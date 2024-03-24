Six dream homes on the market in Moray

With sandy beaches, beautiful coastlines and a micro-climate that’s the driest in Scotland, Moray is the perfect place to live, work, rest and play.

From country estates and townhouses to modern family homes and contemporary new builds, Moray also has some of the most spectacular homes on the market in the north-east.

Today we’ve handpicked six of the best properties which are currently up for sale.

Little Buinach, Kellas, Elgin

This small sporting estate enjoys a scenic location in the village of Kellas.

Brimming with charm and character, the beautiful five-bedroom detached home has no fewer than four reception areas including an amazing snooker room/dining area and a wonderful conservatory which is currently used as a gym.

Little Buinach also an established shooting estate with pheasant pens, a duck pond and two outbuildings.

Offers over £1,050,000 with R&R Urquhart.

Bennachie, High Street, Fochabers

Also creating a stir in the Moray property market is Bennachie, a magnificent six-bedroom townhouse nestled in the picturesque village of Fochabers.

Built in 1880, the striking home is set out over two and a half storeys and has been beautifully refurbished and extended to make the most of its pretty period features.

Outside, alfresco entertaining can be savoured in the impressive garden which has a raised deck and a covered barbecue area.

Guide price £450,000 with Galbraith.

Struan, Altonside, Elgin

Located in Altonside, just seven miles from Elgin, this incredible home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a large open plan dining kitchen and lounge plus an upstairs sitting room, a dining room/office/hobby room and a boot room.

And as if that wasn’t enough, this stylish home also has a glorious garden with a summer house where the postcard perfect views can be soaked up .

Offers in the region of £510,000 with Harper Macleod.

Greenfield House, North Darkland, Elgin

Like something straight out of the hit TV property show Grand Designs, Greenfield House is an architect designed house with plenty of pizzazz.

Located within a small and exclusive development, just a short walk from the village Lhanbryde and a five-minute drive from Elgin, this four-bedroom detached home is on the market for offers over £515,000 with the estate agents AB&S.

One of the many stand-out features of this home is the lounge complete with a vaulted ceiling, full height windows overlooking the garden and a galleried landing overhead.

Offers over £515,000 with AB & Estate Agents.

Sunnyside, Mosstowie

Growing families are also sure to be impressed by Sunnyside, an ultra-modern six-bedroom detached home close to Elgin.

Sleek and stylish throughout, the substantial home which is on the market fir £464,950 with Grampian Property Centre, also has detached garage with an office and a garden with a canopied decked veranda with lighting which runs the width of the property with an additional decked seating area.

Fixed price of £464,950 with Grampian Property Centre.

Knockriach, Birnie, Morayshire

Last but by no means least is Knockriach, an elegant four-bedroom detached home nestled in Birnie in Morayshire.

Enjoying three acres of land, this bucolic beauty has been lovingly improved and maintained by its current owners with wonderful features including the modern lounge with a striking exposed brick wall.

Offers over £450,000 with McEwan Fraser Legal.

For more information on the properties check out Rightmove.