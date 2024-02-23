Could you become the owner of the only convenience store in the most westerly village on the UK mainland?

The Ferry Stores, which includes a post office, convenience store and the only petrol station for miles, is looking for a new owner and operator.

This unique property is located in Kilchoan, the most westerly village on the UK mainland and just over 50 miles west of Fort William.

The village consists of several separate houses, all part of a rural community dependent on the Ferry Stores for their daily needs.

Kilchoan has a population of around 150, but this rises during the summer months with vacationers coming to the rural Highlands and nearby Loch Sunart.

There is also the nearby ferry terminal, where CalMac operates services between the village and Tobermory on the Isle of Mull.

The Ferry Stores is currently listed for £585,000 with DM Hall and comes with several unique features.

Ferry Stores petrol station

Outside the front of the store is a small concrete forecourt with three pumps (two petrol, one diesel).

Below ground are three 4,400-litre fuel tanks. The station is the only one for miles and also comes with a storage shed and toilet.

Kilchoan convenience store and Post Office

The convenience store is open-planned with several shelving units laid out throughout and also on the walls.

Within the shop, there is a post office counter situated at the rear.

The shop benefits from solar panels to the southern roof face.

Hot Food Kiosk at Ferry Stores

Known as the Wheel House, there is a small timber kiosk, which has planning consent as a hot food takeaway serving filled rolls, coffee, juice and snacks next to the petrol station.

Owner accommodation

The new owner of The Ferry Stores can also make full use of the three-bedroom accommodation, done to a very high standard.

The home is over two floors, with the ground floor comprising an entrance hall, an open-planned living room/dining Room, a utility room and a separate toilet.

It also has an ultra-modern kitchen with marble countertops and a central island. Also on the ground floor is the master bedroom with an en-suite.

On the upper floor, there are two more bedrooms, a family bathroom and a home office.

The property is located on the B8007 and offers spectacular views across Kilchoan Bay.