Inside £890k stunning luxury family home with views of Loch Ness

The modern five-bedroom property has a cinema room and impressive master suite.

By Ellie Milne
Exterior of Loch Ness View
Loch Ness View in Dores is for sale at offers over £890,000. Image: Strutt & Parker.

A luxurious family home with stunning views over Loch Ness is on the market for £890,000.

The five-bedroom property is part of an exclusive development in Dores, less than 10 miles Inverness.

The L-shaped house at Loch Ness View boasts an ultra-modern open-plan living space with a wood-burning stove, plus a cinema room.

Loch Ness View sitting room
The open-plan sitting room, dining area and kitchen features a wood-burning stove. Image: Strutt & Parker.
Loch Ness View home patio area
The terrace area offers stunning views across Loch Ness. Image: Strutt & Parker.

 

The modern kitchen is designed in neutral shades and has a wine cooler and integrated appliances.

An outdoor terrace is also situated perfectly to take advantage of the idyllic view across Dores Beach on the shores of Loch Ness.

There are French patio doors which lead out to the large garden.

The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom plus a spacious dressing room and a separate study area with floor-to-ceiling windows – offering the perfect view of the famous loch.

Kitchen at Loch Ness View
The neutral kitchen features a number of modern appliances. Image: Strutt & Parker.
Master bedroom Loch Ness View
The master bedroom includes a dressing room and study area. Image: Strutt & Parker.
Loch Ness View garden
The home is surrounded by an idyllic garden. Image: Strutt  Parker.

Strutt & Parker has described Dores as the ideal location for commuting to Inverness – with the route offering more scenic views.

The village also has a post office, restaurant and pub, and is just a mile away from the primary school in Aldourie.

The listing reads: “The property is located within a short distance of Dores Beach on the shores of Loch Ness.

“Dores is a popular, idyllic village and lies around 8 miles from Inverness making it the ideal location for the commuting client.

“The scenic Loch Ness road from the city boasts spectacular woodland glens and offers the opportunity to relax and marvel whilst driving in one of the most famous regions in the world.”

2 Loch Ness View, Dores is on the market for offers over £890,000.

Six dream homes on the market across the north-east of Scotland

