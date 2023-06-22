North-east watermill up for auction for £99,500 plus fees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North-east watermill up for auction for £99,500 plus fees

Its three old water wheels could still be used to generate power.

By Keith Findlay
Eden Watermill.
Desperately seeking a new owner - Eden Watermill. Image: Auction House Scotland

Eden Watermill, near Banff, is among the more unusual properties up for auction next month.

Auction House Scotland (AHS) has set a guide price of £99,500 plus fees for the property, which was home to a tearoom and gift shop until just a few years ago.

It was forced to close in 2019 after floodwater damaged the foundations.

Rural setting. Image: Auction House Scotland

AHS has highlighted its “quirky” unique selling point, saying its three water wheels may – after some work – offer “off-grid power capability”.

The property is about three miles south-east of Banff and less than a mile from the A947 trunk road to Aberdeen.

Its first floor has been used as a storage and workshop area. This could, according to AHS, be transformed into additional retail/seating space or residential accommodation.

‘Lots of potential’

AHS managing director Mandi Cooper said: “Eden Watermill offers a great lifestyle/business opportunity, with lots of potential including the possibility to develop residential accommodation.

“The chance to own this charming watermill in a beautiful rural setting, yet less than four miles from the Aberdeenshire coast, is sure to attract a lot of attention at its keenly positioned guide price.

“We encourage anyone interested to get in touch to find out more.”

The watermill's first floor workshop.
A workshop of possibilities. Image: Auction House Scotland

A month’s rain fell on the area in seven hours on September 28 2019.

Eden Watermill was so heavily hit, owner Elaine Bunce had to evacuate guests. A tree fell on the car park, just missing the building, and a granite lade on the site collapsed.

The business shut down and any chance of resurrecting it was scuppered by Covid-19.

Elaine Bunce, pictured at the mill in 2016.
Elaine Bunce, pictured at the mill in 2016. Image: Duncan Brown

Essential repairs have been done but more work needs to be carried out by any new owner.

Ms Bunce has since found new employment and no longer wishes to run her own business.

‘Truly unique’

A spokeswoman for AHS said: “The property has a lot of potential for a number of business uses or for conversion into residential accommodation, subject to the relevant consents.

“It’s a truly unique building, with a lot of character, and just needs the right person to come along with a vision to restore it. The mill has three water wheels, and once repaired, can provide the property with its own source of electricity to allow it to operate off the grid.”

Next step for any potential byer

The mill is due to go under the hammer at the Radisson RED hotel, 25 Tunnel Street, Glasgow, at 2pm on July 20. The auction will also be live streamed, allowing would-be owners the chance to watch and bid online.

In addition, there is telephone and proxy bidding available if potential buyers cannot attend the auction. All bidders must register in advance at auctionhouse.co.uk/scotland

