Property

Pretty period property in Aberdeen’s west end is on the market for £245,000

From the stylish kitchen and elegant lounge to the cosy bedrooms and beautiful garden, this period property has it all.

By Rosemary Lowne
This superb first floor flat in Aberdeen's west end is beautiful inside.
This gorgeous granite home is full of charm and character. Image: Andersonbain

Old world charm meets new world design in this superb self-contained period flat for sale in Aberdeen’s west end.

Enjoying a wonderful location in Mile-End Avenue, within walking distance of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Mile-End Primary School, this pretty period home has been lovingly restored to its former glory.

With its striking granite exterior and homely hallway, first impressions are excellent.

Spacious lounge within the property for sale in Aberdeen's west end.
The lounge is the perfect place to sit back and relax. Image: Andersonbain

Modern and traditional decor

The good vibes continue up the staircase to the first floor where the main accommodation is located.

At the heart of this attractive home is an elegant front lounge where a wood burning stove creates a cosy atmosphere.

Brimming with character, the lounge also has high ceilings, quirky alcoves and a crisp and fresh navy and cream colour palette.

The west end flat's kitchen.
The pastel blue kitchen cabinets work beautifully with the wooden work surfaces and furniture. Image: Andersonbain

Immaculate interior

And whether it’s croissants and cakes or casseroles and curries, the stylish kitchen has all the right ingredients with plenty of storage space, an integrated cooker, a dishwasher and room for a large table and chairs.

Other key kitchen ingredients include a ceramic sink and drainers, splashback tiling, laminate flooring and downlighters which add a warm ambience to the room.

Next to the kitchen is a convenient utility room with stairs down to the back garden.

This immaculate property also has two double bedrooms, one of which has access to the partially floored loft.

One of the bedrooms in the Aberdeen property.
Wake up feeling reinvigorated in this cosy bedroom. Image: Andersonbain

Wonderful garden space

The loft space could potentially be extended, subject to planning permission.

Completing the interior is a three-piece bathroom with over the bath rainfall shower, dual vanity units and under flooring heating.

Outside, there is a well-maintained back garden with private areas plus an exclusive outhouse and a shared outhouse.

Also, at the very back of the garden is a large garage which belongs to the property.

The garden and sitting area in the Aberdeen flat for sale.
Alfresco entertaining can be soaked up in the glorious garden. Image: Andersonbain

Quirky beer wall

During lockdown, the current owner created an eye-catching art feature in this space in the form of a ‘beer wall’ featuring over 500 unique beer cans.

In terms of location, Mile End Avenue enjoys a tranquil yet central position between Midstocket Road and Westburn Road with plenty of primary and secondary schools nearby.

The garage space in the period property for sale in Aberdeen's west end.
The quirky beer can art wall adds a pop of colour to the garage space. Image: Andersonbain

This beautiful home also enjoys good transport links to all parts of the city while there is a range of amenities and shops in the Rosemount area and in nearby Aberdeen City Centre.

Sporting types are also well catered for as there are plentiful leisure facilities available and Westburn and Victoria Parks are again only a minute’s walk from the property.

To book a viewing

56 Mile-End Avenue, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £245,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Andersonbain on 01224 456789 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Conversation