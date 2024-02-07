Converted steading in Aberdeenshire countryside for price over £440,000

If the sound of a four-bedroom country home set in beautiful gardens appeals, then Gormack House in Midmar, Inverurie, is sure to spark your interest.

This sympathetically converted steading in Aberdeenshire sits on a large plot in a rural location with uninterrupted countryside views.

As well as three or four bedrooms, depending on how you want to utilise the versatile accommodation, this large family home also has four public rooms and there is a detached double garage.

This converted steading is set over two levels and has double glazing and oil central heating.

The extensive, landscaped grounds are of particular note and include an orchard planted with fruit trees including apple, plum, greengage and damson and there is an area of meadow with wild flowers, a vegetable plot and raised beds.

There is a large lawn to the front bordered by mature shrubs and bushes.

The patio areas have been thoughtfully placed in a way to enjoy the sun all day long and there is a lovely spot which can be accessed from the lounge that is perfect for a morning coffee.

Moving to the interior of this substantial converted steading, the bright and airy hallway is laid with bamboo wood flooring and there is a shower room on this level.

Converted steading in Aberdeenshire features wood-burning stove

The sitting room has an attractive imitation fireplace and French doors lead out to the front patio.

A door leads from the sitting room to the spacious lounge with its wood-burning stove, patio doors to the side and a box bay window to the front.

The lounge is on a semi open-plan layout with the elegant dining room which is full of character with panelled walls and plenty of space for a large dining table and chairs.

An inner hall leads to the farmhouse-style kitchen which overlooks the garden and there are solid wood units and Corian worktops.

There is an integrated electric oven/grill with Neff induction hob and concealed extractor fan and space for a freestanding dishwasher, washing machine and tumble dryer.

The principal bedroom is across the hall and has a box bay window and triple built-in wardrobes.

The second bedroom is also at this level and it has a versatile adjoining room which is ideal as a dressing room or study.

Also on the ground floor is the large bathroom which has a walk-in shower, freestanding roll top bath, wash hand basin, WC and bidet.

Continuing upstairs from the hall, there is a spacious, galleried landing with two Velux windows and a door which leads to the floored loft space.

This space could be suitable as a further social area or home office.

Bedroom three is on the first floor and is a double with en suite shower room.

There is a further large room off the gallery which is currently used as a playroom and from here is another good-sized room which is currently a store and hobby room.

As well as the oil central heating system, the property has a private water supply and septic tank.

It should be noted that fibre connection is not currently available at the property and the internet is via satellite only.

This converted steading in Aberdeenshire is for sale at price over £440,000 with James & George Collie and on the aspc website.

