASG Commercial.
Exceptional restaurant and whisky lounge in Dufftown hits the market
This exceptional granite home is set out over three levels and boasts a sauna and hot tub.
Stunning Aberdeen house with sauna on the market for £675,000

Conversation