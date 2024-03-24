Six dream homes on the market in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Six dream homes on the market in Moray

We've handpicked six of the best homes on the market across Moray.

By Rosemary Lowne
Greenfield House is one of the amazing homes on the market in Moray.
Greenfield House is one of the amazing homes on the market in Moray. Image: AB and S Estate Agents

With sandy beaches, beautiful coastlines and a micro-climate that’s the driest in Scotland, Moray is the perfect place to live, work, rest and play.

From country estates and townhouses to modern family homes and contemporary new builds, Moray also has some of the most spectacular homes on the market in the north-east.

Today we’ve handpicked six of the best properties which are currently up for sale.

Little Buinach, Kellas, Elgin

Little Buinach enjoys a tranquil location. Image: R&R Urquhart

This small sporting estate enjoys a scenic location in the village of Kellas.

Brimming with charm and character, the beautiful five-bedroom detached home has no fewer than four reception areas including an amazing snooker room/dining area and a wonderful conservatory which is currently used as a gym.

Little Buinach also an established shooting estate with pheasant pens, a duck pond and two outbuildings.

Enjoy a game of snooker in this fantastic room. Image: R&R Urquhart

Offers over £1,050,000 with R&R Urquhart.

Bennachie, High Street, Fochabers

Bennachie is full of charm and character. Image: Galbraith

Also creating a stir in the Moray property market is Bennachie, a magnificent six-bedroom townhouse nestled in the picturesque village of Fochabers.

Built in 1880, the striking home is set out over two and a half storeys and has been beautifully refurbished and extended to make the most of its pretty period features.

Outside, alfresco entertaining can be savoured in the impressive garden which has a raised deck and a covered barbecue area.

This fantastic space brings the outside in. Image: Galbraith

Guide price £450,000 with Galbraith.

Struan, Altonside, Elgin

Struan is a stunning contemporary home. Image: Harper Macleod

Located in Altonside, just seven miles from Elgin, this incredible home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a large open plan dining kitchen and lounge plus an upstairs sitting room, a dining room/office/hobby room and a boot room.

And as if that wasn’t enough, this stylish home also has a glorious garden with a summer house where the postcard perfect views can be soaked up .

Enjoy a cuppa and wonderful views in this attractive room. Image: Harper Macleod

Offers in the region of £510,000 with Harper Macleod.

Greenfield House, North Darkland, Elgin

Embrace the peace and tranquility of the countryside in this beautiful home. Image: AB & S Estate agents

Like something straight out of the hit TV property show Grand Designs, Greenfield House is an architect designed house with plenty of pizzazz.

Located within a small and exclusive development, just a short walk from the village Lhanbryde and a five-minute drive from Elgin, this four-bedroom detached home is on the market for offers over £515,000 with the estate agents AB&S.

One of the many stand-out features of this home is the lounge complete with a vaulted ceiling, full height windows overlooking the garden and a galleried landing overhead.

This charming space is the perfect place to relax. Image: AB & S Estate agents

Offers over £515,000 with AB & Estate Agents.

Sunnyside, Mosstowie

Sunnyside is a home with so much to offer. Image: Grampian Property Centre

Growing families are also sure to be impressed by Sunnyside, an ultra-modern six-bedroom detached home close to Elgin.

Sleek and stylish throughout, the substantial home which is on the market fir £464,950 with Grampian Property Centre, also has detached garage with an office and a garden with a canopied decked veranda with lighting which runs the width of the property with an additional decked seating area.

This sleek and stylish space is ideal for entertaining. Image: Grampian Property Centre

Fixed price of £464,950 with Grampian Property Centre.

Knockriach, Birnie, Morayshire

Enjoy all the beauty of the countryside in this amazing home. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

Last but by no means least is Knockriach, an elegant four-bedroom detached home nestled in Birnie in Morayshire.

Enjoying three acres of land, this bucolic beauty has been lovingly improved and maintained by its current owners with wonderful features including the modern lounge with a striking exposed brick wall.

Unwind in style in this charming lounge. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

Offers over £450,000 with McEwan Fraser Legal.

For more information on the properties check out Rightmove.

