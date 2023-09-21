Bargain Banff watermill back on the market as price slashed by £20k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bargain Banff watermill back on the market as price slashed by £20k

A previously unsuccessful auction in July means the property is back on the market.

By Louise Glen
Eden Watermill.
Desperately seeking a new owner - Eden Watermill. Image: Auction House Scotland

A picturesque watermill close to Banff is going under the hammer at auction for a second time with a reduced guide price of £77,000.

‌Following an unsuccessful attempt to sell Eden Watermill through an in-room auction in July, it has been relisted and will now be sold through an online auction in an effort to secure a new buyer.

The guide price has also been dramatically reduced, with more than £20,000 shaved off the initial price tag.

Banff Watermill is back on the market..
The watermill has a large parking area. Image: Auction House Scotland

Four miles from the Aberdeenshire coast, Eden Watermill was previously running as a traditional tea room with glowing five-star reviews, alongside a gift shop selling local artwork.

Watermill tearoom was forced to close in 2019

Unfortunately, the tea room was forced to close in 2019 after a combination of floodwater damage and the impact of the pandemic proved too much for the owners.

Now empty, Eden Watermill will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction hosted by Auction House Scotland.

The unique property enjoys a quiet spot in the scenic north-east countryside, next to the Den Burn.

Just three miles south-east of Banff and less than a mile from the A947 trunk road to Aberdeen, the restored watermill has potential as a residential development, subject to necessary planning.

The watermill's first floor workshop.
A workshop of possibilities. Image: Auction House Scotland

Spanning three floors, the watermill is a combination of solid stone and timber frame, with a traditional slate roof.

All three floors can be accessed independently, with an internal staircase connecting the ground and first floors.

Most recently, only the ground floor was open to the public, with the area housing a small kitchen, seating for twenty people and a gift shop.

‌The spacious first floor, according to Auction House Scotland, offers an ideal opportunity for development.

It was previously used as a storage and workshop area but could be transformed into additional retail space or even a unique private home.

Watermill is set on the Banff coast

Mandi Cooper, at Auction House Scotland, said: “Eden Watermill offers a great lifestyle or business opportunity with lots of potential, including the possibility to develop residential accommodation.”

For any potential bidders looking to maintain the mill’s tea room reputation, a large decking area can be accessed by a ramp from the car park, while a fully accessible toilet and baby change facility can be found beside the main building.

The three water wheels are the obvious highlight of the external features and serve as a great nod to the property’s history.

Although it would require some additional work by prospective new owners, the water wheels could offer off-grid power capability.

Eden Watermill goes up for sale by online auction with Auction House Scotland on Monday September 25.

Banff Watermill is back on the market.
Some of the floors have been unseen by the public for decades. Image: Auction House Scotland.
Banff Watermill is back on the market..
The upper levels of the building have not been open to the public. Image Auction House Scotland.
Banff Watermill is back on the market..
One floor of the building is not being used. Image: Auction House Scotland.
Banff Watermill is back on the market..
Eden Watermill tea rooms near Banff offers a unique opportunity. Image: Auction House Scotland.
Banff Watermill is back on the market..
The Banff Watermill is a stunning property in Banff. Image: Auction House Scotland.

