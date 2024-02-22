Professor Phil Love of Aberdeen: Retired university leader and former Law Society president dies

Professor Phil Love, an Aberdeen Grammar School Dux who became one of the founders of the Russell Group of universities, has died aged 84.

He had also been elected twice as Dean of the Faculty of Law at Aberdeen University, and served as president of the Law Society of Scotland in 1981/82.

The following year, Phil was made a CBE for his services to law in Scotland.

In 1992, he was appointed vice-chancellor of Liverpool University and later became a deputy lieutenant of Merseyside, and a high sheriff of Merseyside.

Philip Noel Love was born on Christmas Day 1939, the only child of Thomas and Ethel Love who had a grocer’s shop in Walker Road, Torry.

He attended Walker Road Primary School, and then Hilton School for a short time when the family moved to North Anderson Drive.

Achievements

Phil started at Aberdeen Grammar School in 1952 and was soon making his mark academically and on the sports fields.

He had begun high jumping in The Boys’ Brigade and went on to break the school record in the discipline.

Phil represented Aberdeen Grammar at the Scottish schools’ athletics meetings and, in 1957, he was senior prefect, athletics captain, rugby captain, Dux, and winner of the All-Round Trophy.

In later years he endowed The Phil Love Trophy, awarded annually to a student who has brought credit to the school through national or international activities.

Graduation

He graduated from Aberdeen University in 1963 MA LLB (with Commendation) and shared The Society of Advocates Prize in Roman Law.

After graduating, he joined the law firm of Campbell Connon & Co., then, with the firm’s approval, became an assistant in the department of Scots Law and a part-time lecturer at Aberdeen University.

He finally progressed to the Chair of Conveyancing and Professional Practice of Law in 1974 at the age of 35 while remaining as a consultant at Campbell Connon.

In 1979 he was elected Dean of the Law Faculty at Aberdeen for a four-year term and again in 1991. He also served as senior vice-principal of the university in 1989/90.

A member of Aberdeen Grammar FPs since leaving school, Phil served as its president in 1987.

Merseyside

In 1992, the year he was appointed vice-chancellor at Liverpool, Phil lost his wife Isabel (Mearns) with whom he had three sons, Steven, Michael and Donald and, eventually, six grandchildren.

Three years later he married Isobel Pardey (nee Cruickshank) a widow with a son, Iain, and daughter, Julie, both married, providing four more grandchildren.

The two had known each other since their school days and met up again while they were working in Liverpool and Manchester respectively.

In Liverpool, Phil became involved with many professional bodies including as chairman of the UCEA, the body dealing with remuneration at universities and colleges.

Public service

He was instrumental in setting up the Russell Group of research universities and chaired its first meeting, was chairman the Mersey Partnership for inward investment, and a trustee of Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.

Over the years he received a number of honorary degrees including from Liverpool, Aberdeen, Abertay and Chester universities. He was a member of Formby Golf Club and Liverpool Artists’ Golf Club. Phil and Isobel returned to live in Aberdeen in 2017.

His wife, Isobel, said: “Phil was modest man who always gave 110% to everything he did. He was genial, slow to anger, compassionate, with a great sense of humour.

“He was a man of great intellect and integrity who was not only suited to legal complexities but to business and administration also.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.