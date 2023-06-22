North-east watermill up for auction for £99,500 plus fees

Eden Watermill, near Banff, is among the more unusual properties up for auction next month.

Auction House Scotland (AHS) has set a guide price of £99,500 plus fees for the property, which was home to a tearoom and gift shop until just a few years ago.

It was forced to close in 2019 after floodwater damaged the foundations.

AHS has highlighted its “quirky” unique selling point, saying its three water wheels may – after some work – offer “off-grid power capability”.

The property is about three miles south-east of Banff and less than a mile from the A947 trunk road to Aberdeen.

Its first floor has been used as a storage and workshop area. This could, according to AHS, be transformed into additional retail/seating space or residential accommodation.

‘Lots of potential’

AHS managing director Mandi Cooper said: “Eden Watermill offers a great lifestyle/business opportunity, with lots of potential including the possibility to develop residential accommodation.

“The chance to own this charming watermill in a beautiful rural setting, yet less than four miles from the Aberdeenshire coast, is sure to attract a lot of attention at its keenly positioned guide price.

“We encourage anyone interested to get in touch to find out more.”

A month’s rain fell on the area in seven hours on September 28 2019.

Eden Watermill was so heavily hit, owner Elaine Bunce had to evacuate guests. A tree fell on the car park, just missing the building, and a granite lade on the site collapsed.

The business shut down and any chance of resurrecting it was scuppered by Covid-19.

Essential repairs have been done but more work needs to be carried out by any new owner.

Ms Bunce has since found new employment and no longer wishes to run her own business.

‘Truly unique’

A spokeswoman for AHS said: “The property has a lot of potential for a number of business uses or for conversion into residential accommodation, subject to the relevant consents.

“It’s a truly unique building, with a lot of character, and just needs the right person to come along with a vision to restore it. The mill has three water wheels, and once repaired, can provide the property with its own source of electricity to allow it to operate off the grid.”

Next step for any potential byer

The mill is due to go under the hammer at the Radisson RED hotel, 25 Tunnel Street, Glasgow, at 2pm on July 20. The auction will also be live streamed, allowing would-be owners the chance to watch and bid online.

In addition, there is telephone and proxy bidding available if potential buyers cannot attend the auction. All bidders must register in advance at auctionhouse.co.uk/scotland