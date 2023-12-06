Bob Dylan banks £2m profit after selling Highland estate for £4.25m

Bob Dylan’s 24-acre Highland estate has sold for £4.25million – banking the singer-songwriter a £2million profit.

The 82-year-old originally bought A-listed Aultmore House, in Nethy Bridge, with his brother David Zimmerman 17 years ago for £2.2million.

After a few months on the market, it was bought by Angus Dundee Distillers PLC for £4,257,650.

The firm owns Timintoul Distillery in the Cairngorms and Glencadam Distillery in Brechin.

Dylan hasn’t visited his Scottish retreat since before the pandemic.

Instead, the property was hired out for weddings and holidays.

Tom Stewart-Moore of Knight Frank estate agents, said: “They bought it as a base.

“They’ve not been able to use it in recent years and that’s the reason for the sale.

“Up until about pre-Covid, Bob and his brother would normally go there for a few weeks a year.

“They have staff who run the property and it’s in very good order.

“The house and the cottages are let during the summer.

“They bought it because it’s stunningly beautiful and most importantly, very, very private.”

Inside Aultmore House

Aultmore House is set on a sprawling estate within the Cairngorms National Park.

It has been used as a war hospital, a finishing school for foreign students and a B&B.

The Edwardian mansion is set over three storeys and includes 16 bedrooms, a billiard room, a coal cellar and a workshop.

Several rooms feature Adam-style marble fireplaces, beautifully detailed plasterwork and timber floors.

The sprawling property covers 18,357 square feet, with several additional buildings dotted around the estate.

Gate Lodge is currently let out while the three refurbished cottages, named Osprey, Heron and Curlew, are used as holiday lets throughout the year.

The manicured gardens and mansion are surrounded by more than 15 acres of mixed mature woodland, maintained by a handyman, gardener and house manager who work full-time at the property.

Bob Dylan has a long-standing relationship with Scotland having received an honorary doctorate in music from the University of St Andrews and taking inspiration from the works of Robert Burns for his music.