Catherine Deveney: Maaate, David Baddiel’s brand of unchecked entitlement will always get in the way of equality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Catherine Deveney: Maaate, David Baddiel’s brand of unchecked entitlement will always get in the way of equality

David Baddiel thinks objectification is fine because he also acknowledges women might have the credentials to be prime minister.

David Baddiel has expressed an interest in writing a book about the male gaze (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
David Baddiel has expressed an interest in writing a book about the male gaze (Image: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
By Catherine Deveney

I await with bated breath the next instalment of what must surely develop into a series in The Times newspaper.

It kicked off last week with a front page splash on David Baddiel: “What I Think When I Look at Women”. This obviously has endless scope. “What I think when I look at dogs/cats/people from China/albinos/adults identifying as non-binary in their gender identity (that one may need a little work), or even garden gnomes”.

Hmm, some of that didn’t sound so good. Fine if it’s just women – obviously – but the China one might sound racist, the albino one prurient, the non-binary one transphobic… Still, some people claim Baddiel is a comedian, so I’m sure it will all be very funny indeed.

Here’s my contribution to the series. “What I Think When I Look at Patronising, Pseudo-intellectual Men Trying To Justify Their Crass Sense of Entitlement”. (Working title.)

First, the semi-positive. London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, has launched an anti-misogyny campaign involving videos of blokey blokes behaving badly, during which other blokes look uncomfortable before saying: “Maaate”. (In case you’re wondering, the elongated vowel is an indication of disappointed reproach.)

Khan wants all men to say this if friends are derogatory about women. He gets an A for effort but, when it comes to method… Oh, mate. (The lack of elongated vowel there, dear reader, is to signify a tone of desperate bewilderment that does not see any reason to prolong said bewilderment.)

Baddiel’s argument is that men can objectify women while simultaneously admiring their minds. (Hang on a minute. I thought men couldn’t multitask?) Instead of saying “maaate”, Baddiel’s (male) interviewer dubs him “witty and wise”.

“Men can,” Baddiel opines, “for essentially libidinous purposes, imagine and see women in this way, while not denying their basic humanity.” Oh, Daaavid! I’m a human being? You say the nicest things, mate.

This amazing ability to recognise female minds AND bodies is why, Baddiel has “always been open about using porn”. Forgive me, but I have been here before.

Baddiel has kept up with his ‘porn rota’

One of the testiest interviews I ever did was with Baddiel and his comedy partner, Frank Skinner, who described their “porn rota” when sharing a flat. Here’s how the interview started:

“You know that scene when two little boys are bonding? Their heads are bent together as they surreptitiously fill balloons with water or slowly remove the legs from some hapless spider, and all you can hear is furtive whispering and giggling. They create their own little world, and everything is so, so funny and they are quite the most amusing little boys on the planet.

“If anyone speaks to them, they look sideways at one another and stifle their sniggers. How very silly everyone else is! It can be quite endearing with six-year-olds. Less endearing, I find, with men over 40. And so to Frank Skinner and David Baddiel…”

Clearly, ageing is inevitable but growing up optional. Is Baddiel really still unable to distinguish between objectifying lust and sexual attraction? (For your homework, David, watch Mayor Khan’s video. This provides some clues.)

Pornography is essentially exploitative – and let’s not bother rehashing that old chestnut about economic choice. Sex workers I interviewed were predominantly addicts whose desperation led to making a buck in a system offering few alternatives. Then there’s the human trafficking involved.

The industry relies on men like Baddiel who are willing to – as he calls it – “objectify” women. Men who count cost in terms of pennies in their pockets but not physically, emotionally or psychologically.

Gender equality is ‘greatest human rights challenge’

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres says gender equality is “the unfinished business of our time, and the greatest human rights challenge in our world.” He’s right, but that recognition is rare.

This is not simply about the stifled Middle Eastern women who can’t work, or wear what they want, or travel without male permission. Nor only about rape rates in India or honour killings in Pakistan, or the lack of female education in Afghanistan. It’s about more subtle attitudes.

David Baddiel thinks objectification is fine because he simultaneously acknowledges women might have the credentials to be prime minister. Big of him

Sadiq Khan’s film shows cliched versions of working-class boys behaving badly and, yes, that’s a problem. Increasingly so. But so are middle-class versions of power and entitlement, displayed both in Baddiel’s attitude and the newspaper’s headline.

Baddiel thinks objectification is fine because he simultaneously acknowledges women might have the credentials to be prime minister. Big of him, but he doesn’t get that objectification often precludes the respect that might lead women to positions of power. And would a newspaper seriously run the headline: “What I Think When I look At Black People”?

Baddiel wants to write a book of essays called The Male Gaze, as if male gaze is a single, scientific “thing”. It’s not, any more than the female one is. It’s not based on fixed inevitables, but on chosen variables. Plenty of men would be horrified by Baddiel’s interpretation. So, to Baddiel, I say: maaate. To The Times, I say: maaate.

And how far, I wonder, is that ever going to get me?

Catherine Deveney is an award-winning investigative journalist, novelist and television presenter

More from Columnists

The SNP has faced criticism for spending taxpayer money on VIP facilities for former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (Image: Deadline News/Shutterstock)
Euan McColm: Some Holyrood civil servant expenses are justified - many others are beyond…
Could watching Hamilton leave Humza Yousaf feeling like the wily George Washington to Douglas Ross’s foolish King George?
James Millar: Who will be in 'the room where it happens' after general election?
Carrie Fisher and her dog, Gary, pictured in June 2016 (Image: Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)
Kirstin Innes: Jarring way female celebrities are treated in life and death should be…
Prince William poses for photos with members of the public while on a tour of the Tillydrone Community Campus in Aberdeen during June (Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Iain Maciver: Does the Prince and Great Steward of Scotland have to wear a…
'Met Ball' on display at Glasgow's modern art gallery, as part of Banksy's Cut and Run exhibition (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
Donna McLean: Glasgow Banksy exhibition makes art and activism accessible for the whole family
The A96 route between Aberdeen and Inverness is the scene of many traffic incidents (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Rebecca Buchan: By dualling the A96 and A9, Humza Yousaf has the power to…
Sindy dolls from various eras, showing how she changed through the years (Image: Jeff Blackler/Shutterstock)
Eleanor Bradford: Barbie and Sindy were the aspirational influencers of their day
The lovingly restored interior of The Tivoli Theatre in Aberdeen (Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: Bums on seats, please, to celebrate The Tivoli and theatre across the…
Beloved broadcaster George Alagiah died earlier this month (Image: Shutterstock)
Alex Watson: Don't save your compliments and heartfelt tributes for the obits
Physical photo albums can help us to cherish memories we might otherwise forget, despite thousands of digital images (Image: Ulza/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Some life-saving anniversaries will never be forgotten