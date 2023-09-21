Bargain Banff watermill back on the market as price slashed by £20k

A picturesque watermill close to Banff is going under the hammer at auction for a second time with a reduced guide price of £77,000.

‌Following an unsuccessful attempt to sell Eden Watermill through an in-room auction in July, it has been relisted and will now be sold through an online auction in an effort to secure a new buyer.

The guide price has also been dramatically reduced, with more than £20,000 shaved off the initial price tag.

Four miles from the Aberdeenshire coast, Eden Watermill was previously running as a traditional tea room with glowing five-star reviews, alongside a gift shop selling local artwork.

Watermill tearoom was forced to close in 2019

Unfortunately, the tea room was forced to close in 2019 after a combination of floodwater damage and the impact of the pandemic proved too much for the owners.

Now empty, Eden Watermill will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction hosted by Auction House Scotland.

The unique property enjoys a quiet spot in the scenic north-east countryside, next to the Den Burn.

Just three miles south-east of Banff and less than a mile from the A947 trunk road to Aberdeen, the restored watermill has potential as a residential development, subject to necessary planning.

Spanning three floors, the watermill is a combination of solid stone and timber frame, with a traditional slate roof.

All three floors can be accessed independently, with an internal staircase connecting the ground and first floors.

Most recently, only the ground floor was open to the public, with the area housing a small kitchen, seating for twenty people and a gift shop.

‌The spacious first floor, according to Auction House Scotland, offers an ideal opportunity for development.

It was previously used as a storage and workshop area but could be transformed into additional retail space or even a unique private home.

Watermill is set on the Banff coast

Mandi Cooper, at Auction House Scotland, said: “Eden Watermill offers a great lifestyle or business opportunity with lots of potential, including the possibility to develop residential accommodation.”

For any potential bidders looking to maintain the mill’s tea room reputation, a large decking area can be accessed by a ramp from the car park, while a fully accessible toilet and baby change facility can be found beside the main building.

The three water wheels are the obvious highlight of the external features and serve as a great nod to the property’s history.

Although it would require some additional work by prospective new owners, the water wheels could offer off-grid power capability.

Eden Watermill goes up for sale by online auction with Auction House Scotland on Monday September 25.