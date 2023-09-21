Sneak peek inside The Original Factory Shop as Inverness store looks forward to grand opening this weekend

The Original Factory Shop opened its doors for a soft launch in Inverness today.

The much-anticipated discount retailer replaces the former M&Co store on Academy Street.

We were shown around the shop ahead of its official grand opening on Saturday, where there will be prizes for some of the first customers – including 100 £100 gift cards.

The Original Factory Shop (Tofs) carries brands, including Adidas, Nike, Clinique, Olay, Ralph Lauren, Converse, Hugo Boss and Emporio Armani.

While the rain made for what could be a miserable day, the staff warmly greeted customers in the store.

The new store is part of the company’s ambitious 10 stores in 10 weeks, with two more due to open in Nairn and Peterhead by November.

‘It’s big brands at discounted prices’

Lisa Clark, regional manager for Tofs, said: “People can expect a variety of everything.

“We sell everything from our home department, fashion and footwear and a lot of ex-high street products. It’s big brands at discounted prices.

“What we try to do is be the heart of communities, so we offer a wide range of goods for all ages, but we also want to get involved with the community and local charities within Inverness.”

Stefan Sutherland, a store colleague, said the store looked “fresh” and it was “just what the town needs.”

He was amazed at the range of products the store sells and believed the people of Inverness would love it as it’s for “anyone who loves a bargain”.

Ms Clark says the interest since the store’s announcement has been fantastic and believes that the new store is well-placed to help people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

Academy Street is soon to be pedestrianised under plans from Highland Council.

She added that the plans would “100% benefit” the store and they “couldn’t wait for it to be pedestrianised”.