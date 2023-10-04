Drug-dealing dad caught with Kinder Eggs stuffed with cocaine and heroin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Drug-dealing dad caught with Kinder Eggs stuffed with cocaine and heroin

Daryl Main drew the attention of police when they spotted him riding an electric bike while wearing a balaclava.

By Danny McKay
Kinder eggs, like the one the Aberdeen dad stuffed with drugs
Daryl Main had Kinder Eggs loaded with cocaine and heroin.

A drug-dealing dad was caught with Kinder Eggs stuffed with cocaine and heroin after police spotted him wearing a balaclava.

Daryl Main drew the attention of police when they spotted his distinctive attire as he left a property in Aberdeen on an electric bike.

Officers tailed him to Lidl on the Lang Stracht where he handed another man a package in exchange for cash.

Police swooped and found Main, 32, with Kinder Eggs loaded with cocaine and heroin worth £350.

Main was under pressure to pay off £100 drug debt

Fiscal depute Claire Stewart told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At 12.55pm on March 6, police were on patrol when they observed the accused exit a property on an electric bike with a balaclava on.

“Due to the circumstances, they followed the accused into the car park at Lidl on the Lang Stracht where he was observed meeting another male and carrying out a hand-to-hand transaction.

“The other male provided cash for an item provided by the accused.”

Officers swiftly revealed themselves and detained Main for a search, discovering £110 in cash, two Kinder Eggs containing wraps of drugs, and two Nokia phones.

‘He was caught red-handed’

The eggs contained cocaine and heroin worth £350.

The other male was also stopped and immediately confessed he had cocaine in his possession.

Main, of Burnbrae Crescent, Aberdeen, pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

Defence agent Neil McRobert said his client, a father of one, had been pressured into the offence due to a drug debt of around £100.

He said: “Some pressure had been put on him to repay that.”

The solicitor explained Main had been given the eggs and phones and told to meet the individual in the car park.

He added: “He was caught red-handed.”

Sheriff Shirley McKenna ordered Main to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Daryl Main had Kinder Eggs loaded with cocaine and heroin.
Highland League footballer in dock after lying to police about car crash
Daryl Main had Kinder Eggs loaded with cocaine and heroin.
Child abuse survivor asks why social workers missed his suffering
Daryl Main had Kinder Eggs loaded with cocaine and heroin.
Offshore worker lost job after being caught growing cannabis
Daryl Main had Kinder Eggs loaded with cocaine and heroin.
Two men in court on antique gun charges after Crimond firearms incident
Daryl Main had Kinder Eggs loaded with cocaine and heroin.
Wanted man knocked out police officer with whisky bottle after hiding in cupboard
Daryl Main had Kinder Eggs loaded with cocaine and heroin.
Abusive foster mum rubbed boy's face in urine, forced girl to eat vomit and…
Paul Jessiman, who is dubbed 'Deliveroo of cannabis cookies'
Drug runner dubbed the 'Deliveroo of cannabis cookies' given unpaid work
Daryl Main had Kinder Eggs loaded with cocaine and heroin.
Pair jailed after £1 million of cannabis found in Aberdeen
Daryl Main had Kinder Eggs loaded with cocaine and heroin.
Liverpool men avoid jail after leaving £17,000 drugs jar on Fraserburgh bus
Daryl Main had Kinder Eggs loaded with cocaine and heroin.
Fraserburgh man admits grooming teen in police sting operation