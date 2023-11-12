Inside £890k stunning luxury family home with views of Loch Ness

A luxurious family home with stunning views over Loch Ness is on the market for £890,000.

The five-bedroom property is part of an exclusive development in Dores, less than 10 miles Inverness.

The L-shaped house at Loch Ness View boasts an ultra-modern open-plan living space with a wood-burning stove, plus a cinema room.

The modern kitchen is designed in neutral shades and has a wine cooler and integrated appliances.

An outdoor terrace is also situated perfectly to take advantage of the idyllic view across Dores Beach on the shores of Loch Ness.

There are French patio doors which lead out to the large garden.

The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom plus a spacious dressing room and a separate study area with floor-to-ceiling windows – offering the perfect view of the famous loch.

Strutt & Parker has described Dores as the ideal location for commuting to Inverness – with the route offering more scenic views.

The village also has a post office, restaurant and pub, and is just a mile away from the primary school in Aldourie.

The listing reads: “The property is located within a short distance of Dores Beach on the shores of Loch Ness.

“Dores is a popular, idyllic village and lies around 8 miles from Inverness making it the ideal location for the commuting client.

“The scenic Loch Ness road from the city boasts spectacular woodland glens and offers the opportunity to relax and marvel whilst driving in one of the most famous regions in the world.”

2 Loch Ness View, Dores is on the market for offers over £890,000.