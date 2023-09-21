Sneak peek inside The Original Factory Shop as Inverness store looks forward to grand opening this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sneak peek inside The Original Factory Shop as Inverness store looks forward to grand opening this weekend

We were shown around the shop, which stocks designer clothes at wallet-friendly prices.

By Ross Hempseed

The Original Factory Shop opened its doors for a soft launch in Inverness today.

The much-anticipated discount retailer replaces the former M&Co store on Academy Street.

We were shown around the shop ahead of its official grand opening on Saturday, where there will be prizes for some of the first customers – including 100 £100 gift cards.

Staff posed under the large balloon arch as they prepared to welcome customers into the store.
Staff posed under the large balloon arch as they prepared to welcome customers into the store. Image: Ross Hempseed/ DC Thomson.

The Original Factory Shop (Tofs) carries brands, including Adidas, Nike, Clinique, Olay, Ralph Lauren, Converse, Hugo Boss and Emporio Armani.

While the rain made for what could be a miserable day, the staff warmly greeted customers in the store.

The new store is part of the company’s ambitious 10 stores in 10 weeks, with two more due to open in Nairn and Peterhead by November.

‘It’s big brands at discounted prices’

Lisa Clark, regional manager for Tofs, said: “People can expect a variety of everything.

“We sell everything from our home department, fashion and footwear and a lot of ex-high street products. It’s big brands at discounted prices.

The shop floor of the new The Original Factory Shop Inverness.
The store has a fashion and footwear section with several big name brands. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

“What we try to do is be the heart of communities, so we offer a wide range of goods for all ages, but we also want to get involved with the community and local charities within Inverness.”

Stefan Sutherland, a store colleague, said the store looked “fresh” and it was “just what the town needs.”

He was amazed at the range of products the store sells and believed the people of Inverness would love it as it’s for “anyone who loves a bargain”.

The store has a range of products from fashion to homeware, footwear to bedding etc.
The store has a range of products from fashion to homeware, footwear to bedding etc. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson.

Ms Clark says the interest since the store’s announcement has been fantastic and believes that the new store is well-placed to help people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

Academy Street is soon to be pedestrianised under plans from Highland Council.

She added that the plans would “100% benefit” the store and they “couldn’t wait for it to be pedestrianised”.

