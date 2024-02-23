Fury as council slashes repair budget for ‘constantly pounded’ Macduff and Stonehaven harbours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fury as council slashes repair budget for ‘constantly pounded’ Macduff and Stonehaven harbours

SNP members Dawn Black and Ross Cassie resigned from the harbour committee after the Aberdeenshire Council budget meeting.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillors Dawn Black and Ross Black with Stonehaven Harbour
Councillors Dawn Black and Ross Black with Stonehaven Harbour during Storm Babet. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

Two councillors have quit roles overseeing north-east harbours in fury after repairs to crumbling ports were slashed in the budget.

SNP members Dawn Black and Ross Cassie left the harbour committee group after Aberdeenshire Council’s administration voted to cut back on repair work.

The move was agreed yesterday as councillors set the budget for the year ahead – along with cuts aimed at plugging a £35.45m gap.

Macduff Harbour could be left at serious risk following budget cuts

The local authority argued the cut to ports was needed due to rising construction costs.

It will save around £136,000 over the next year.

But Ms Black argued that the cut amounted to “negligence” as it risked safety at ageing ports in need of upgrades.

And she is concerned that further damage could lead to businesses losing out.

Cuts to hit Macduff and Stonehaven

Vital maintenance works priced at around £400,000 were due to take place at Macduff Harbour later this year.

However, this budget has now been slashed and not all of the essential repairs will be carried out – leaving the port at serious risk.

Stonehaven Harbour was battered by waves during Storm Babet. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, reactive repair work was scheduled for Stonehaven Harbour following the recent storms.

But now there isn’t enough money in the budget for this work.

Why did the councillors leave?

Ms Black and Mr Cassie wrote to committee chairman John Cox after the crucial four-hour meeting to announce their “immediate” resignations.

By leaving, the councillors also give up their roles as duty holders.

Duty holders work under the Port Marine Safety Code on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council by ensuring the harbours are safe to operate.

They told us that, after the cuts, they couldn’t be confident of this.

SNP councillor Dawn Black. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Ms Black said: “I am no longer willing to accept the responsibility of duty holder in Aberdeenshire Council and the have the potential of litigation as a result of negligence due to these budget cuts.

“Vital infrastructure upgrades, advised as necessary for basic levels of safety by the professional officers in the harbours team, have been ignored.”

Lack of repairs could lead to council ‘negligence’

The Stonehaven councillor slammed the “shortsighted” decision to reduce harbour works and raised concern it would lead to greater costs in the years to come.

She added: “Any failures of harbour infrastructure may or may not result in injury, damage or even loss of business to those vessels stuck in harbours blocked in by such failures – resulting in multi lawsuits from those businesses.”

‘Harbour infrastructure is constantly being pounded’

Fellow SNP councillor Ross Cassie also raised his fears about the funding cut to harbours during yesterday’s meeting, which he branded an “annual salami slicing fest”.

Councillor Ross Cassie has quit the harbour sub-committee. Image: Jason Hedges

He suggested the cuts and scaling back of work was a “false economy” and highlighted the need for work at Macduff’s “crumbling” port along with Stonehaven.

He added: “With the rapid race through the alphabet of named storms in this season, our already underfunded harbour infrastructure is constantly being pounded.

“It will cost a lot more to rebuild than maintain properly.”

What is the answer to harbour woes?

However, Mr Cox hoped elected members could work together to bring the harbours back to their best.

While he didn’t comment on the resignations, he said the council needed to take a more strategic look at its ports.

He said the region’s harbours would play a “vital and important role” with ongoing renewable energy developments along the coast.

Councillor John Cox pictured at Banff Harbour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Banff councillor noted income had been lost due to the traditional fishing ports becoming unsuitable for modern boats.

But he believes tourists could be key to reviving the harbours.

Mr Cox explained: “There is the opportunity to look at other areas in our smaller ports to attract marine tourism.

“That’s anything from boat trips along our fantastic coastline to attracting the yachting fraternity from Scandinavian countries.

“Harbours are gateways into the north-east of Scotland and we need to capitalise on that.”

Mr Cox also confirmed that he is in talks with council officers to look at the proposed repair works.

Conversation