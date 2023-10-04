Drug-dealing dad caught with Kinder Eggs stuffed with cocaine and heroin

A drug-dealing dad was caught with Kinder Eggs stuffed with cocaine and heroin after police spotted him wearing a balaclava.

Daryl Main drew the attention of police when they spotted his distinctive attire as he left a property in Aberdeen on an electric bike.

Officers tailed him to Lidl on the Lang Stracht where he handed another man a package in exchange for cash.

Police swooped and found Main, 32, with Kinder Eggs loaded with cocaine and heroin worth £350.

Main was under pressure to pay off £100 drug debt

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 12.55pm on March 6, police were on patrol when they observed the accused exit a property on an electric bike with a balaclava on.

“Due to the circumstances, they followed the accused into the car park at Lidl on the Lang Stracht where he was observed meeting another male and carrying out a hand-to-hand transaction.

“The other male provided cash for an item provided by the accused.”

Officers swiftly revealed themselves and detained Main for a search, discovering £110 in cash, two Kinder Eggs containing wraps of drugs, and two Nokia phones.

‘He was caught red-handed’

The eggs contained cocaine and heroin worth £350.

The other male was also stopped and immediately confessed he had cocaine in his possession.

Main, of Burnbrae Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client, a father of one, had been pressured into the offence due to a drug debt of around £100.

He said: “Some pressure had been put on him to repay that.”

The solicitor explained Main had been given the eggs and phones and told to meet the individual in the car park.

He added: “He was caught red-handed.”

Sheriff Shirley McKenna ordered Main to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

