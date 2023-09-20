Two weeks on after RAAC discovery, what is happening with the currently closed UHI Moray building?

A building on Moray College UHI campus remains shut following concerns about the material used for its roof.

Earlier this month, we revealed staff were told the Speyside Wing at the college in Elgin would shut after it was discovered the roof was constructed using RAAC.

It came as updated guidance on the use of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) has affected many buildings across the country.

The material used between the 1950s and 1990s was seen as a cheaper and lighter alternative to concrete.

However, it has been found the material has flaws with durability, especially when wet.

What is latest on the Moray College building shut due to RAAC?

All students and staff based in the affected wing have been relocated across the campus.

A spokeswoman told the Press and Journal: “The issue is restricted to just one building (Speyside Wing) which features a RAAC slab roof.

“We believe the issue has been contained.”

How long will the building be shut?

Officials will soon receive a survey report of the building.

When asked about how long the building will be closed for, the spokeswoman replied: “That’s unclear at present.

“A survey team carried out a more detailed inspection on the 15th of September and we will shortly receive a report which help inform the next steps for the building.”

‘Precautionary measure’

A spokeswoman previously said the closure was a “precautionary measure” to protect staff and students.

She added: “The Moray College campus, which opened in 1971, consists of a number of distinct buildings as expansions have taken place over the last 50 years, and the presence of RAAC does not pose any threat to the adjoining buildings.

“The RAAC material was found following a survey of the building and the college has on advice closed the affected part of the campus as a precautionary measure to protect staff and students. The roof remains intact.”

