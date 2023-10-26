Mintlaw property expert Heather lives and breathes her work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mintlaw property expert Heather lives and breathes her work

Heather McHattie has helped lots of people to move into the neighbourhood where she lives.

By Rosemary Lowne
Mintlaw property expert Heather McHattie.
Heather McHattie is encouraging people to take a look round the new Colaren Homes showhome in Mintlaw. Image: Heather McHattie

A 20-minute dog walk can sometimes take Heather McHattie an hour and 20 minutes as she is a very familiar face in North Woods, the new build development in Mintlaw where she lives.

But Heather is not only known for her chatty and friendly nature in the vibrant community, she’s also helped scores of other people find their dream home at the site thanks to her role as sales advisor with Colaren Homes, the family firm who built the development.

Westray showhome
Take a look round the Westray showhome. Image: Colaren Homes

“It was nine years ago when I reserved my house,” says Heather.

“I wasn’t working for Colaren Homes at the time but I got offered a job five months later and I’ve never looked back.

“It’s a fantastic place to live especially if you’ve got dogs as there’s so many great local walks nearby like Aden Country Park and Pitfour Lake which is beautiful.

“There’s just a lovely community spirit and everything is on your doorstep.”

the living room in the Westray showhome
The team at Colaren Homes are ready to welcome people to the Westray showhome. Image: Colaren Homes

Swapping Aberdeen for Mintlaw

The fact that Heather herself lives in the development gives her an authority when it comes to why people should consider a move to the popular new build estate.

“I used to live in Aberdeen but I would never move back as I love it here in Mintlaw,” says Heather.

“A lot of other people from Aberdeen are moving out to Mintlaw as you get a bit more for your money and the AWPR has helped if people commute to Aberdeen for work.”

a Westray bedroom
The Westray bedrooms have a luxurious feel. Image: Colaren Homes

Brimming with enthusiasm, Heather is encouraging people to come and have a nosy round Westray, their new four-bedroom showhome with a large open plan kitchen/diner and family area, a large lounge, utility, downstairs toilet, four bedrooms including a master ensuite and a large family bathroom.

“I would like to encourage people to come in and speak to me and my colleague Lori Willox because it’s OK putting something on the website or on Facebook but you actually don’t get a true idea of what we can do without coming to speak to us face to face,” says Heather.

A bathroom
The bathrooms are fresh and fully tiled. Image: Colaren Homes

Bespoke homes

One of the key elements that sets Colaren Homes apart from other housebuilders is the bespoke service they offer, says Heather.

“Where we differ from other housebuilders is that we’re quite a bespoke builder,” says Heather.

“For example, if someone likes one of our four-bedroom homes but would prefer three bedrooms with a dressing room and an ensuite, we can do that.

“People also have the chance to design their own kitchens and bathrooms with our partners, the Inverurie-based bathroom, kitchen and bedroom specialist Laings.

“Basically what we offer is as close to self-build as you can get.”

Heather says there are homes suited for everyone with prices ranging from £199,995 to £550,000.

One of the properties on the market with a price tag of £495,000 is the Cormorant, the former five-bedroom showhome at firm’s Kirkton Heights development in Fraserburgh.

A Cormorant showhome in Fraserburgh
The Cormorant showhome in Fraserburgh is currently on the market. Image: Colaren Homes

For more information phone the Colaren Homes sales office on 01346 512853 or check out the website colarenhomes.co.uk

Conversation