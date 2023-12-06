Bob Dylan banks £2m profit after selling Highland estate for £4.25m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bob Dylan banks £2m profit after selling Highland estate for £4.25m

Aultmore House, just outside Nethy Bridge, has been sold by the singer-songwriter.

By Ross Hempseed & David Meikle
Aultmore House exterior
Aultmore House is a 16-bedroom Edwardian mansion in Inverness-shire. Image: Knight Frank.

Bob Dylan’s 24-acre Highland estate has sold for £4.25million – banking the singer-songwriter a £2million profit.

The 82-year-old originally bought A-listed Aultmore House, in Nethy Bridge, with his brother David Zimmerman 17 years ago for £2.2million.

After a few months on the market, it was bought by Angus Dundee Distillers PLC for £4,257,650.

The firm owns Timintoul Distillery in the Cairngorms and Glencadam Distillery in Brechin.

Bob Dylan the previous owner of Aultmore House. Image: PA

Dylan hasn’t visited his Scottish retreat since before the pandemic.

Instead, the property was hired out for weddings and holidays.

Tom Stewart-Moore of Knight Frank estate agents, said: “They bought it as a base.

“They’ve not been able to use it in recent years and that’s the reason for the sale.

“Up until about pre-Covid, Bob and his brother would normally go there for a few weeks a year.

“They have staff who run the property and it’s in very good order.

“The house and the cottages are let during the summer.

“They bought it because it’s stunningly beautiful and most importantly, very, very private.”

Inside Aultmore House

Aultmore House is set on a sprawling estate within the Cairngorms National Park.

It has been used as a war hospital, a finishing school for foreign students and a B&B.

The Edwardian mansion is set over three storeys and includes 16 bedrooms, a billiard room, a coal cellar and a workshop.

Gardens in Aultmore House. Image: Knight Frank.
The grand foyer in Aultmore House. Image: Knight Frank.

Several rooms feature Adam-style marble fireplaces, beautifully detailed plasterwork and timber floors.

The sprawling property covers 18,357 square feet, with several additional buildings dotted around the estate.

Gate Lodge is currently let out while the three refurbished cottages, named Osprey, Heron and Curlew, are used as holiday lets throughout the year.

The manicured gardens and mansion are surrounded by more than 15 acres of mixed mature woodland, maintained by a handyman, gardener and house manager who work full-time at the property.

Bob Dylan has a long-standing relationship with Scotland having received an honorary doctorate in music from the University of St Andrews and taking inspiration from the works of Robert Burns for his music.

Bob Dylan’s sprawling Highland estate with views of Cairngorms for sale for £3 million

