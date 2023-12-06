RAAC removed from Mackie Academy as ‘bubbly concrete’ found in Aberdeenshire Council headquarters

RAAC has been removed from Mackie Academy as part of ‘remedial works’ on affected buildings.

Panels of the potentially dangerous concrete composite were removed from the roof of Mackie Academy’s learning plaza.

Westhill Academy’s music extension also required “mitigation measures”.

However, both facilities have been classed as “low risk” and are open for use as normal.

In an update on investigations into RAAC, Aberdeenshire Council also revealed the ‘bubbly concrete’ has been found in their Woodhill House headquarters.

It was found on the roof of the members building during a survey and an “intrusive investigation” is now underway.

The news comes as Aberdeenshire Council are currently in talks to rent out part of its headquarters in a bid to bring in extra cash to balance the books.

Both police and NHS services plan to move into the building at Woodhill House.

Top brass are currently shelling out £1 million per year on upkeep for the huge headquarters, and a further £5.5 million could be splurged on getting the premises ready for its new tenants.

Investigations are still set to continue across school estates and the council’s wider property portfolio.

The P&J recently visited Torry earlier this month to talk to residents after they were asked to arrange surveys to find traces of RAAC in their homes.

They also confirmed that RAAC was not found in any care homes, children’s homes, sports centres, libraries or museums.

Aberdeenshire Council Leader Councillor Gillian Owen said: “I would like to thank all our teams from Property and Housing and our external structural engineers for their tremendous efforts in establishing the location and condition of any RAAC within our estate.

“It continues to be a major undertaking both in terms of desk-top surveys and on-site investigations which is being undertaken quickly and efficiently.

“I am sure it gives everyone great peace of mind.”

Deputy Leader Councillor Anne Stirling also added: “The safety and wellbeing of our residents and customers is our over-riding priority.

“We will maintain due diligence to ensure our housing stock, care facilities, school buildings and leisure facilities are kept safe and well maintained.”

What is RAAC and why is it dangerous?

RAAC is a concrete substitute used widely in low-rise buildings from 1950 until the 1990s.

The material is now thought to have a lifespan of only 30 years, and is prone to structural failure when exposed to moisture.