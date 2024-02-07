Converted steading in Aberdeenshire countryside for price over £440,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Property

Converted steading in Aberdeenshire countryside for price over £440,000

With extensive landscaped garden grounds, four bedrooms, detached double garage and part open-plan layout, this substantial family home is spacious and versatile.

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Gormack House is a converted steading in Aberdeenshire.
Gormack House is a converted steading in Aberdeenshire.

If the sound of a four-bedroom country home set in beautiful gardens appeals, then Gormack House in Midmar, Inverurie, is sure to spark your interest.

This sympathetically converted steading in Aberdeenshire sits on a large plot in a rural location with uninterrupted countryside views.

As well as three or four bedrooms, depending on how you want to utilise the versatile accommodation, this large family home also has four public rooms and there is a detached double garage.

One of the patio areas with views of the gardens and countryside beyond.

This converted steading is set over two levels and has double glazing and oil central heating.

The extensive, landscaped grounds are of particular note and include an orchard planted with fruit trees including apple, plum, greengage and damson and there is an area of meadow with wild flowers, a vegetable plot and raised beds.

There is a large lawn to the front bordered by mature shrubs and bushes.

The large lounge with doors to the outside and semi-open plan layout to the dining room.

The patio areas have been thoughtfully placed in a way to enjoy the sun all day long and there is a lovely spot which can be accessed from the lounge that is perfect for a morning coffee.

Moving to the interior of this substantial converted steading, the bright and airy hallway is laid with bamboo wood flooring and there is a shower room on this level.

Converted steading in Aberdeenshire features wood-burning stove

The sitting room has an attractive imitation fireplace and French doors lead out to the front patio.

A door leads from the sitting room to the spacious lounge with its wood-burning stove, patio doors to the side and a box bay window to the front.

Lots of light and space in the sitting room.

The lounge is on a semi open-plan layout with the elegant dining room which is full of character with panelled walls and plenty of space for a large dining table and chairs.

An inner hall leads to the farmhouse-style kitchen which overlooks the garden and there are solid wood units and Corian worktops.

There is an integrated electric oven/grill with Neff induction hob and concealed extractor fan and space for a freestanding dishwasher, washing machine and tumble dryer.

A sunny spot with views of the landscaped gardens.

The principal bedroom is across the hall and has a box bay window and triple built-in wardrobes.

The second bedroom is also at this level and it has a versatile adjoining room which is ideal as a dressing room or study.

A patio area ideal for a coffee or entertaining.

Also on the ground floor is the large bathroom which has a walk-in shower, freestanding roll top bath, wash hand basin, WC and bidet.

Continuing upstairs from the hall, there is a spacious, galleried landing with two Velux windows and a door which leads to the floored loft space.

This space could be suitable as a further social area or home office.

The dining room with wooden panelling.

Bedroom three is on the first floor and is a double with en suite shower room.

There is a further large room off the gallery which is currently used as a playroom and from here is another good-sized room which is currently a store and hobby room.

A deep windowsill in the dining room.

As well as the oil central heating system, the property has a private water supply and septic tank.

It should be noted that fibre connection is not currently available at the property and the internet is via satellite only.

This converted steading in Aberdeenshire is for sale at price over £440,000 with James & George Collie and on the aspc website.

The wood-burning stove is a feature of the lounge.

