Mintlaw property expert Heather lives and breathes her work

A 20-minute dog walk can sometimes take Heather McHattie an hour and 20 minutes as she is a very familiar face in North Woods, the new build development in Mintlaw where she lives.

But Heather is not only known for her chatty and friendly nature in the vibrant community, she’s also helped scores of other people find their dream home at the site thanks to her role as sales advisor with Colaren Homes, the family firm who built the development.

“It was nine years ago when I reserved my house,” says Heather.

“I wasn’t working for Colaren Homes at the time but I got offered a job five months later and I’ve never looked back.

“It’s a fantastic place to live especially if you’ve got dogs as there’s so many great local walks nearby like Aden Country Park and Pitfour Lake which is beautiful.

“There’s just a lovely community spirit and everything is on your doorstep.”

Swapping Aberdeen for Mintlaw

The fact that Heather herself lives in the development gives her an authority when it comes to why people should consider a move to the popular new build estate.

“I used to live in Aberdeen but I would never move back as I love it here in Mintlaw,” says Heather.

“A lot of other people from Aberdeen are moving out to Mintlaw as you get a bit more for your money and the AWPR has helped if people commute to Aberdeen for work.”

Brimming with enthusiasm, Heather is encouraging people to come and have a nosy round Westray, their new four-bedroom showhome with a large open plan kitchen/diner and family area, a large lounge, utility, downstairs toilet, four bedrooms including a master ensuite and a large family bathroom.

“I would like to encourage people to come in and speak to me and my colleague Lori Willox because it’s OK putting something on the website or on Facebook but you actually don’t get a true idea of what we can do without coming to speak to us face to face,” says Heather.

Bespoke homes

One of the key elements that sets Colaren Homes apart from other housebuilders is the bespoke service they offer, says Heather.

“Where we differ from other housebuilders is that we’re quite a bespoke builder,” says Heather.

“For example, if someone likes one of our four-bedroom homes but would prefer three bedrooms with a dressing room and an ensuite, we can do that.

“People also have the chance to design their own kitchens and bathrooms with our partners, the Inverurie-based bathroom, kitchen and bedroom specialist Laings.

“Basically what we offer is as close to self-build as you can get.”

Heather says there are homes suited for everyone with prices ranging from £199,995 to £550,000.

One of the properties on the market with a price tag of £495,000 is the Cormorant, the former five-bedroom showhome at firm’s Kirkton Heights development in Fraserburgh.

For more information phone the Colaren Homes sales office on 01346 512853 or check out the website colarenhomes.co.uk