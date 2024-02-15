Marathons, mindfulness and macchiatos: How Mount is a coffee shop and a thriving wellbeing hub

Finding magic in the mundane is something that Lauren Livingstone tries to do every single day.

From peanut butter bagels and flowers to mid run selfies and striking sunsets, Lauren’s Instagram page is a joyful and cathartic snapshot into all the little things in life that bring her so much joy.

And with nearly 8,000 Instagram followers and over 1,000 YouTube subscribers, it’s clear that her wellbeing inspired photos and grateful outlook on daily life is resonating far and wide.

“I like to celebrate the little things in life that are super special because there’s little joys in every day,” says Lauren.

But the 27-year-old isn’t just having a positive impact online, she’s also pouring her passion for wellness into the Aberdeen community via Mount, the coffee shop she runs with her partner Jack Sim.

Far from just a coffee shop, the couple have created a wellbeing hub where people come to practice, yoga, pilates and mindfulness.

“We wanted Mount to be a place where people can feel at home and meet other people,” says Lauren.

“What we’ve created is super special because people have formed friendships through Mount and the events that we’ve hosted here which is amazing.”

Dream trip inspired wellbeing journey

Lauren’s love of health and wellbeing began during a life changing trip to the Indonesian island of Bali.

“When I was 18 I moved to Bali for eight months to work in a school out there,” says Lauren.

“During my time in Bali I found a lot of yoga retreats and different sort of therapies like meditation and I just fell in love with it all.

“I thought it was incredible, it really changed my life.”

Immersing herself into the thriving wellness community in Bali inspired Lauren to create something similar in Aberdeen.

“Social connection is a big part of wellbeing,” says Lauren.

“I was born in Edinburgh and we moved around a bit so I’ve always felt like making friends as an adult is quite difficult in Aberdeen especially if you haven’t been to school with people or you’re not from the city.

“So that’s why we wanted to create a safe space where people can come along and make friends.

“It’s been so lovely to see that happen.”

Going to extra mile

Last year, the couple even organised their very own marathon to raise money for Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH).

“We wanted to host a marathon that was really accessible for people,” says Lauren.

“I wanted people to feel part of it even if they didn’t want to run the full marathon so people could run as a team and do 10k each or run it as a duo and do half each or do it solo.

“We wanted people to say that they have run the Mount Marathon without worrying about the distance.

“It was amazing as we had about 75 runners and we raised money for SAMH too.”

Anything is possible if you put your mind to it

Running both Mount and their sister cafe at Greyhope Bay is full-on but Lauren says pounding the pavements always helps her mental wellbeing.

“I was never a runner, I didn’t enjoy running and I used to say all the time that I can’t run,” says Lauren.

“But I got through that doubt and I want people to know that they can do it too.

“I feel sad when people doubt their own abilities and without being preachy I’m keen to show that they can do anything they put their minds to.

“For me running has built up my confidence in my own body and it helps me to feel stronger.”

All you need is love

As well as the Mount Marathon, the couple also hosted a speed dating event in the cafe.

“We did a speed dating event last year for Valentine’s Day and there’s a couple who met at it who are still together which is so nice,” says Lauren.

“We’ve also got another speed dating event this month which will be great.”

The couple are also planning a mindfulness event at the cafe.

“Last year we did a mindfulness event where we got a life coach in and we had someone there to speak about food and body image,” says Lauren.

“We also did a guided meditation so it was a really nice morning and we’re hoping to do something similar soon.”

There’s also plans in the pipeline for a men’s mental health event and another Mount Marathon in August.

“I would really like to do something for guys as I feel like there’s not really that space for men to promote mental health and wellbeing,” says Lauren.

Looking to the future, Lauren is excited about what more they can do to make a positive impact in the community.

“For us everything we do is for the people and the positive impact we can have on someone’s day,” says Lauren.

For more information about Lauren check out her Instagram page @laurnliving

