Successful Shetland seafood business on the market after 20 years

A seafood business in Shetland is on the market after 20 years of operating on the island.

Blydoit was originally set up by the shareholders of whitefish boat Mizpah LK173 in order to sell the fish which it caught.

It now has two bases in Scalloway and Lerwick as well as employing 18 people.

Blydoit is an ‘exciting opportunity’

The business, which has been operating since 2003, said it has established a “successful and profitable trading position”.

Co-founder James John Shearer said the timing is right for new owners to take on an “excellent opportunity”.

He said: “We are proud of the legacy we’ve built over the last two decades and would like to thank our customers for their support.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for a new owner to continue the tradition of providing our Shetland and trade customers with fresh fish.

“With two operational bases and a dedicated team, the potential for growth is tremendous.”

The company currently processes around five tonnes of fish per week and has a six-figure turnover.

The decision to sell Blydoit comes after the owners sold their Shetland fishing vessel Mizpah LK173.

It now sources whitefish from the islands’ fish markets and other local processors. It sells an array of fresh and smoked products to a very loyal customer base.

Cornerstone of the community

Blydoit has become a cornerstone of the local community according to its owners.

As well as operating two fishmongers it supplies hotels, cafes, restaurants, takeaways, the hospital, care homes, and local shops with fish and shellfish.

The firm say Shetland’s position at the heart of rich fishing grounds plays no small part in the business’s success.

Those interested in buying the business are to contact the seller direct and will be offered an agreed period of transition to ensure a smooth handover.