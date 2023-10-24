Sprawling country house near Insch on the market for £725,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Sprawling country house near Insch on the market for £725,000

Live your best life in this impressive seven bedroom detached country home with its own attractive annexe and extensive garden grounds.

By Rosemary Lowne
Live your best country life in this magnificent house near Insch.
Beaufield House is seriously impressive both inside and outside. Image: Strutt & Parker

With seven bedrooms, an integrated two-bedroom annexe, a separate bar, workshop and a three-and-a-half-acre equestrian field, Beaufield House is what countryside dreams are made of.

Designed by Hugh Sutherland, a retired aircraft engineer and his wife Ann, a teacher, the resplendent rural retreat enjoys a peaceful and tranquil location near the small Aberdeenshire village of Meikle Wartle, just eight miles from Insch.

Over the past 12 years, the couple say the house and annexe, which is home to their son Euain, has been the perfect property for entertaining family and friends.

But they have reluctantly put their wonderful home on the market after recent health issues mean they’re keen to downsize and be closer to other family members.

Ann and Hugh Sutherland, the current owners of the house for sale in Insch.
Ann and Hugh Sutherland have loved everything about their wonderful home. Image: Hugh Sutherland

“It is difficult to pinpoint just one aspect we’ll miss as it has everything we’ve ever wanted in a home,” says Hugh.

“It has been a privilege to call Beaufield home this past twelve years.

“It has been an amazing family home.

“We will take many happy memories with us.”

Substantial detached property

Breathtakingly beautiful from the outside, the sprawling property is even more impressive inside where a double height reception hallway leads through to a superb sitting room with striking features including a brick fireplace and a large bay window with glorious garden views.

“With the help of Ian Duncan Architects, we had the house specifically designed to meet our multi-generational needs,” says Hugh.

“We wanted a bright and airy house, with plenty of space for extended family.

“Outside we wanted an area to relax in so we could enjoy living in the country.”

An open plan living, dining and kitchen area with glass patio doors leading out to the Aberdeenshire property's garden
Bright and beautiful, this open plan area is the perfect place to relax. Image: Strutt & Parker

Excellent entertaining space

Having an energy efficient house was also important to the family.

“We chose to have an SIP house (Structurally Insulated Panels) so that it would be efficient to run and we love the cathedral ceilings with lots of windows to benefit from solar gain and make the property bright and airy,” says Hugh.

Over the years, the family have enjoyed many memorable parties thanks to the fantastic formal dining room, the sociable open-plan kitchen and family area.

The dining room in Beaufield house in Insch
Beaufield House has been the scene of many memorable parties. Image: Strutt & Parker

“Birthday parties, pool parties and movie nights have all been memorable,” says Hugh.

“We’ve also had forty people doing an Orcadian strip the willow in the front hall accompanied by our daughter and nephew and nieces on the piano and fiddle in the lounge.

“Christmas is also magical – from going to the forest at Williamston to collect our 12 foot tree and decorating it in the front hall to the whole family waking up together on Christmas morning to share the joy.”

A conservatory bar overlooking the garden
There’s no such thing as last orders at the amazing bar area. Image: Strutt & Parker

Resplendent reception rooms

Also on the ground floor is one of seven bedrooms with a modern ensuite shower room.

On the first floor, there is an attractive principal bedroom suite with an ensuite double shower room, dressing room and a balcony overlooking the stunning scenery.

And having guests staying the night is never an issue as there are six sumptuous bedrooms, two of which have ensuite shower rooms, and a family bathroom.

One of the many stand out features of this home is the fact that is has a fully independent yet integrated two-bedroom house/annexe which is accessed via the staircase from the entrance hallway.

The spacious living room with three sofas and an arm chair in various shades of beige and brown, a fire burner and a grand piano
This room is the perfect place to relax and unwind. Image: Strutt & Parker

Attractive annexe

Sophisticated and stylish, the annexe features a 20ft mezzanine vaulted games room, a sitting area which is currently being used as a cinema room and a balcony.

In addition, there is also a drawing room, kitchen and two ensuite bedrooms.

Outside, the property has a half acre garden with a sun terrace, seating areas and various outbuildings including a double integrated garage, workshop and shed.

Asked what they’ve most enjoyed about their wonderful home, Hugh says it’s the serene surroundings and excellent entertaining spaces.

The annexe area in the Insch country house
The annexe area has a games area and a cinema room. Image: Strutt & Parker

“What we enjoy most about living here is the peace and tranquillity,” says Hugh.

“It is a wonderful space to relax in.

“Mind you, it is also an ideal space for family occasions – the record is nineteen around the breakfast table.

“I enjoy having my pals around for a pint in the pub, and spending time in his workshop – currently restoring Bubbles, a 1961 BMW Isetta while Ann loves pottering in the garden and entertaining family and friends.”

The balcony at Beaufield House, overlooking the beautiful Insch countryside
Enjoy breakfast on the balcony at Beaufield House. Image: Strutt & Parker

Glorious garden grounds and bar

With so much to offer in terms of space and flexibility, Hugh and Ann say the house would suit so many different people.

“This property offers so many opportunities to prospective buyers,” says Hugh.

“Not only does the home have space for multi-generational family members, there’s the half acre garden, with its own wee pub, the separate workshop with two post ramp, and a three and a half acre field currently used for equestrian purposes.

“Although we benefit from country living, there is a local shop two minutes away, a primary school around the corner and a convenient ten-minute drive takes you into the bustling town of Inverurie.”

The garden area with a children's playset, the workshop and bar
The property has plenty of garden space. Image: Strutt & Parker

To book a viewing

Beaufield House, Meikle Wartle, Aberdeenshire, is on the market for offers over £725,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Strutt & Parker on 01463 723596 or check out the website struttandparker.com

