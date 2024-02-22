Kevin and Andrea show us inside their beautifully renovated Oldmeldrum home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin and Andrea show us inside their beautifully renovated Oldmeldrum home

Kevin and Andrea Denholm have put their own stamp on their beautiful Oldmeldrum home.

By Rosemary Lowne
Kevin and Andrea Denholm have worked hard to create a wonderful family home.
Kevin and Andrea Denholm have worked hard to create a wonderful family home. Image: Gavin Bain & Company

It was the fabulous garden, the views to Barra Hill and the spacious interior that first attracted Kevin Denholm and his wife Andrea to their wonderful Oldmeldrum home.

Over the past four years, the couple have put their hearts and souls into transforming what was a blank canvas of a property into a family home brimming with charm and character.

Here Kevin explains how they approached their home renovations.

8 Duncan Avenue

Who: Kevin Denholm, an ERP programme manager, his wife Andrea, who works for the NHS and is also a complementary therapist plus their cats Tigo and Binx and their black labrador Bella. Their children have flown the nest.

What: A five-bedroom detached home with a family room, snug and a sitooterie in the garden.

Where: Duncan Avenue in Oldmeldrum.

Andrea and Kevin Denholm smiling at the camera
Andrea and Kevin Denholm have transformed their property into a wonderful family home. Image: Andrea Denholm

As told to Rosemary Lowne 

“I met Andrea when she was renting a small former distillery cottage in Oldmeldrum and I was living in Dyce.

We wanted to have space for our blended family so each of the kids had their own space and we found this home while out walking in Oldmeldrum.

When we viewed the property, we loved the garden, the views to Barra Hill and of course the size of the home and the fact that it’s south facing.

We also loved its proximity to Meldrum Academy where the youngest has just finished up.

The livingroom in the renovated Oldmeldrum home with a fireplace and L-shaped sofa
Cosy vibes exude from this beautiful room. Image: Gavin Bain and Company

Covid delayed our original entry date but we finally moved into our home in May 2020.

When we moved in, limited work had been done on the property so it was a blank canvas.

The kitchen was falling to pieces so we changed the living space downstairs adding a new kitchen, snug and family room.

With the snug, the idea was to create a space for the adults and our friends and family to relax in while enjoying the views overlooking the back garden.

We also knew that we wanted to do something with the garden so we started work on that in 2021 and it took around six months to finish.

The bathroom with a monochrome theme
How trendy is the toilet. Image: Gavin Bain & Company

The garden used to slope terribly so we had to take six skips worth of soil out to level it off and create a space for a sitooterie.

The sitooterie itself was custom built by the same local joiner who did the work on the kitchen, family room and snug.

We also replaced the paving and fencing, put in the sleepers, and of course added loads of plants.

In terms of interiors, we wanted to put our own stamp on the home.

We love Middle Eastern and North African influences so that has inspired our decor while we added a Scottish twist in the whisky snug.

A bedroom in the renovated Oldmeldrum home with navy blue walls and bedding and wooden dressers
Blue accents and wooden furniture create a relaxing atmosphere in the bedroom. Image: Gavin Bain and Company

The paints we’ve used are mainly from Dulux and Farrow & Ball.

We particularly love Stiffkey Blue, a Farrow & Ball shade we used in the bedroom.

Some of our favourite features in the house include the Bioethanol fires from Imagine Fires that we have in the snug and sitooterie.

They give the look and feel of a fire but with virtually no emissions.

We also love the mango wood furniture we bought from Trade Furniture as it adds some warmth to our home.

The kitchen in the renovated Oldmeldrum home, with grey cupboards, marble countertops and copper accents
Coppers, grey and marble blend beautifully in the kitchen. Image: Gavin Bain and Company

Overall, we love what we’ve done with our home as it’s bright and sunny with an open outlook which makes us feel warm and cosy.

My tips for anyone else doing a property renovation would be to not judge a book by its cover.

We bought the house as a blank canvas but we knew that with a bit of effort and time we could make it somewhere special for us.

We’ve taken inspiration from places we’ve visited as well as from the many home programmes on the TV and of course the internet and our friends.

The sitooterie is the perfect for alfresco entertaining. Image: Gavin Bain and Company

I would say to others, don’t be afraid to try something different.

We started gathering ideas before we even moved and we’ve started doing the same for our next project.

In short, if you see something you like take a photo and save it somewhere.”

The back garden is a breath of fresh air. Image: Gavin Bain and Company

8 Duncan Avenue, Oldmeldrum, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £320,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Gavin Bain & Co on 01224 623040 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

