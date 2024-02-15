Marathons, mindfulness and macchiatos: How Mount is a coffee shop and a thriving wellbeing hub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marathons, mindfulness and macchiatos: How Mount is a coffee shop and a thriving wellbeing hub

Lauren Livingstone is pouring her love of health and wellbeing into the Aberdeen community via Mount, the city centre coffee shop she runs with her partner Jack Sim.

By Rosemary Lowne
Lauren Livingstone pouring her passion for health and wellbeing into the Aberdeen community via Mount, the coffee shop she runs with her partner Jack Sim.
Lauren Livingstone (pictured front) is pouring her passion for health and wellbeing into the Aberdeen community via Mount, the coffee shop she runs with her partner Jack Sim. Image: Lauren Livingstone

Finding magic in the mundane is something that Lauren Livingstone tries to do every single day.

From peanut butter bagels and flowers to mid run selfies and striking sunsets, Lauren’s Instagram page is a joyful and cathartic snapshot into all the little things in life that bring her so much joy.

And with nearly 8,000 Instagram followers and over 1,000 YouTube subscribers, it’s clear that her wellbeing inspired photos and grateful outlook on daily life is resonating far and wide.

“I like to celebrate the little things in life that are super special because there’s little joys in every day,” says Lauren.

Lauren Livingstone
Lauren Livingstone is creating a thriving wellbeing hub in Aberdeen via Mount. Image: Lauren Livingstone

But the 27-year-old isn’t just having a positive impact online, she’s also pouring her passion for wellness into the Aberdeen community via Mount, the coffee shop she runs with her partner Jack Sim.

Far from just a coffee shop, the couple have created a wellbeing hub where people come to practice, yoga, pilates and mindfulness.

“We wanted Mount to be a place where people can feel at home and meet other people,” says Lauren.

“What we’ve created is super special because people have formed friendships through Mount and the events that we’ve hosted here which is amazing.”

Lauren Livingstone and her partner Jack Sim at their Aberdeen coffee shop Mount.
Lauren Livingstone and her partner Jack Sim have organised everything from marathons and mindfulness events to speed dating at Mount, their coffee shop in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Dream trip inspired wellbeing journey

Lauren’s love of health and wellbeing began during a life changing trip to the Indonesian island of Bali.

“When I was 18 I moved to Bali for eight months to work in a school out there,” says Lauren.

“During my time in Bali I found a lot of yoga retreats and different sort of therapies like meditation and I just fell in love with it all.

“I thought it was incredible, it really changed my life.”

Lauren during her trip to Bali.
Lauren is pictured during a trip to Bali. Image: Lauren Livingstone

Immersing herself into the thriving wellness community in Bali inspired Lauren to create something similar in Aberdeen.

“Social connection is a big part of wellbeing,” says Lauren.

“I was born in Edinburgh and we moved around a bit so I’ve always felt like making friends as an adult is quite difficult in Aberdeen especially if you haven’t been to school with people or you’re not from the city.

“So that’s why we wanted to create a safe space where people can come along and make friends.

“It’s been so lovely to see that happen.”

Lauren in the great outdoors.
Lauren shares her love of the great outdoors on her Instagram page. Image: Lauren Livingstone

Going to extra mile

Last year, the couple even organised their very own marathon to raise money for Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH).

“We wanted to host a marathon that was really accessible for people,” says Lauren.

“I wanted people to feel part of it even if they didn’t want to run the full marathon so people could run as a team and do 10k each or run it as a duo and do half each or do it solo.

“We wanted people to say that they have run the Mount Marathon without worrying about the distance.

“It was amazing as we had about 75 runners and we raised money for SAMH too.”

The Aberdeen cafe owner on a run.
Lauren says running is amazing for mental wellbeing and arranged the Mount Marathon in Aberdeen last year. Image: Lauren Livingstone

Anything is possible if you put your mind to it

Running both Mount and their sister cafe at Greyhope Bay is full-on but Lauren says pounding the pavements always helps her mental wellbeing.

“I was never a runner, I didn’t enjoy running and I used to say all the time that I can’t run,” says Lauren.

“But I got through that doubt and I want people to know that they can do it too.

“I feel sad when people doubt their own abilities and without being preachy I’m keen to show that they can do anything they put their minds to.

“For me running has built up my confidence in my own body and it helps me to feel stronger.”

Owners of Aberdeen's Mount cafe, Lauren and Jack.
Lauren and Jack make the most of every day. Image: Lauren Livingstone

All you need is love

As well as the Mount Marathon, the couple also hosted a speed dating event in the cafe.

“We did a speed dating event last year for Valentine’s Day and there’s a couple who met at it who are still together which is so nice,” says Lauren.

“We’ve also got another speed dating event this month which will be great.”

The couple are also planning a mindfulness event at the cafe.

“Last year we did a mindfulness event where we got a life coach in and we had someone there to speak about food and body image,” says Lauren.

“We also did a guided meditation so it was a really nice morning and we’re hoping to do something similar soon.”

Lauren and Jack on a bike ride.
The couple love the great outdoors. Image: Lauren Livingstone

There’s also plans in the pipeline for a men’s mental health event and another Mount Marathon in August.

“I would really like to do something for guys as I feel like there’s not really that space for men to promote mental health and wellbeing,” says Lauren.

Looking to the future, Lauren is excited about what more they can do to make a positive impact in the community.

“For us everything we do is for the people and the positive impact we can have on someone’s day,” says Lauren.

For more information about Lauren check out her Instagram page @laurnliving

