RAAC removed from Mackie Academy as ‘bubbly concrete’ found in Aberdeenshire Council headquarters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

RAAC removed from Mackie Academy as ‘bubbly concrete’ found in Aberdeenshire Council headquarters

The concrete substitute was found in the council headquarters as well as Mackie and Westhill Academy.

By Graham Fleming
Woodhill House
RAAC was discovered as part of a survey into the council's headquarters. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

RAAC has been removed from Mackie Academy as part of ‘remedial works’ on affected buildings.

Panels of the potentially dangerous concrete composite were removed from the roof of Mackie Academy’s learning plaza.

Westhill Academy’s music extension also required “mitigation measures”.

However, both facilities have been classed as “low risk” and are open for use as normal.

Woodhill House.
The material was found on the roof of the members building. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

In an update on investigations into RAAC, Aberdeenshire Council also revealed the  ‘bubbly concrete’ has been found in their Woodhill House headquarters.

It was found on the roof of the members building during a survey and an “intrusive investigation” is now underway.

The news comes as Aberdeenshire Council are currently in talks to rent out part of its headquarters in a bid to bring in extra cash to balance the books.

Both police and NHS services plan to move into the building at Woodhill House.

Top brass are currently shelling out £1 million per year on upkeep for the huge headquarters, and a further £5.5 million could be splurged on getting the premises ready for its new tenants.

Westhill Academy
Work had to be done at Westhill Academy to remove RAAC plates from the roof.

Investigations are still set to continue across school estates and the council’s wider property portfolio.

The P&J recently visited Torry earlier this month to talk to residents after they were asked to arrange surveys to find traces of RAAC in their homes.

They also confirmed that RAAC was not found in any care homes, children’s homes, sports centres, libraries or museums.

Aberdeenshire Council Leader Councillor Gillian Owen said: “I would like to thank all our teams from Property and Housing and our external structural engineers for their tremendous efforts in establishing the location and condition of any RAAC within our estate.

“It continues to be a major undertaking both in terms of desk-top surveys and on-site investigations which is being undertaken quickly and efficiently.

“I am sure it gives everyone great peace of mind.”

 

Deputy Leader Councillor Anne Stirling also added: “The safety and wellbeing of our residents and customers is our over-riding priority.

“We will maintain due diligence to ensure our housing stock, care facilities, school buildings and leisure facilities are kept safe and well maintained.”

What is RAAC and why is it dangerous?

RAAC is a concrete substitute used widely in low-rise buildings from 1950 until the 1990s.

The material is now thought to have a lifespan of only 30 years, and is prone to structural failure when exposed to moisture.

‘This is going to cost me a lot of money’: Residents hit out after RAAC found in Torry homes

More from News

Young people queue at the entrance to the jobs fair in Harare (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi/AP)
Chaos at jobs fair in Zimbabwe underscores desperation for work
Taylor Swift has been named Time’s person of the year 2023 (Doug Peters/PA)
Taylor Swift opens up about Travis Kelce as she’s named Time person of the…
A sign for unisex non-binary gender neutral toilets (Victoria Jones/PA)
Gender-affirming care for children could be ‘new form of conversion therapy’
The woman was attacked on Tuesday (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Man charged with attempted murder after ‘pregnant’ woman stabbed in Aberfan
BBC Broadcasting House in London (Ian West/PA)
What challenges could Samir Shah face as BBC chairman?
Jade Martin carried out her assaults on the X63 bus from Peterhead to Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson
Kincorth child-neglector avoids jail after Peterhead-Aberdeen bus attacks
Former health secretary Matt Hancock after he gave evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry earlier in December (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Johnson defends decision to resist calls to sack Hancock
Aultmore House exterior
Bob Dylan banks £2m profit after selling Highland estate for £4.25m
Camilla comforted a former resident of a women’s refuge (Hannah McKay/PA)
Queen comforts former resident of women’s refuge
To go with story by David McPhee. Student who left the scene of an accident told police he was 'under the influence' and needed his lawyer Picture shows; Ibrahim Youssef refused to provide breath samples or details of who was driving his red Audi to police. . Aberdeen. Supplied by Image: LinkedIN/Google. Date; 06/12/2023
'Under influence' RGU student abandoned car on Aberdeen roundabout