Could you become the owner of the only convenience store in the most westerly village on the UK mainland?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Could you become the owner of the only convenience store in the most westerly village on the UK mainland?

The property which comes with a petrol station, post office and hot food kiosk is on the market for under £600,000.

By Ross Hempseed
The Ferry Stores in Kilchoan has been put for sale. Image: DM Hall.
The Ferry Stores in Kilchoan has been put for sale. Image: DM Hall.

The Ferry Stores, which includes a post office, convenience store and the only petrol station for miles, is looking for a new owner and operator.

This unique property is located in Kilchoan, the most westerly village on the UK mainland and just over 50 miles west of Fort William.

The village consists of several separate houses, all part of a rural community dependent on the Ferry Stores for their daily needs.

Kilchoan has a population of around 150, but this rises during the summer months with vacationers coming to the rural Highlands and nearby Loch Sunart.

There is also the nearby ferry terminal, where CalMac operates services between the village and Tobermory on the Isle of Mull.

The Ferry Stores is currently listed for £585,000 with DM Hall and comes with several unique features.

Petrol Station with three pumps, two petrol and one diesel. Image: DM Hall.

Ferry Stores petrol station

Outside the front of the store is a small concrete forecourt with three pumps (two petrol, one diesel).

Below ground are three 4,400-litre fuel tanks. The station is the only one for miles and also comes with a storage shed and toilet.

Convenience Store. Image: DM Hall.

Kilchoan convenience store and Post Office

The convenience store is open-planned with several shelving units laid out throughout and also on the walls.

Within the shop, there is a post office counter situated at the rear.

The shop benefits from solar panels to the southern roof face.

Hot Food Kiosk. Image: DM Hall.

Hot Food Kiosk at Ferry Stores

Known as the Wheel House, there is a small timber kiosk, which has planning consent as a hot food takeaway serving filled rolls, coffee, juice and snacks next to the petrol station.

Ultra-modern kitchen. Image: DM Hall.
Living room/dining room. Image: DM Hall.

Owner accommodation

The new owner of The Ferry Stores can also make full use of the three-bedroom accommodation, done to a very high standard.

The home is over two floors, with the ground floor comprising an entrance hall, an open-planned living room/dining Room, a utility room and a separate toilet.

It also has an ultra-modern kitchen with marble countertops and a central island. Also on the ground floor is the master bedroom with an en-suite.

On the upper floor, there are two more bedrooms, a family bathroom and a home office.

The property is located on the B8007 and offers spectacular views across Kilchoan Bay.

The Ferry Stores located in Kilchoan. Image: DM Hall.

More from Property

Three-bedroom 2 Thornylea Steading was completed by Peterkin Homes in 2013.
Aberdeenshire Steading has wood-burning stoves, exposed stone and reclaimed wood from a sunken ship
Kevin and Andrea Denholm have worked hard to create a wonderful family home.
Kevin and Andrea show us inside their beautifully renovated Oldmeldrum home
The forestry land surrounds the landmark castle.
Carbisdale Castle owner reveals new land purchase after mass resignation of local community councillors
Nicola and David Nicolson will be sad to say goodbye to their wonderful home in Inverurie's Kingfisher Drive.
David and Nicola's superb Inverurie home on the market for £340,000
The timewarp semi-derelict property in Ellon has a treasure trove of Victorian features. Image: ASPC/Clarke Cooper
Forgotten timewarp Victorian house in Ellon goes on the market for first time in…
3
Take a tour round the new showhome at Burnland Meadows in Westhill.
Property hunters are invited to look round stylish Westhill showhome
Tavis and Cara Potts say their love of travel inspired their funky interiors.
Tavis and Cara's international themed Newburgh home is out of this world
Outside of Broomhill Steading.
Luxury renovated Highland Victorian farmhouse with sauna on market for over half a million…
All the new homes are designed for modern family life.
Ten luxury homes go on the market near Tarves with prices starting from £366,000
The dining room looking through to the sun room at 28 Fairview Grange, Danestone.
Elegant corner house in Danestone cul-de-sac features gorgeous decor

Conversation