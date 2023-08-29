Rebecca Buchan: Invest in our at-home holiday havens along the Banff and Buchan coast

It is no secret that I am partial to a holiday. So much so that, as you read this, I will likely be sitting on a terrace in Malaga.

But, believe it or not, it isn’t feasible for me to jet off to sunnier climates every time I fancy a break. So, more recently, I have been looking closer to home in an attempt to satisfy my itchy feet.

When my dad called me up a few weeks ago to ask if my boyfriend and I fancied joining my parents for a weekend away in Portsoy, staying in a holiday home he had booked, I jumped at the chance.

Having grown up in Peterhead, I naturally have a love of the Buchan coast. Its dramatic, rugged cliffs and rocky sea are like a picture postcard for anyone looking for a staycation, but it had been some time since I’d ventured round the corner from the Broch.

And, with it being just over an hour from Aberdeen, I could pop along on the Friday after work and drive home on the Monday morning without any need to take annual leave. Perfect.

What I didn’t realise is that I would be staying in one of the buildings that formed the backdrop to an episode of Peaky Blinders and the film Whisky Galore.

Steeped in character but in need of TLC

My dad is an architect and is on the board of the North East Scotland Preservation Trust (NESPT). It’s a charity that exists to rescue important historic buildings in Aberdeenshire from neglect and dereliction, but it doesn’t stop there.

The aim is to find commercially viable new uses for these buildings, and to help their local communities protect them. And it was in one of those buildings that we were to spend the weekend.

Steeped in character and with a fantastic view over the harbour, you could see exactly why it would be chosen as the perfect location for any TV series or movie. But the other buildings, which will hopefully be transferred to the trust later this year, are currently sitting in a derelict state.

Alongside locals, the charity will do its utmost to revive them for the sake of the villagers – just like they’ve done in Fraserburgh with the John Trail bookshop. More than 16 years after a ferocious fire tore through the building, the old bookshop has now been reinvented as the town’s new boutique hotel and restaurant, the Stag and Thistle – thanks to the NESPT.

The dereliction of that landmark had been holding back the town’s regeneration, but now it is hoped it will be seen as a major draw to the Broch for locals and foreigners alike.

Restoring derelict spaces is the right thing to do

During my time in Portsoy, you could clearly see the attraction the town already had. Once used as a working port, the ancient walls of the harbour were now littered with tourists and locals who were out in force to enjoy the historic beauty.

Children, adults and dogs frolicked in the water, ventured out on paddleboards and floated in rubber rings. Others sat in the sunshine with a glass of wine, soaking up the quaint surroundings.

I was excited to think about what further regeneration would bring for the area.

Throughout the course of the weekend, we were unusually gifted with some pretty good weather, which allowed us to hop from one coastal village to another. And there were similar sights to be seen at them all: Gamrie, Findochty, Buckie, Banff, Macduff, Sandend and, of course, Pennan – another north-east cinematic gem.

As we popped through Macduff, I was keen to see the old Tarlair swimming pool. I must confess, I don’t think I had ever visited before (although it is possible my grunny took me there as a bairn), but I have always been impressed by the old pictures I have seen.

While it is not a project being supported by the NESPT, the lido is another piece of north-east heritage now rightly being restored. But it has taken almost 20 years for anyone to even think about resurrecting the beautiful art deco structure.

And while, no, Banffshire is not Barcelona, my weekend away has shown me we have all the perfect ingredients of a holiday haven right here.

How many other derelict buildings dot our beautiful coastline, and could they all be goldmines waiting to open?

Don’t forget our wonderful coastal villages

After the worst of Covid, there has been a lot of emphasis placed on the regeneration of our towns and cities, which is, of course, great. But let’s not forget about our coastal villages.

The rise in the cost of living will naturally be forcing more people across the country to holiday at home, so it’s our chance to benefit from this and show the nation what we have to offer.

I welcome the £20 million levelling up funding that was awarded for projects in Peterhead and Macduff, but that doesn’t really seem enough to me. And the work the NESPT does is to be credited, but one organisation can’t do it all alone.

It’s time more was done to boost the fortunes of the Banff and Buchan coast before all that remains is past images on the silver screen.

Rebecca Buchan is deputy head of news and sport for The Press and Journal and Evening Express