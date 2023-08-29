Interior designer’s luxury Aberdeen property on the market for £255,000

A work of contemporary art, this stunning self-contained double upper flat is elegance personified.

Owned by the renowned interior designer Stephen Ogilvie, every inch of this two storey home in Hosefield Avenue oozes luxury living.

From the magnificent master bedroom complete with a glossy high fashion walk-in-wardrobe and the sleek Italian kitchen brimming with high end appliances to the beautifully landscaped garden, this home really is something special.

It was nearly 30 years ago when Stephen first set eyes on the home, instantly recognising its potential.

“I loved the main staircase leading up to the first floor and the layout and size of the rooms is very good,” says Stephen.

“I also loved the top floor room as you feel as if you are away from everything when you are upstairs.”

Contemporary Aberdeen home

The property’s central location, just a stone’s throw away from the vibrant Rosemount area, also appealed to Stephen.

“Hosefield is a great location,” says Stephen.

“It’s central and handy for amenities on Rosemount but also great for being close to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“I actually bought the property from a surgeon who worked at ARI.

“One of the things I love about being here is that the street is a small L shape which sits between Roseberry Street and Bonnymuir Place so it’s not a thoroughfare.

“Parking is permit only so you don’t tend to get traffic on Hosefield unless it’s residents – it’s extremely quiet.”

Beautifully designed for luxury living

Thirty years on and Stephen has created his dream home but is now ready to let someone else enjoy the space as he looks for his next property project.

“I’ve decided it’s time to move on as I’m looking at a larger property that I can redo to my own specification, but for sure I will miss Hosefield,” says Stephen.

“It has a lot of memories from the past 30 years but hopefully the future holds lots of new ones elsewhere.

“It’s a great house for someone else now to make their own.”

Stunning interiors

As an interior designer, Stephen has relished the opportunity to put his own stamp on the charming period property which dates back to 1896.

“As I have an interior design business I have enjoyed making changes and upgrading the property over the years,” says Stephen.

“The rooms are of good proportion and I like the high ceilings of older properties.

“In several rooms I have created coffer ceilings and added in profile led lighting to give added lighting effects.”

Two floors of chic interiors

Strikingly beautiful from the outside, the exterior belies the size and scale of the home inside.

Spanning two floors, the property opens up with a main hallway which leads into a delectable dining kitchen.

“The kitchen has undergone a major refurbishment over the past two years creating a split level living cooking area with large bar section and seating area,” says Stephen.

“The appliances are all high end Gaggenau including large wine fridge, coffee machine and flex induction hob, with zip tap giving boiling, chilled and sparkling water on demand.

“The floors in the kitchen and bathroom also have underfloor heating.”

Luxury living

Relaxing is an opulent affair in the chic lounge where period features like cornicing blend perfectly with modern touches.

Unwinding is taken to an even deeper level in the sumptuous master bedroom while fashion lovers are sure to appreciate the second bedroom which has been transformed into a stylish walk-in dressing room.

“As a fashion lover I decided to fit a full walk-in dressing room with high gloss lacquer doors and walls panelled with bevelled mirrors to conceal the door when you are in the room,” says Stephen.

“The property is fitted throughout with the highest level of materials and to the highest standard.”

Al fresco entertaining

Completing this level is a spa-like luxurious shower room.

A concealed staircase leads to the top floor where there is a fabulous guest room.

“The top floor of the house has a large bedroom and open plan living space, also ideal for a home office, with a walk-in cloakroom,” says Stephen.

“This is a great space if you just want to get away from things.”

Outside, al fresco dining can be enjoyed in the gorgeous landscaped back garden.

In addition, there is an exclusive outhouse and cellar for additional storage.

Asked who he thinks the property would suit next, Stephen says: “It’s a great house that would suit many different buyers, from a professional couple with kids to a single person who wants a stylish and smart apartment close to town,” says Stephen.

“Also the fact that it is completely finished also has the added appeal that you can literally move straight in and need to do nothing to it.”

To book a viewing

25 Hosefield Avenue, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £255,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01224 589589 or check out the website aspc.co.uk