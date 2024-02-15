Tavis and Cara’s international themed Newburgh home is out of this world

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tavis and Cara’s international themed Newburgh home is out of this world

Tavis and Cara Potts say their love of travel has inspired their bright, bold and funky interiors.

By Rosemary Lowne
Tavis and Cara Potts say their love of travel inspired their funky interiors.
Tavis and Cara Potts say their love of travel inspired their funky interiors. Image: Aberdein Considine

The world is certainly your oyster when it comes to interiors and that’s the spirit in which Tavis Potts and his wife Cara have approached their home decor.

From Asia and Africa to the Middle East and China, the couple’s love of travel is reflected in every corner of their vibrant Newburgh home.

Here Tavis tells us all about his beautiful home and their DIY journey.

9 Lea Cottages

Who: Tavis Potts, a professor in geography at the University of Aberdeen, his wife Cara, a self-employed doula and massage therapist, their 12-year-old son Ossian Robertson-Potts plus their adorable labrador Ruby, Charlie the goldfish, Toothless the Axolotl and Hopper the frog.

What: An end terraced, three bedroom house with a lounge and kitchen, bathroom and landing area.

Where: In Newburgh overlooking the Ythan estuary.

Tavis and Cara Potts, owners of 9 Lea Cottages, Newburgh, Aberdeenshire.
Tavis and Cara Potts have put their own personalities in every room in their beautiful Newburgh home. Image: Tavis and Cara Potts

As told to Rosemary Lowne

“We had been renters in a lovely country estate in Tertowie (near Westhill) where we had access to gardens and a lovely rural setting. However, we wanted to our own home and to stop paying rent.

We found this property online and we were attracted to the view of the estuary and the sizes of the room. Our master bedroom and the kitchen have spectacular views over the sea, including spectacular sunrises.

It’s a beautiful place to live and it’s amazing to see nature every day as there’s always something happening from seals and seabirds to sand dunes.

Neutral exterior of the house for sale in Newburgh, Aberdeenshire.
Don’t be deceived by the neutral exterior as the interiors are bursting with colour. Image: Aberdein Considine
Colourful entrance at Lea Cottages, featuring yellow wallpaper with bird motifs.
A bright and sunny welcome awaits at Lea Cottages. Image: Aberdein Considine

We purchased our home in March 2020 and moved in three months later in June.

When we moved in, not much had been done, it was a very basic blank canvass.

Cara, as the creative, was very eager to get started on the property adding bold colours and fabulous wallpapers.

We also built a fence in the backyard and added a garden shed and gardens.

Over the past four years, we’ve done a lot to the property.

We’ve replaced the bathroom, replaced the front and back doors, completed some roof renovations and replaced all the windows.

Bright kitchen inside the Newburgh house for sale, featuring red kitchen cupboards, backsplash and island.
The kitchen is full of character. Image: Aberdein Considine
Cosy travel-inspired dining area with safari wallpaper.
Every inch of this wonderful home is vibrant and full of life. Image: Aberdein Considine

In terms of interiors, our personalities and interests very much influence each room in the house.

For example, Cara is inspired by African cultures, colours and animals and we drew upon this heavily in the lounge where Cara used Valspar paint, a safari wallpaper from B&Q and our sofa is from French Connection.

We also practice martial arts and love Japanese culture, so the hallway has a beautiful Japanese theme with cherry blossoms and our practice weapons.

Our kitchen is a clash of colours using inspiration from the music we love as well as Star Wars and Chinese teas.

The master bedroom is inspired by ancient Egypt and middle eastern design.

Bedroom inside the Newburgh property featuring large art prints and Buddha pillows.
The buddha pillows add a calming element to this bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine
Eclectic lounge in the house for sale in Newburgh, featuring patterned curtains, rug and furniture.
The clash of bold prints and green walls work wonderfully in the lounge. Image: Aberdein Considine

We’ve got a very international house, picking up things we like from many different places.

We’ve picked up lovely sculptures, wall hangings and statuettes from our travels while we also have gifts from friends who’ve travelled and treasures from charity shops.

We’ll often see something in town and add it to one of our themed rooms which could be almost anything.

Our biggest challenge was choosing between the aesthetics like a new kitchen or the practicalities like new windows.

We couldn’t do both in the same year so we went for the windows to be more energy efficient and warmer.

One of the bedrooms in the Newburgh property. navy blue walls as well as sculptures, wall hangings and statuettes from the Aberdeenshire couple's travels.
Navy blue walls reflect the sea views in this bright bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine
Child's bedroom in the Aberdeenshire home.
This fantastic room is perfect for children. Image: Aberdein Considine

There is always something more that we want to do but you’re limited by time and money.

We would’ve liked to put in a WC downstairs and if we were planning to stay we would have gone ahead with this.

We would also love to add a wood burning stove for that final touch.

The thing we love the most about our home is living by the sea, the open views across the horizon and the dunes and the wildlife we see every day.

We also love the living space in this house, with its high ceilings and large rooms.

It feels really solid and well made, with great living spaces – it’s a wonderful family home with so much potential and it’s such a relaxing space.

Aerial view of the house for sale in Newburgh surrounded by scenic sea views.
The views for the house for sale in Newburgh are spectacular. Image: Aberdein Considine
The Newburgh property's garden.
The good sized garden is ideal for those with green fingers. Image: Aberdein Considine

My advice to anyone else undergoing a similar renovation would be that these older houses are real gems as they are very well made from very solid building stock, they’re very affordable and there is a lot you can do if you have the vision.

Our property has also offered the best of both worlds as we’re close and accessible to town but we have the sea on our doorstep, amazing beaches and a number of local places to eat.

We love this house, but for us we are ready to upsize a little and potentially own some land.”

9 Lea Cottages, Main Street, Newburgh, Ellon, is on the market for offers over £175,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01358 721893 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

